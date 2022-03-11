Highlights and goals: Barnsley 1-1 Fulham in EFL Championship 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90+10' End of the match
90+6' The match is stopped
90+3' UNBELIEVABLE MISS BY HARRY WILSON!
90+2' Barnsley substitution
90' Additional time
86' GOOOOAL for Fulham
82' Barnsley substitution
80' Fulham substitution
73' Yellow card
71' Fulham substitution
70' Yellow card
68' Barnsley substitution
66' Yellow card
65' Fulham came closer
61' Yellow card
60' Fulham remain uncomfortable
54' Yellow card
47' Fulham came closer
Second half begins
45+2' Halftime
45+2' BARNSLEY HAD IT!
45' Additional time
45' Fulham came closer
44' GOOOAL for Barnsley!
42' Penalty kick for Barnsley
41' Collins saves!
40' Last five minutes
34' Fulham try
30' Half an hour into the match
23' Yellow card
20' The tie is maintained
17' Barnsley came closer
A good long pass from midfield by Liam Kitching was headed in by Rémy Vita, but goalkeeper Marek Rodák made a calm catch.
15' Barnsley tries
13' Fulham came closer
10' First minutes
5' Fulham came closer
3' Fulham came closer
Match starts!
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Andrew Fox
Assistant No.2: Nigel Lugg
Fourth Official: Martin Coy
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Fulham
Starting XI - Fulham
| 20. Neco Williams | | 33. Antonee Robinson |
Coach: Marco Alexandre Saraiva da Silva
Substitutes - Barnsley
01. Jack Walton (GK), 10. Josh Benson, 21. Romal Palmer, 22. Clarke Oduor, 23. William Hondermarck, 24. Aapo Halme, 44. Devante Cole.
Starting XI - Barnsley
Coach: Poya Asbaghi
Position in the table - Fulham
2- Huddersfield / 37 GP - 63 PTS
3- Bournemouth / 33 GP - 62 PTS
4- Blackburn / 36 GP - 58 PTS
Position in the table - Barnsley
22- Derby County / 36 GP - 24 PTS
23- Barnsley / 35 GP - 24 PTS
24- Peterborough / 35 GP - 22 PTS
Marco Saravia shares with Fulham supporters
Barnsley players warm up
Last five matches - Fulham
March 5 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Blackburn (Won)
February 26 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Cardiff (Won)
February 23 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Peterborough (Won)
February 19 - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Huddersfield (Lost)
Last five matches - Barnsley
March 5 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Derby County (Lost)
February 26 - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs Middlesbrough (Won)
February 22 - EFL Championship: 0-2 vs Hull City (Won)
February 19 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Coventry (Lost)
All set at Oakwell Stadium
Welcome back
Tune in here Barnsley vs Fulham Live Score!
How to watch Barnsley vs Fulham Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Barnsley vs Fulham match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star+
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN 2, DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Blue To Go VE and Sky HD
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Key player - Fulham
Key player - Barnsley
Barnsley vs Fulham history
If we take into account the number of times Barnsley have been at home to Fulham in the EFL Championship, there are 38 matches, where the Tykes have the advantage with 24 wins over the six wins by the Cottagers and eight draws.
Fulham
Fulham is motivated for this match after the victory over Swansea, which was their fourth consecutive victory. On paper, it should be a formality, but they must prove that favoritism on the field.
Barnsley
Barnsley arrives to this match sunk in the lower part of the table, even though they have taken seven of the last 15 points they have played. The match against Fulham could largely define their future; relegation to the third division seems to be doomed for them, even though there are 10 games left to play.