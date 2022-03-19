Highlights: Leipzig 0-0 Frankfurt in Bundesliga 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

11:33 AM2 hours ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday 27 of the Bundesliga 2021-22 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

11:29 AM2 hours ago

90+4' End of the match

Match ends. Goalless draw between Leipzig and Frankfurt.
11:28 AM2 hours ago

90+3' Yellow card

Kristijan Jakić was cautioned for Frankfurt.
11:25 AM2 hours ago

90' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the match.
11:23 AM2 hours ago

89' Double change for Frankfurt

Sam Lammers and Stefan Ilsanker replace Rafael Santos Borré and Diachi Kamada.
11:19 AM2 hours ago

84' Leipzig double substitution

Amadou Haidara and Dominik Szoboszlai replace Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo.

11:14 AM2 hours ago

80' Frankfurt substitution

Christoper Lenz replaces Ansgar Knauff.
11:14 AM2 hours ago

78' TRAP AGAIN!

The goalkeeper saved Leipzig's goal with a good save after a shot from mid-range.
11:11 AM2 hours ago

75' Half an hour into the second half

The match remains goalless... 15 minutes to go.
11:06 AM2 hours ago

72' Leipzig substitution

Yussuf Poulsen replaces André Silva.
11:00 AM2 hours ago

66' Frankfurt substitution

Jans Petter Haguge entra en lugar de Jasper Lindstrom.
10:56 AM2 hours ago

62' KEVIN TRAPP'S SAVE!!

A good counter-attack by the home team, Nkuku passed to Konrad Laimer, who shot, but the Frankfurt goalkeeper prevented the opening goal.
10:54 AM2 hours ago

60' Leipzig substitution

Emil Forsberg replaces Kevin Kampl.
10:49 AM3 hours ago

55' Yellow card

Frankfurt's Ajdin Hrustic was cautioned.
10:44 AM3 hours ago

50' Yellow card

Martin Hinteregger was cautioned for Frankfurt.
10:42 AM3 hours ago

48' Leipzig came close again

Dani Olmo rebounded the ball into the box and tried to cross to a teammate, but Kevin Trapp got in the way.
10:41 AM3 hours ago

46' Leipzig came closer

Dani Olmo's shot was caught by Kevin Trapp.
10:40 AM3 hours ago

Second half begins

The match restarts. There has been one change for Frankfurt as Ajdin Hrustic replaces Sebastian Rode.
10:22 AM3 hours ago

45+3' End of first half

End of the first half of the match. Goalless draw between Leipzig and Frankfurt.
10:19 AM3 hours ago

45' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

41' BALL TO THE CROSSBAR!

Leipzig had a chance! Konrad Laimer's shot hit the crossbar. Frankfurt are saved.
10:08 AM3 hours ago

35' Yellow card

Evan N'Dicka was cautioned for Frankfurt.
10:04 AM3 hours ago

30' Half an hour of match

Evan N'Dicka was cautioned for Frankfurt.
10:04 AM3 hours ago

30' Half an hour of match

The match is still tied at the moment. Few scoring chances so far.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

26' LEIPZIG HAD IT AGAIN!

Kevin Trapp and two saves! First he saved Angeliño's shot with his left foot and then Mohamed Simakan shot in front of goal and the goalkeeper saved again with the help of the left post.
9:56 AM3 hours ago

22' Leipzig had it!

Hinteregger saves on the line! The Frankfurt defender prevents André Silva's goal after Kevin Kampl's cross was headed in front of keeper Kevin Trapp.
9:53 AM3 hours ago

19' Yellow card

RB Leipzig's Konrad Laïmer was cautioned for a hard foul on Rafael Santos Borré.
9:49 AM4 hours ago

15' First quarter of the game

The match is still tied without much to highlight for now.
9:43 AM4 hours ago

9' Leipzig came closer

Nkuku's shot deflected off an opponent and went very close to the crossbar.
9:39 AM4 hours ago

5' First minutes

For now, the teams are not hurting each other. No clear chances to score have been presented.
9:34 AM4 hours ago

Match starts!

The match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt is underway.
9:31 AM4 hours ago

Teams on the field

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt players are leaving.
9:24 AM4 hours ago

Match officials

Referee: Christian Dingert

Assistant No.1: Benedikt Kempkes

Assistant No.2: Timo Gerach

Fourth official: Robert Wessel

VAR: Tobias Stieler

VAR Assistant: Thorsten Schiffner

9:20 AM4 hours ago

Substitutes - Eintracht Frankfurt

31. Jens Grahl (GK), 03. Stefan Ilsanker, 07. Ajdin Hrustic, 09. Sam Lammers, 20. Makoto Hasebe, 22. Chandler, 23. Jens Petter Hauge, 25. Christopher Lenz, 39. Gonçalo Paciência.

9:17 AM4 hours ago

Starting XI - Eintracht Frankfurt

1-3-4-2-1
| 01. Kevin Trapp |
| 35. Tuta | 13. Martin Hinteregger | 02. Evan N'Dicka |
| 36. Ansgar Knauff | 06. Kristijan Jakić | 17. Sebastian Rode | 10. Filip Kostic |
| 29. Jesper Lindstrøm | 15. Diachi Kamada  |
|19. Rafael Santos Borré |

Coach: Olivier Glasner

9:13 AM4 hours ago

Substitutes - RB Leipzig

31. Josep Martínez (GK), 08. Amadou Haidara, 09. Yussuf Poulsen, 10. Emil Forsberg, 14. Tyler Adams, 17. Dominik Szoboszlai, 22. Nordi Mukiele, 23. Marcel Halstenberg, 38. Hugo Novoa.

9:10 AM4 hours ago

Starting XI - RB Leipzig

1-3-4-1-2
| 01. Péter Gulácsi |
| 02. Mohamed Simakan | 04. Willi Orban | 32. Josko Gvardiol |
| 29. Benjamin Henrichs | 27. Konrad Laimer | 44. Kevin Kampl | 03. Angeliño |
| 25. Dani Olmo |
| 18. Christopher Nkunku | 33. André Silva |

Coach: Domenico Tedesco

9:05 AM4 hours ago

Players ready for the game

9:00 AM4 hours ago

Last five matches - Eintracht Frankfurt

March 17 - UEFA Europa League: 1-1 vs Real Betis (Won)

March 13 - Bundesliga: 2-1 vs Bochum (Won)

March 9 - UEFA Europa League: 1-2 vs Real Betis (Won)

March 5 - Bundesliga: 1-4 vs Hertha BSC (Won)

February 26 - Bundesliga: 0-1 vs Bayern (Lost)

8:55 AM4 hours ago

Last five matches - RB Leipzig

March 13 - Bundesliga: 1-6 vs Greuter Fürth (Won)

March 5 - Bundesliga: 1-1 vs Freiburg

March 2 - DFB Pokal: 0-4 vs Hannover (Won)

February 27 - Bundesliga: 0-1 vs Bochum (Won)

February 24 - UEFA Europa League: 1-3 vs Real Sociedad (Won)

8:50 AM5 hours ago

All set at the Leipzig Arena

8:45 AM5 hours ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Leipzig and Eintrach Frankfurt.
8:40 AM5 hours ago

Tune in here RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt live match, as well as the latest information from the Leipzig Arena. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
8:35 AM5 hours ago

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream on TV and Online?

RB Leipzig match will not be broadcast on TV

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:30 AM5 hours ago

What time is RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt of March 20th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on Star+
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Chile: 11:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 3:30 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+
Mexico: 8:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on Star +

8:25 AM5 hours ago

Last game at the Leipzig Arena

8:20 AM5 hours ago

Key player - Eintracht Frankfurt

In Eintracht Frankfurt, the presence of Rafael Santos Borré stands out. The 26-year-old Colombian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Bundesliga with seven goals. In addition, he has participated with four assists.
8:15 AM5 hours ago

Key player - RB Leipzig

In RB Leipzig, the presence of Christopher Nkuku stands out. The 25-year-old French player is the team's top scorer in the current Bundesliga with 15 goals. He has also made nine assists.
8:10 AM5 hours ago

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt history

These two teams have met 12 times. The numbers are completely even, as each team has managed three wins and they have drawn six games.

In the Bundesliga...

In terms of the number of times they have met in the Bundesliga, there have been 11 meetings. Although the statistics show a greater tendency to draws, the numbers are in favor of RB Leipzig with three victories, while Eintracht Frankfurt have won two, for a balance of six draws.

If we take into account the number of times that RB Leipzig has played at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, there are five matches, where the Red Bulls have the advantage with three wins, while the remaining two ended in a draw.

8:05 AM5 hours ago

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt has lifted its spirits a little after two consecutive victories and comes to this match with the responsibility of getting the three points to close the gap with those who are occupying the places in European competitions.

8:00 AM5 hours ago

RB Leipzig

Leipzig is in a great mood, as it has eight matches without defeat, in all competitions, and in the Bundesliga it has won four of its last five matches. Even so, they are obliged to win in order to stay firmly in the fight for places in continental tournaments.

7:55 AM5 hours ago

The match will be played at the Leipzig Arena

The RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be played at the RedBull Arena or Leipzig Arena. This venue, located in the city of Leipzig, in the federal state of Saxony in southeastern Germany, has a capacity for 44,199 spectators.
7:50 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Bundesliga match: RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
