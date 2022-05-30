Goal and Highlights: Mexico 1-0 Ghana in Maurice Revello Tournament 2022
Photo: Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

1:31 PM3 days ago

Summary

1:25 PM3 days ago

Thank you for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Mexico 1-0 Ghana match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
1:24 PM3 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Mexico wins the match.
1:20 PM3 days ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
1:19 PM3 days ago

First Goal

Víctor Guzmán finished off with his left foot from the center of the area.
1:18 PM3 days ago

88'

Ghana changes:
Exit Zubairu Ibrahim and Abdul Abdullah.
Enter Isaac Pappoe and Mustapha Abdullah.
1:12 PM3 days ago

82'

Goal Mexico!
1:10 PM3 days ago

80'

Changes from Mexico:
Diego Medina and Angel Zapata exit.
Enter Andres Montaño and Ángel Robles.
1:07 PM3 days ago

77'

Ángel Zapata (Mexico) receives a yellow card.
1:05 PM3 days ago

76'

Dangerous play by Ghana, the Mexican goalkeeper makes a great save.
1:01 PM3 days ago

72'

Pause to hydrate the players.
12:58 PM3 days ago

68'

Change for Mexico, Santiago Muñoz leaves and Teun Wilke enters.
12:56 PM3 days ago

66'

Yellow card for Jorge Rodriguez from Mexico.
12:55 PM3 days ago

65'

Mexico maintains pressure all over the court in search of a defensive error.
12:48 PM3 days ago

Online match

12:47 PM3 days ago

57'

Dangerous play by Mexico, the ball goes to the side of the post.
12:46 PM3 days ago

56'

Ghana changes:
Yaw Baafi and Mohammed Yahaya exit.
Enter Isaac Mensah and Abass Salifu.
12:43 PM3 days ago

54'

Yellow card for Abdul Abdullah (Ghana).
12:37 PM3 days ago

48'

Santiago Naveda (Mexico) is injured after a heavy blow to the leg and Jorge Ruvalcaba enters.
12:36 PM3 days ago

46'

Alex Opoku of Ghana receives a yellow card.
12:35 PM3 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
12:20 PM3 days ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Mexico 0-0 Ghana.
12:20 PM3 days ago

45+3'

First change from Ghana, Collins Boah leaves and Alex Opoku enters.
12:15 PM3 days ago

45'

3 minutes of compensation are added.
12:12 PM3 days ago

41'

First corner kick for Ghana.
12:06 PM3 days ago

36'

First corner kick of the game for Mexico.
12:05 PM3 days ago

35'

Mexico with 59% possession of the ball and 5 shots on goal. Ghana with 41% ball possession and one shot outside.
11:58 AM3 days ago

27'

Pause to hydrate the players.
11:55 AM3 days ago

25'

Ghana goalkeeper Vincent Anane keeps his goal safe.
11:52 AM3 days ago

22'

The game looks very slow due to so many fouls by Ghana.
11:47 AM3 days ago

17'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
11:42 AM3 days ago

11'

First yellow card of the game and it goes to player Zubairu Ibrahim from Ghana.
11:34 AM3 days ago

4'

Mexico starts by pressing the whole field in search of their first scoring opportunity.
11:30 AM3 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
11:23 AM3 days ago

Minutes from start

Start the presentation of the game.
11:21 AM3 days ago

They are already preparing for the warm-up

11:19 AM3 days ago

Online Game

If you want to see the tournament games live and online, use the following official link:
http://tournoimauricerevello.com
11:11 AM3 days ago

The teams have already seen the field

11:06 AM3 days ago

Last 5 matches Ghana!

In the last five matches in official competitions, Ghana won 3 games against Panama U20, Argentina U20 and Iraq U20. They drew another game against Austria U20 and lost against Mali U20.
11:01 AM3 days ago

Last 5 matches Mexico!

In the last five games in official competitions, Mexico lost 4 games against Ecuador U20, Japan U20, Italy U20 and England U20. Their last victory was against Senegal U20 in the U20 World Cup.
10:56 AM3 days ago

The lineups

10:51 AM3 days ago

Arrival Ghana

The team is already in the stadium.
10:46 AM3 days ago

Welcome!

We are a little less than one before the match between Mexico and Ghana kicks off at the Stade De Lattre in Tassigny. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
10:41 AM3 days ago

Tune in here Mexico vs Ghana Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Ghana match for the Maurice Revello Tournament.
10:36 AM3 days ago

What time is the Mexico vs Ghana match for the Maurice Revello Tournament 2022?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Ghana of May 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Mexico: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
10:31 AM3 days ago

Group B

Mexico and Ghana will be part of group B, in the same group are Venezuela and Indonesia. The first place from each group and the best second place from all groups will advance to the semifinals.
10:26 AM3 days ago

Ghana players

Below is the list of summoned to play in this tournament:
Photo: Tournoi Maurice Revello
Photo: Tournoi Maurice Revello
10:21 AM3 days ago

Ghana

This tournament will be Ghana's third participation. Their last participation was in 2000 and Ghana on that occasion failed to get past the group stage. Their last game in the competition was against Colombia, Ghana lost 4-1 and thus exited the tournament by finishing last in group A.
Photo: Ghana
Photo: Ghana
10:16 AM3 days ago

Players from Mexico

Below is the list of summoned to play in this tournament:
Photo: Mexico
Photo: Mexico
10:11 AM3 days ago

Mexico

The Mexican team returns after two years to the Maurice Revello Tournament and it is the twenty-sixth participation in this competition. Mexico has won the tournament once, in 2012 Mexico beat Turkey 3-0 in the final and thus became the first CONCACAF team to win the competition. Their last participation was in 2019, Mexico faced Japan in the semifinals of the tournament and lost 5-4 on penalties. Despite not reaching the final, they were able to fight for third place against Ireland and finished victorious 3-4 on penalties.
Photo: Mexico
Photo: Mexico
10:06 AM3 days ago

Maurice Revello Tournament

It is a soccer competition that is played in the city of Toulon in France and only players born in 2001 or younger play in the tournament. It is the 48th edition of the tournament and will last from May 29 to June 12, 2022. 12 teams from 4 different confederations will participate: Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Colombia, Comoros, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela. The last champion of the tournament was Brazil in 2019, who beat Japan 5-4 on penalties.
10:01 AM3 days ago

The stadium

The Stade De Lattre de Tassigny is located in the city of Aubagne, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 1,000 spectators and it is the home of the Aubagne Football Club. It was inaugurated in 1989 and underwent a renovation in 2010.
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia
9:56 AM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Maurice Revello Tournament 2022: Mexico vs Ghana!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo