Highlights: Leipzig 0-0 Frankfurt in Bundesliga 2021-22

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
90+4' End of the match
90+3' Yellow card
90' Additional time
89' Double change for Frankfurt
84' Leipzig double substitution
Amadou Haidara and Dominik Szoboszlai replace Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo.
80' Frankfurt substitution
78' TRAP AGAIN!
75' Half an hour into the second half
72' Leipzig substitution
66' Frankfurt substitution
62' KEVIN TRAPP'S SAVE!!
60' Leipzig substitution
55' Yellow card
50' Yellow card
48' Leipzig came close again
46' Leipzig came closer
Second half begins
45+3' End of first half
45' Additional time
41' BALL TO THE CROSSBAR!
35' Yellow card
30' Half an hour of match
30' Half an hour of match
26' LEIPZIG HAD IT AGAIN!
22' Leipzig had it!
19' Yellow card
15' First quarter of the game
9' Leipzig came closer
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Benedikt Kempkes
Assistant No.2: Timo Gerach
Fourth official: Robert Wessel
VAR: Tobias Stieler
VAR Assistant: Thorsten Schiffner
Substitutes - Eintracht Frankfurt
31. Jens Grahl (GK), 03. Stefan Ilsanker, 07. Ajdin Hrustic, 09. Sam Lammers, 20. Makoto Hasebe, 22. Chandler, 23. Jens Petter Hauge, 25. Christopher Lenz, 39. Gonçalo Paciência.
Starting XI - Eintracht Frankfurt
Coach: Olivier Glasner
Substitutes - RB Leipzig
31. Josep Martínez (GK), 08. Amadou Haidara, 09. Yussuf Poulsen, 10. Emil Forsberg, 14. Tyler Adams, 17. Dominik Szoboszlai, 22. Nordi Mukiele, 23. Marcel Halstenberg, 38. Hugo Novoa.
Starting XI - RB Leipzig
Coach: Domenico Tedesco
Players ready for the game
Mood: Summer-Edition ☀️
🔜 Aufstellung#RBLSGE pic.twitter.com/ki2nKY0JWw — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) March 20, 2022
Check-in 🦅✅— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) March 20, 2022
_________________
Makoto Hasebe holds the record for most appearances by an Asian player in the Bundesliga with 353 matches and counting❗️#RBLSGE #SGE #ShowYourStance pic.twitter.com/1dnMe3zne5
Last five matches - Eintracht Frankfurt
March 13 - Bundesliga: 2-1 vs Bochum (Won)
March 9 - UEFA Europa League: 1-2 vs Real Betis (Won)
March 5 - Bundesliga: 1-4 vs Hertha BSC (Won)
February 26 - Bundesliga: 0-1 vs Bayern (Lost)
Last five matches - RB Leipzig
March 5 - Bundesliga: 1-1 vs Freiburg
March 2 - DFB Pokal: 0-4 vs Hannover (Won)
February 27 - Bundesliga: 0-1 vs Bochum (Won)
February 24 - UEFA Europa League: 1-3 vs Real Sociedad (Won)
All set at the Leipzig Arena
A lovely afternoon for some football 🌞⚽
Exactly 2️⃣ hours to go! 🕞
🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #RBLSGE pic.twitter.com/m0bDOQAjt8 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 20, 2022
🏟👋🦅— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) March 20, 2022
___________
“Eintracht thrives on diversity” – Eintracht Frankfurt’s fanbase has initiated several social justice campaigns through the United Colors of Frankfurt❗️#SGERBL #SGE #ShowYourStance pic.twitter.com/R4ZnhrU5uL
Welcome back!
Tune in here RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score!
How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 11:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on Star+
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Chile: 11:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 3:30 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+
Mexico: 8:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on Star +
Last game at the Leipzig Arena
Key player - Eintracht Frankfurt
Key player - RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt history
These two teams have met 12 times. The numbers are completely even, as each team has managed three wins and they have drawn six games.
In the Bundesliga...
In terms of the number of times they have met in the Bundesliga, there have been 11 meetings. Although the statistics show a greater tendency to draws, the numbers are in favor of RB Leipzig with three victories, while Eintracht Frankfurt have won two, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times that RB Leipzig has played at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, there are five matches, where the Red Bulls have the advantage with three wins, while the remaining two ended in a draw.
Eintracht Frankfurt
Frankfurt has lifted its spirits a little after two consecutive victories and comes to this match with the responsibility of getting the three points to close the gap with those who are occupying the places in European competitions.
RB Leipzig
Leipzig is in a great mood, as it has eight matches without defeat, in all competitions, and in the Bundesliga it has won four of its last five matches. Even so, they are obliged to win in order to stay firmly in the fight for places in continental tournaments.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.