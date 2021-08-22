Goals and Highlights: Bayern Munich 3-2 Colonia in Bundesliga 2021
Image:VAVEL

1:33 PM3 days ago

Highlights

1:20 PM3 days ago

87'

Cambio del Bayern. Sale Alphonso Davies, entra Chris Richards
1:10 PM3 days ago

70'

Double change for Cologne. Louis Schaub and Erick Maxim Choupo-Moting enter, Dejan Ljubicic and Serge Gnabry come off.
1:03 PM3 days ago

71'

Gnabry scores a brace. The 7-jacket tries a right-footed shot that goes into the corner of the net to put the home side back in the lead.
1:02 PM3 days ago

69'

Changes.
Cologne. Mark Uth is out, Ondrej Duda is in.
Bayern Munich. Leon Goretzka and Florian Kainz come off, Aebastian Andersson and Corentin Tolisso come on.
12:55 PM3 days ago

62'

The equalizer came. In two minutes Cologne equalized and Mark Uth made it 2-2.
12:52 PM3 days ago

60'

GOAL. Anthony Modeste closes the gap and scores the first for Cologne with an assist from Héctor
12:51 PM3 days ago

58'

Gnabry scores the second for the hosts as Bayern take a 2-0 lead
12:42 PM3 days ago

49'

GOOOOL. Lewandowski takes advantage of a great diagonal by Gnabry to put Bayern Munich ahead.
12:37 PM3 days ago

45'

The match restarts. The last 45 minutes of the match are underway
12:22 PM3 days ago

45'+3'

End of first half - Bayern Munich and Cologne play to a goalless draw
12:21 PM3 days ago

45'

3 more minutes of compensation are added
12:19 PM3 days ago

44'

He misses it! Gnabry closes the gap for the home team's first goal but his shot is smashed in.
12:13 PM3 days ago

36'

Thielmann tries to penetrate down the right flank but the Bayern backline does not allow the opponent to get a cross in
12:05 PM3 days ago

29'

Kimmich tries a shot from midfield but the ball goes wide and Cologne is awarded a goal kick.
11:56 AM3 days ago

20'

Yellow card for Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic
11:50 AM3 days ago

13'

Bayern puts Cologne under high pressure and forces corner kick
11:42 AM3 days ago

7'

Thomas Müller takes advantage of Sané's cross but the ball goes wide.
11:37 AM3 days ago

Kickoff

Bayern Munich and Cologne kick off the action at the Allianz Arena
11:24 AM3 days ago

We're ready

Stay tuned and we will soon bring you the minute-by-minute report on Bayern vs. Cologne.
11:19 AM3 days ago

To the court

Visitors do the same and also set up on the lawn for pre-workout exercises

 

11:14 AM3 days ago

Warm up

The home team is already warming up on the Allianz Arena pitch
11:09 AM3 days ago

Dressing room ready

This is what the visitors' locker room looks like in Munich
11:04 AM3 days ago

Bayern Munich bench

Ulreich, Richards, Chuopo-Moting,Richards, Sarr, Tolisso, Tillman, Musiala, Stanisic
10:59 AM3 days ago

Koln bench

These are the players on the Cologne bench.
 Jonas Urbig, Benno Schmitz, Salih, Özcan, Sebastian ANDERSSON, Kinglesy Schindler, Ondrej Duda, Louis Schaub, Tim Lemperle, Tomas Ostrak
10:54 AM3 days ago

Koln Starting lineup

1 T horn
5 Czichos
7 Ljubicic
11 Kainz
13 Uth
14 Héctor
 19Enizibue
22 Meré
27 Modeste
28 Skhiri
29 Thielmann
10:49 AM3 days ago

Bayern Munich Starting lineup

New
Upamecanano
Süle
Kimmich
Gnabry
Goretzka
Lewandowski
Sané
Davies
Nianzou
Müller
10:44 AM3 days ago

We´re back

We're back. Bayern Munich prepare the Allianz Arena to host Cologne in the second matchday of the Bundesliga.
10:39 AM3 days ago

10:29 AM3 days ago

What time is Bayern Múnich vs Koln match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Múnich vs Koln  of 22th June 2021 in several countries:

 

USA (ET): 11:30 AM in Univision Deportes

Mexico: 10:30 PM in Fox Sports

10:24 AM3 days ago

Bayern Munich key player

Bayern winger Serge Gnabry has nine goals to his name, including three braces in seven games against Cologne in the German Bundesliga.
10:19 AM3 days ago

Curious fact

Bayern Munich records its highest home defeat percentage against Cologne (19%) than against any other current Bundesliga team.
10:14 AM3 days ago

Koln

Cologne kicked off their 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign with a remarkable 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin at the Rhein-Energie Stadion. It was the first time since December 2019 that last season's relegation playoff champions pulled off a comeback to win in the top flight. The Billy Goats will now look to kick off a Bundesliga campaign with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2005/06.

However, there are some warning signs, as the visitors have lost in six of their last seven Bundesliga visits to the Allianz Arena. 

10:09 AM3 days ago

Bayern Múnich

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will be looking to respond in this clash after drawing 1-1 against Gladbach in their first game of the Bundesliga season. However, that may prove more difficult than expected after rumors of Robert Lewandowski's desire to seek a new challenge surfaced. The home side will also be without Manuel Neuer due to injury. In addition, rumors of Lewandowski's desire to leave the club have created distractions within the team.

 

10:04 AM3 days ago

Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich will host Cologne at the Allianz Arena.

The Allianz Arena is a soccer stadium located in the Fröttmaning district, north of Munich, in the federal state of Bavaria, Germany. It hosts the home games of F. C. Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga, a team that previously played its home games at the Munich Olympic Stadium. TSV 1860 Munich played home games at the stadium from its inauguration in 2005 until 2017.

It was one of the sub-hosts of the 2006 World Cup held in Germany. For this event, the stadium temporarily carried the name FIFA World Cup Stadium Munich, for reasons stipulated in FIFA regulations. For similar reasons, it also bears the name München Fußball Arena in UEFA-organized championships, such as the Champions League. Despite these changes, the official name is Allianz Arena.

The Allianz Arena is popularly known by the nickname Schlauchboot (English: inflatable boat) because of its shape.

9:59 AM3 days ago

