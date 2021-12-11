Goals and highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid in LaLiga 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
93' FT
90'
90'
87'
85' Substitution
84' Substitution
80' Substitution
75'
68' Substitution
67'
62'
This was the 2-0
#RealMadridAtleti
ريال مدريد 2 × 0 اتلتيكو مدريد | هدددددف اسينسيو 🎥
to never miss any goal Follow @FA_GO7 pic.twitter.com/EmEPScda5c
60' Substitution
57' GOAL
50'
48'
46' Substitution
Atlético de Madrid: Griezmann and Carrasco leave; Joao Felix and Lemar enter.
46'
45'+1
45'+1
45'
38'
36'
35'
26'
22'
This was the goal
#RealMadridAtleti
ريال مدريد 1 × 0 اتلتيكو مدريد | هدددددف بنزيما كامل الاعادات FULL GOAL 🐐😍 🎥
to never miss any goal Follow @FA_GO7 pic.twitter.com/a86AfW2Tkd
16' GOAL
15'
7'
2'
0'
Minute of silence
Data
Lineup Real Madrid
Substitutes: Lunin, Camavinga, Mariano, Nacho, Bale, Isco, Hazard, Lucas, Marcelo, Rodrygo, Jovic and Valverde.
Lineup Atletico de Madrid
Substitutes: Lecomte, Lodi, Trippier, Ibra, Lemar, Herrera, Serrano, Joao Felix and Suarez.
Absences Atletico de Madrid
Absences Real Madrid
Simeone Statements
The arrival
Ancelotti Statements
Background
The stadium
We begin!
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid Live Score
How to watch Real Madrid - Atletico de Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
Key player Real de Madrid
Key player Atletico de Madrid
Last lineup Atlético de Madrid
Last lineup Real Madrid
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Atlético de Madrid: Keep on adding
Real Madrid: Absolute leader
The match will be played at the Stadium Santiago Bernabeu
Matchday 17
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 LaLiga Match: Real Madrid - Atletico de Madrid Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.