Goals and highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid in LaLiga 2021
5:15 PM6 days ago

5:15 PM6 days ago

Highlights

5:12 PM6 days ago

Next match

On the next matchday, Real Madrid will face Cadiz and Atletico de Madrid will do the same against Sevilla.
4:56 PM6 days ago

93' FT

The match ends. Real Madrid 2-0 Atlético de Madrid.
4:56 PM6 days ago

90'

The referee adds three minutes to the match.
4:55 PM6 days ago

90'

Great save by Courtois who had a great game. He avoids the Atlético de Madrid goal.
4:50 PM6 days ago

87'

Yellow cards for Luis Suárez and David Alaba.
4:49 PM6 days ago

85' Substitution

Real Madrid: Vinicius leaves and Rodrygo enters.
4:47 PM6 days ago

84' Substitution

Real Madrid: Asensio leaves and Valverde enters.
4:44 PM6 days ago

80' Substitution

Real Madrid: Dani Carvajal leaves and Nacho enters.
4:40 PM6 days ago

75'

COURTOIS! The Merengue goalkeeper denied a powerful shot from a free kick, but no one was able to get on the end of the rebound.
4:37 PM6 days ago

68' Substitution

Atlético de Madrid: Rodrigo De Paul leaves and Herrera enters.
4:36 PM6 days ago

67'

Good cross from the right by Llorente that Militao deflects! Then Suarez couldn't take advantage of the rebound.
4:31 PM6 days ago

62'

Hermoso and Felipe were alone at the far post, but they ended up getting in each other's way and neither one nor the other was able to finish well and take advantage of Lemar's great cross.
4:25 PM6 days ago

This was the 2-0

Scored by Asensio.
4:23 PM6 days ago

60' Substitution

Atlético de Madrid: Cunha and Ángel Correa are out; Renan Lodi and Luis Suárez are in.
4:20 PM6 days ago

57' GOAL

GOAL REAL MADRID! Scored by Marco Asensio.
4:14 PM6 days ago

50'

CUNHA! Atleti striker's shot where Coutois again saves his goal.
4:13 PM6 days ago

48'

The second came close! Asensio entered alone in the area, but in the cutback he wasted some time and a series of rebounds ended up saving the visitors.
4:11 PM6 days ago

46' Substitution

Real Madrid: Benzema leaves and Luka Jovic enters.

Atlético de Madrid: Griezmann and Carrasco leave; Joao Felix and Lemar enter.

4:08 PM6 days ago

46'

Second half begins. Real Madrid 1-0 Atlético de Madrid.
3:51 PM6 days ago

45'+1

The first half ends! Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico de Madrid.
3:50 PM6 days ago

45'+1

Yellow card for Mendy after a foul on Angel Correa.
3:49 PM6 days ago

45'

The referee adds one more minute to the match.
3:47 PM6 days ago

38'

Casemiro's through ball to Vinicius, but Oblak reacted well in goal and sent for a corner kick.
3:41 PM6 days ago

36'

Yellow card for Felipe.
3:40 PM6 days ago

35'

COURTOIS! The Real Madrid goalkeeper deflects a dangerous ball straight into the corner from a Griezmann free kick.
3:35 PM6 days ago

26'

The colchoneros tried to react after the goal and had more of the ball, but were unable to generate clear danger.
3:30 PM6 days ago

22'

Koke! The captain tries a long-range shot, but the ball goes wide of Courtois' goal.
3:28 PM6 days ago

This was the goal

Scored by Benzema.
3:20 PM6 days ago

16' GOAL

GOAL REAL MADRID! Scored by Karim Benzemá.
3:19 PM6 days ago

15'

First fifteen minutes of the match and the visitors continue to press.
3:15 PM6 days ago

7'

Real Madrid corner kick that ends in a Militao header that passes close to Oblak's goal.
3:09 PM6 days ago

2'

Atleti's first arrival on the right flank ends with a cross from Llorente that Cunha fails to finish.
3:06 PM6 days ago

0'

The match has started!
3:03 PM6 days ago

Minute of silence

A minute of silence is observed at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in memory of the death of Spanish tennis player, Manolo Santana.
2:57 PM6 days ago

Data

Atletico de Madrid has only scored one goal in its last five derbies against Madrid and, in addition, Simeone's side has 10 consecutive Madrid derbies without a win in LaLiga (four defeats and six draws. Can it break that streak today?
2:50 PM6 days ago

Lineup Real Madrid

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Substitutes: Lunin, Camavinga, Mariano, Nacho, Bale, Isco, Hazard, Lucas, Marcelo, Rodrygo, Jovic and Valverde.

2:47 PM6 days ago

Lineup Atletico de Madrid

Oblak, Llorente, Kondogbia, Felipe, Hermoso, Carrasco; Correa, R. de Paul, Koke; Cunha and Griezmann.

Substitutes: Lecomte, Lodi, Trippier, Ibra, Lemar, Herrera, Serrano, Joao Felix and Suarez.

2:46 PM6 days ago

Absences Atletico de Madrid

On the other hand, Simeone has many absentees. Among them are Giménez, Savic, Trippier, Vrsaljko and Saponjic, as they are all injured. In addition to them, there is the possible doubt of the Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, who had muscular ailments after his match against Porto in the Champions League.
2:42 PM6 days ago

Absences Real Madrid

For this match, Ancelotti will still be without Dani Ceballos who is still injured. Benzema and Gareth Bale (both injured) are in doubt; however, the Welsh player could see minutes in the Madrid derby.
2:31 PM6 days ago

Simeone Statements

On the other hand, Diego Pablo Simeone, Atlético de Madrid's technical director, also appeared before the press and stated that they will have to take the game where they can hurt them. "We are going to play a very important game as it always is against our rival. They are in a great moment. They have shown with the arrival of Ancelotti a defensive forcefulness that enhances all their offensive weapons, however, they know tomorrow they will not have an easy game", he concluded.
2:25 PM6 days ago

The arrival

With the respective hygiene measures in place, both Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid are already at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the 169th Madrid derby, which is just minutes away from kicking off with the stadium at 100% capacity.
2:21 PM6 days ago

Ancelotti Statements

Ahead of the Madrid derby, both coaches held a press conference. Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's coach, commented that they are three points, but they know the extra pressure they will be under, saying: "I don't know what game they are going to play. We are two teams that use the counter. Duels, set pieces... can be very important aspects in this match. Atlético is a very strong opponent. It's a very, very difficult match for both teams. I think it's going to be a good match, which the fans of both teams will love," said Ancelotti.
2:16 PM6 days ago

Background

These two teams have met on 168 occasions and in the balance, the white team is the team that has won on more occasions, 89 times, to be exact. In their most recent meeting, Real Madrid and Atletico drew to one goal.
2:09 PM6 days ago

The stadium

The stadium that will host this match is the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, a venue owned by Real Madrid. This stadium is located in the city of Madrid, Spain. It was inaugurated in December 1947 and has a capacity for a little more than 81 thousand spectators. The Bernabeu is considered an 'Elite Stadium' according to UEFA. 
2:06 PM6 days ago

We begin!

The Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico is just under an hour away from kicking off at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. On the one hand, the Merengues want to remain at the top of the table, while the colchoneros need to close the gap if they want to aspire to the two-time LaLiga championship. Will one of them win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
11:12 PM6 days ago

Key player Real de Madrid

Vinicius Jr | The Brazilian striker was named LaLiga's player of the month for November ahead of this afternoon's derby. He has 10 goals this season, just two behind teammate Karim Benzema. His speed and verticality are qualities that the rival defense must watch out for.

11:07 PM6 days ago

Key player Atletico de Madrid

Antoine Griezmann | 'The Little Prince' seems to be getting back to his best. He scored a goal against Porto in the Champions League. Together with Luis Suarez, he has made a good duo to assist the Uruguayan who is the current scorer of Atletico in LaLiga while the Frenchman is the scorer in Champions League.

11:02 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Atlético de Madrid

Oblak, Kondogbia, Hermoso,Vrsaljko, Carrasco, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lemar, Suárez y Griezmann.
10:57 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius y Jovic.
10:52 PM6 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid will be Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz; Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva, first line; Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, second line.
10:47 PM6 days ago

Atlético de Madrid: Keep on adding

On the other hand, the squad led by Diego Simeone comes from a painful defeat at 90' against Mallorca, which was able to come back from 1-0 down and take the victory from the Colchoneros' stadium. However, after that match, the Red and Whites were able to seal their pass to the next phase of the Champions League after beating Porto 1-3. For this derby, Atletico de Madrid must win to climb positions as they are 10 points behind the leader who is their opponent tonight. They are currently in fourth place with 29 points.

10:42 PM6 days ago

Real Madrid: Absolute leader

The Merengue team, led by Carlo Ancelotti, is alone at the top of the table as the absolute leader of LaLiga with 39 points, five points ahead of Sevilla, who is in second place. Despite Benzema's injury, Real Madrid has been able to achieve important victories, as was the case last Champions League match when it beat Inter 2-0. In their home league, Los Merengues beat Real Sociedad by the same score. Ancelotti's pupils have not lost for nine games, so this match against Atletico could mean their tenth victory in a row. 

10:37 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Santiago Bernabeu

The Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 3 pm ET.
10:32 PM6 days ago

Matchday 17

This afternoon, the most attractive match of the day will kick off at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. And it is the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid. On the one hand, the Merengues want to keep on winning without losing the lead, while the current LaLiga champions are looking to close the gap in the overall standings. Will one of them manage to win?
10:27 PM6 days ago

