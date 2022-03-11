Highlights and goals: Barnsley 1-1 Fulham in EFL Championship 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

9:03 PM16 days ago

Highlights

10:42 AM17 days ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the match between Barnsley and Fulham of matchday 37 of EFL Championship 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

10:34 AM17 days ago

90+10' End of the match

The game ends at Oakwell Stadium. Tie between leaders Fulham and Barnsley in a match that ended up being exciting.
10:31 AM17 days ago

90+6' The match is stopped

Moments before the end, there was a collision between two players. Both are attended to on the field.
10:28 AM17 days ago

90+3' UNBELIEVABLE MISS BY HARRY WILSON!

It was the winning goal for Fulham. Fabio Carvalho crossed from the left and Harry Wilson appeared alone in front of goal and headed the ball wide.
10:26 AM17 days ago

90+2' Barnsley substitution

Enter Clarke Oduor in place of Remi Vita.
10:23 AM17 days ago

90' Additional time

Six more minutes will be played in the match.
10:19 AM17 days ago

86' GOOOOAL for Fulham

HARRY WILSON! The midfielder scores the equalizer with a great shot in the box that ended up going into the corner of the right post.
10:15 AM17 days ago

82' Barnsley substitution

Enter Josh Benson in place of Amine Bassi.
10:12 AM17 days ago

80' Fulham substitution

Rodrigo Muniz replaces Bobby Reid.
10:07 AM17 days ago

73' Yellow card

Domingos Quina was cautioned for Barnsley.
10:05 AM17 days ago

71' Fulham substitution

Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Harrison Reed.
10:04 AM17 days ago

70' Yellow card

Antonee Robinson was cautioned for Fulham.
10:03 AM17 days ago

68' Barnsley substitution

Enter Romal Palmer in place of Matthew Wolfe.
9:59 AM17 days ago

66' Yellow card

Tim Ream was cautioned for Fulham.
9:58 AM17 days ago

65' Fulham came closer

Harry Wilson broke down the right after a deep pass from Tom Cairney, then placed the pass into the middle, where Bobby Reid appeared to shoot, but the ball went wide.
9:54 AM17 days ago

61' Yellow card

Carlton Morris was cautioned for Barnsley.
9:54 AM17 days ago

60' Fulham remain uncomfortable

The visiting team had started with the ball, approaching the opponent's area, but Barnsley was able to hold on to it to slow down the momentum.
9:47 AM17 days ago

54' Yellow card

Liam Kitching was cautioned for Barnsley.
9:40 AM17 days ago

47' Fulham came closer

Disparo de Fabio Carvalho que se fue desviado.
9:38 AM17 days ago

Second half begins

The second half gets underway with one change for Fulham: Tom Cairney in place of Jean Michael Seri.
9:24 AM17 days ago

45+2' Halftime

The first half of the match ends. Barnsley partially wins by the narrowest of margins.
9:23 AM17 days ago

45+2' BARNSLEY HAD IT!

Carlton Morris shot past Radak but, on the line, Tim Ream saved Fulham from suffering a second goal.
9:21 AM17 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
9:20 AM17 days ago

45' Fulham came closer

Mitrović's header from a cross from the right went into the right side of the goal defended by Bradley Collins.
9:19 AM17 days ago

44' GOOOAL for Barnsley!

Carlton Morris converts the penalty shot to the center. Marek Rodák shot to the right post.
9:18 AM17 days ago

42' Penalty kick for Barnsley

The referee penalized Adarabioyo for a foul on Carlton Morris in the box as he was about to shoot after a very quick breakaway.
9:16 AM17 days ago

41' Collins saves!

Fabio Carvalho's shot from close range, but the Barnsley goalkeeper saves the first goal of the game with a good save.
9:15 AM17 days ago

40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is near... The match is still goalless.
9:09 AM17 days ago

34' Fulham try

Disparo de Bobby Reid que se fue desviadísimo. Luce muy incómodo el Fulham a esta altura del partido.
9:04 AM17 days ago

30' Half an hour into the match

The match has lost the rhythm it had when it started. The game is much more balanced with Barnsley daring to trouble their opponents.
8:57 AM17 days ago

23' Yellow card

Matthew Wolfe was cautioned for Barnsley.
8:54 AM17 days ago

20' The tie is maintained

Barnsley have managed to balance the flow of the game a bit more and it has led to a lot of possession in the middle of the pitch.
8:51 AM17 days ago

17' Barnsley came closer

A good long pass from midfield by Liam Kitching was headed in by Rémy Vita, but goalkeeper Marek Rodák made a calm catch.

8:49 AM17 days ago

15' Barnsley tries

The home team came close thanks to Carlton Morris, who shot from distance, but the ball went wide.
8:47 AM17 days ago

13' Fulham came closer

Fabio Carvalho's shot went near the right post of the goal defended by Bradley Collins.
8:44 AM17 days ago

10' First minutes

Fulham are trying to exert their dominance by holding the ball. So far they are lacking punch, but the plan is working.
8:39 AM17 days ago

5' Fulham came closer

Bobby Reid shot very close to goal, but again, the Burnley defense saves when it was goal bound. This time it was on the line.
8:37 AM17 days ago

3' Fulham came closer

Mitrović began to cause concern for the visiting team. The Serbian shot in the box and an opposing defender got in the way when Collins was almost beaten.
8:34 AM17 days ago

Match starts!

The game is underway between Barnsley and Fulham.
8:32 AM17 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Tim Robinson

Assistant No.1: Andrew Fox

Assistant No.2: Nigel Lugg

Fourth Official: Martin Coy

8:29 AM17 days ago

Teams on the field

Barnsley and Fulham players take to the field at Oakwell Stadium.
8:28 AM17 days ago

Substitutes - Fulham

21. Paulo Gazaniga (GK), 02. Kenny Tete, 03. Michael Hector, 10. Tom Cairney, 12. Nathaniel Chalobah, 17. Ivan Cavaleiro, 19. Rodrigo Muniz.
8:28 AM17 days ago

Starting XI - Fulham

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Marek Rodák |
| 16. Tosin Adarabioyo | 13. Tim Ream |
| 20. Neco Williams |                        | 33. Antonee Robinson |
| 06. Harrison Reed | 24. Jean Michaël Seri |
| 08. Harry Wilson | 28. Fabio Carvalho | 14. Bobby Reid |
| 09. Aleksandar Mitrović |

Coach: Marco Alexandre Saraiva da Silva

8:25 AM17 days ago

Substitutes - Barnsley

01. Jack Walton (GK), 10. Josh Benson, 21. Romal Palmer, 22. Clarke Oduor, 23. William Hondermarck, 24. Aapo Halme, 44. Devante Cole.

8:25 AM17 days ago

Starting XI - Barnsley

1-3-4-3
| 40. Bradley Collins |
| 06. Mads Juel Andersen | 30. Michał Helik | 05. Liam Kitching |
| 07. Callum Brittain | 33. Matthew Wolfe | 17. Claudio Gomes | 26. Rémy Vita |
| 27. Amine Bassi | 14. Carlton Morris | 28. Domingos Quina |

Coach: Poya Asbaghi

8:22 AM17 days ago

Position in the table - Fulham

1- Fulham / 35 GP - 76 PTS

2- Huddersfield / 37 GP - 63 PTS

3- Bournemouth / 33 GP - 62 PTS

4- Blackburn / 36 GP - 58 PTS

8:20 AM17 days ago

Position in the table - Barnsley

21- Reading / 35 GP - 29 PTS

22- Derby County / 36 GP - 24 PTS

23- Barnsley / 35 GP - 24 PTS

24- Peterborough / 35 GP - 22 PTS

8:15 AM17 days ago

Marco Saravia shares with Fulham supporters

8:10 AM17 days ago

Barnsley players warm up

8:05 AM17 days ago

Last five matches - Fulham

March 8 - EFL Championship: 1-5 vs Swansea (Won)

March 5 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Blackburn (Won) 

February 26 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Cardiff (Won) 

February 23 - EFL Championship: 2-1 vs Peterborough (Won)

February 19 - EFL Championship: 1-2 vs Huddersfield (Lost)

8:00 AM17 days ago

Last five matches - Barnsley

March 8 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Stoke City

March 5 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Derby County (Lost) 

February 26 - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs Middlesbrough (Won) 

February 22 - EFL Championship: 0-2 vs Hull City (Won)

February 19 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Coventry (Lost)

7:55 AM17 days ago

All set at Oakwell Stadium

7:50 AM17 days ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Barnsley and Fulham, on matchday 37 of the EFL Championship.
7:45 AM17 days ago

Tune in here Barnsley vs Fulham Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Barnsley vs Fulham live match, as well as the latest information from the Oakwell Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
7:40 AM17 days ago

How to watch Barnsley vs Fulham Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Barnsley vs Fulham match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:35 AM17 days ago

What time is Barnsley vs Fulham match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Barnsley vs Fulham of March 12th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star+
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN 2, DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Blue To Go VE and Sky HD
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +

7:30 AM17 days ago

Key player - Fulham

In Fulham the presence of Aleksandar Mitrović stands out. The 27-year-old Serbian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the EFL Championship with 35 goals. In addition, he has participated with seven assists.
7:25 AM17 days ago

Key player - Barnsley

In Barnsley the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 26-year-old English player is one of the team's top scorers in the current edition of the EFL Championship with four goals. In addition, he has made three assists.
7:20 AM17 days ago

Barnsley vs Fulham history

These two teams have met 77 times, all in the EFL Championship. The statistics are in favor of Barnsley, who have been victorious on 32 occasions, while Fulham have won on 26 occasions, leaving a balance of 19 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Barnsley have been at home to Fulham in the EFL Championship, there are 38 matches, where the Tykes have the advantage with 24 wins over the six wins by the Cottagers and eight draws.

7:15 AM17 days ago

Fulham

Fulham is motivated for this match after the victory over Swansea, which was their fourth consecutive victory. On paper, it should be a formality, but they must prove that favoritism on the field.

7:10 AM17 days ago

Barnsley

Barnsley arrives to this match sunk in the lower part of the table, even though they have taken seven of the last 15 points they have played. The match against Fulham could largely define their future; relegation to the third division seems to be doomed for them, even though there are 10 games left to play.

7:05 AM17 days ago

The match will be played at the Oakwell Stadium

The Barnsley vs Fulham match will be played at the Oakwell Stadium, located in the city of Barnsley, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1888, has a capacity for 23,287 spectators.
7:00 AM17 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Barnsley vs Fulham Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
