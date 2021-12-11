Highlights and goals: Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton in Premier League 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
90+5' End of the match!
90+3' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace
90+1' Crystal Palace substitution
90' Additional time
85' GREAT SAVE BY VICENTE GUAITA!
80' Final stretch of the match
76' Yellow card
75' Everton had it!
74' Double change for Crystal Palace
72' Yellow card
70' GOOOOAL for Everton
68' Everton had it
62' GOOOOAL for Everton
58' Double change for Everton
55' Palace go close
49' Palace came close
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45' Additional time
40' GOOOOAL for Crystal Palace
33' Everton came close
30' Half hour of match
25' Slow game
20' The match is still tied
16' Everton came closer
16' Palace came close
12' Palace had it!
11' Palace came close!
10' First minutes
7' PICKFORD SAVES!
4' Match stopped
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Teams warm up
Match Officials
Referee: Andy Madley
Assistant No.1: Adrian Holmes
Assistant No.2: Simon Beck
Fourth official: Tony Harrington
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard
Substitutes - Everton
15. Asmir Begovic (GK), 02. Jonjoe Kenny, 17. Alex Iwobi, 24. Anthony Gordon, 25. Jean-Philippe Gbamin, 32. Jarrad Branthwaite, 33. Salomón Rondón, 50. Ellis Simms, 62. Tyler Onyango.
Starting XI - Everton
Coach: Rafa Benítez
Substitutes - Crystal Palace
01. Jack Butland (GK), 07. Michael Olise, 10. Eberechi EzeEngland, 14. Jean-Philippe Mateta, 15. Jeffrey Schlupp, 17. Nathaniel Clyne, 20. Christian Benteke, 34. Martin Kelly, 44. Jairo Riedewald.
Starting XI - Crystal Palace
Coach: Patrick Vieira
Last five matches - Everton
December 6 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Arsenal (Won)
December 1 - Premier League: 1-4 vs Liverpool (Lost)
November 28 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Brentford (Lost)
November 21 - Premier League: 3-0 vs Manchester City (Lost)
November 7 - Premier League: 0-0 vs Tottenham
Last five matches - Crystal Palace
December 5 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Manchester United (Lost)
November 30 - Premier League: 1-0 vs Leeds (Lost)
November 27 - Premier League: 1-2 vs Aston Villa (Lost)
November 20 - Premier League: 3-3 vs Burnley
November 6 - Premier League: 2-0 vs Wolves (Won)
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Crystal Palace vs Everton live match, as well as the latest information from the Selhurst Park Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Crystal Palace vs Everton match for Premier League?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, NBCSN
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Everton
In Everton, the presence of Demarai Gray stands out. The 25-year-old English striker is the team's top scorer in the current Premier League with five goals, also contributing two assists.
Key player - Crystal Palace
In Crystal Palace, Callum Gallagher stands out. The English striker has been the most involved in goals for the team this season. In the current Premier League he has four goals and three assists.
Crystal Palace vs Everton history
These two teams have met 52 times. The statistics favor Everton, who won 22 of those matches, while Crystal Palace came out victorious in 11, for a balance of 19 draws.
In the first division...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 42 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Everton with 17 wins, while Crystal Palace has managed 10, for a balance of 15 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Crystal Palace have been at home in the league, there are 21 matches, where Everton has the advantage with seven victories over the six that the Eagles have achieved and the eight draws that have been given.
Everton
Everton have yet to live up to expectations this season. Although the Toffees have just won their most recent match against Arsenal, they need one more victory to improve their position in the table and even move away from their rivals, who are two points behind them.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace comes into this match in 14th place in the table, after having lost by the minimum difference in the previous match against Manchester United, to make it three defeats in a row. The team coached by Patrick Vieira needs to win in order to move away from the chasing team's fight to avoid the relegation places.
