Summary and highlights of Genoa 0-0 Empoli in Serie A

Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
END OF THE MATCH: GOALLESS DRAW, POINTS ARE SHARED
90 + 4
Destro is offside and both teams are out of options, there is only one more minute left;
91'
Both teams continue to try, now the arrival is for Empoli, which ends with Luperto's header, but the ball goes over the goalkeeper;
90'
The referee has added five minutes of time before the end of the match;
89'
Albert Gudmundson looked to get on the counter with a solo run, but an opponent got a touch on the ball and sent the ball into the corner. Gudmunson himself put the match in play by taking the short corner;
86' Yellow card
Nicolo Rovella receives yellow card for strong protests to referee
84' Attacking foul by Destro
The Italian striker made a foul in attack and protested with intensity for the decision taken by the referee.
81'
Destro's header after getting ahead of his rival defenders, but Vicario made a good save;
74' Saves Sirigu
Bandinelli's long-range shot from distance was saved by Sirigu to prevent the first goal of the match;
70' Yellow card
Card for Filippo Bandinelli, the third card in the match for an Empoli player.
62' Double changes in both teams
Benassi and Bajrami join Empoli, while Rovella and Amiri join Genoa.
56' German coach also changes
Yeboakh was marked without many appearances and in his place came the great striker Destro, who is Genoa's top scorer;
52' First change for Empoli
The referee Aureliano has added one minute of speech;
46'
The second half started and the same 22 players took the field.
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee Aureliano has added one minute of speech;
43' Free kick for Genoa
Albert Gudmundsson crosses it, but it is cleared by the rival defenseó;
Double yellow card
Yellow to Luperto for his tackle by Empoli and to Stefano Sturaro
25' Another one for Genoa
Manolo Portanova's header was blocked by Empoli's goalkeeper Guglielmo
20'
Genoa's run down the flank ends with a shot from Maksimovic
9'
Bajrami's powerful shot is met by Sirigu to keep out Empoli's first goal
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession will be for Genoa
5 minutes
In five minutes the match starts, the 22 players are already in the locker room
Genoa seek first home win of the season
Genoa, together with Salentirna, are the worst home team in Serie A with seven points and no home wins
Genoa's top scorer on the bench
Destro, who has nine goals and one assist so far in Serie A, will start from the bench. In the last game against Inter he did not play a single minute.
Blessin starts with an eleven formed by:
Andreazzoli starts with: Vicario; Romagnoli, Verre, Bajrami, Benassi, Asllani, Zurkowski, Stojanovic, Luperto, Parisi, Pinamonti.
All set in the Genoa dressing room
1 hour
Genoa vs Empoli kicks off in 1 hour, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Genoa vs Empoli live in Serie A ?
If you want to watch Venezia vs As Roma live on TV, your option is Sky Serie A
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Genoa vs Empoli in Serie A ?
This is the kickoff time for the Genoa vs Venezia match on March 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Empoli players training, preparing the next match, before traveling to Genoa.
Genoa players and fans united after earning a point against the Serie A leaders and aiming for relegation
How does Empoli arrive ?
Empoli have now gone ten consecutive games without a win in Serie A, and have lost two in a row. Their last win in Serie A was on December 12, 2021 where they won at home to Ná poles. They are thirteenth in Serie S with 31 points, nine points clear of the relegation zone and 13 points away from the European places;
How does Genoa arrive ?
Genoa arrives after five consecutive draws, the last one of great value, as they earned a point against Inter Milan. They have not won 24 consecutive matches, they have won only one match in Serie A this season, it was on the third matchday at home to Cagliari. They are second to last in the standings with 17 points, eight points away from the relegation places;
Background
Genoa and Empoli have met 34 times, with the results being very even, with each team winning ten times and the other 14 times they have met ending in a draw. The última time they met was on November 5, 2021 where they drew 2-2. In the últimos six duels four wins for Genoa and two draws, the última victory of Empoli against Genoa occurred on October 2, 2015.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, a stadium built in 1911 with a capacity of 36,7703 spectators.
Preview of the match
Genoa and Empoli meet in the match of the 28th round of Serie A
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Genoa vs Empoli in the Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.