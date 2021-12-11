Highlights and goals: Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton in Premier League 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

Our coverage of the match between Crystal Palace and Everton of matchday 16 of Premier League 2021-22 comes to an end.

Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

90+5' End of the match!

The match ends at Selhurst Park Stadium. Crystal Palace has won with authority against Everton and deepens the crisis of Rafa Benitez's team.
90+3' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher scores a wonder goal from half distance after a gross error in Everton's starting lineup.
90+1' Crystal Palace substitution

Enter Nathaniel Clyne in place of Tyrick Mitchell.
90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
85' GREAT SAVE BY VICENTE GUAITA!

The goalkeeper made an incredible save from Salomón Rondón, who almost reached the six-yard box and shot across the face of goal, but the Spaniard kept the visitors from equalizing.
80' Final stretch of the match

There are 10 minutes left in the match, which has become too tense. The players of both teams are starting to have more friction and arguments.
76' Yellow card

Demarai Gray was cautioned for Everton.
75' Everton had it!

Salomón Rondón entered the box and laid the ball back for Townsend, who shot in front of goal, but the ball deflected off an opponent. Palace
74' Double change for Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke and Jeff Schlupp replace Odsonne Edouard and Will Hughes.
72' Yellow card

Abdoulaye Doucouré was cautioned at Everton
70' GOOOOAL for Everton

Coleman sent the ball into the box to find Salomón Rondón, who played the ball back to Doucouré, who shot, but the rebound was left for the Venezuelan, who only had to push it into the opponent's net.
68' Everton had it

Demarai Gray took a free kick and the ball went just over the crossbar.
62' GOOOOAL for Everton

Hughe's corner kick from the right, nobody headed, Pickford didn't come out and the ball was left to James Tomkins, who only had to push it in.
58' Double change for Everton

Anthony Gordon and Salomon Rondon replace Fabian Delph and Richarlison.
55' Palace go close

One more chance for Gallagher, who received Jordan Ayew's pass, controlled the ball and shot from a tight angle, but he forced the ball past Pickford. Corner kick.
49' Palace came close

Zaha's cross from the left was headed in by Gallagher and the ball went just wide.
Second half begins

The second half of the match is underway.
45+2' End of the first half

The first 45 minutes are over. Partial victory for Crystal Palace at home.
45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
40' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace

Demarai Gray made a mistake as Everton came out and gave the ball away to Jordan Ayew, who crossed the ball and Conor Gallagher shot home with his right foot for the first goal of the game.
33' Everton came close

Ben Godfrey's cross from the left was met by André Gomes, but the ball fell into the hands of Vicente Guaita.
30' Half hour of match

Everton are starting to come to life and are now more attack-minded.
25' Slow game

The game slowed down considerably. Crystal Palace no longer had the same intensity of the first few minutes.
20' The match is still tied

The match is still goalless. Everton have taken the pressure off the home side.
16' Everton came closer

First warning from the visiting team with Demarai Gray, who shot with his right foot, but the goalkeeper Vicente Guaita caught the ball.
16' Palace came close

Gallagher's shot went wide on the right.
12' Palace had it!

Wilfried Zaha's shot was well saved by Pickford.
11' Palace came close!

Conor Gallagher's shot went over the goal.
10' First minutes

Crystal Palace dominate the ball at the start of the match and play in Everton's half.
7' PICKFORD SAVES!

Jordan Ayew's cross-shot was well saved by the Everton goalkeeper with his right foot.
4' Match stopped

André Gómes is treated on the field after receiving a blow to the left eye.
Match starts!

The match between Crystal Palace and Everton gets underway.
Teams on the field

Crystal Palace and Everton players take the field.
Teams warm up

11:13 AM6 days ago

Match Officials

Referee: Andy Madley

Assistant No.1: Adrian Holmes

Assistant No.2: Simon Beck

Fourth official: Tony Harrington

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard

Substitutes - Everton

15. Asmir Begovic (GK), 02. Jonjoe Kenny, 17. Alex Iwobi, 24. Anthony Gordon, 25. Jean-Philippe Gbamin, 32. Jarrad Branthwaite, 33. Salomón Rondón, 50. Ellis Simms, 62. Tyler Onyango.

Starting XI - Everton

1-4-1-4-1
| 01. Jordan Pickford |
| 23. Seamus Coleman | 04. Mason Holgate | 05. Michael Keane | 22. Ben Godfrey |
| 08. Fabian Delph |
| 14. Andros Townsend | 16. Abdoulaye Doucouré | 21. André Gomes | 11. Demarai Gray |
| 07. Richarlison |

Coach: Rafa Benítez

Substitutes - Crystal Palace

01. Jack Butland (GK), 07. Michael Olise, 10. Eberechi EzeEngland, 14. Jean-Philippe Mateta, 15. Jeffrey Schlupp, 17. Nathaniel Clyne, 20. Christian Benteke, 34. Martin Kelly, 44. Jairo Riedewald.

Starting XI - Crystal Palace

1-4-3-3
| 13. Vicente Guaita |
| 02. Joel Ward | 05. James Tomkins | 06. Marc Guéhl | 03. Tyrick Mitchell |
| 12. Will Hughes | 08. Cheikhou Kouyaté | 23. Conor Gallagher |
| 09. Jordan Ayew | 11. Wilfried Zaha | 22. Odsonne Édouard |

Coach: Patrick Vieira

Last five matches - Everton

December 6 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Arsenal (Won)

December 1 - Premier League: 1-4 vs Liverpool (Lost)

November 28 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Brentford (Lost)

November 21 - Premier League: 3-0 vs Manchester City (Lost)

November 7 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Tottenham

Last five matches - Crystal Palace

December 5 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Manchester United (Lost)

November 30 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Leeds (Lost)

November 27 - Premier League: 1-2 vs Aston Villa (Lost)

November 20 - Premier League: 3-3 vs Burnley

November 6 - Premier League: 2-0 vs Wolves (Won)

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Crystal Palace and Everton on Matchday 16 of the Premier League.
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Crystal Palace vs Everton live match, as well as the latest information from the Selhurst Park Stadium.

Key player - Everton

In Everton, the presence of Demarai Gray stands out. The 25-year-old English striker is the team's top scorer in the current Premier League with five goals, also contributing two assists.

Key player - Crystal Palace

In Crystal Palace, Callum Gallagher stands out. The English striker has been the most involved in goals for the team this season. In the current Premier League he has four goals and three assists.

Crystal Palace vs Everton history

These two teams have met 52 times. The statistics favor Everton, who won 22 of those matches, while Crystal Palace came out victorious in 11, for a balance of 19 draws.

In the first division...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 42 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Everton with 17 wins, while Crystal Palace has managed 10, for a balance of 15 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Crystal Palace have been at home in the league, there are 21 matches, where Everton has the advantage with seven victories over the six that the Eagles have achieved and the eight draws that have been given.

Everton

Everton have yet to live up to expectations this season. Although the Toffees have just won their most recent match against Arsenal, they need one more victory to improve their position in the table and even move away from their rivals, who are two points behind them.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace comes into this match in 14th place in the table, after having lost by the minimum difference in the previous match against Manchester United, to make it three defeats in a row. The team coached by Patrick Vieira needs to win in order to move away from the chasing team's fight to avoid the relegation places.

The match will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium

The Crystal Palace vs Everton match will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium, located in the Borough of Croydon, in London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1924, has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo