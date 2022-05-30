Goal and Highlights: Mexico 1-0 Ghana in Maurice Revello Tournament 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
First Goal
#Sub21 ¡GOOOOOOOL! ⚽️— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) May 30, 2022
¡Víctor Guzmán mete disparo de zurda para abrir el marcador!
⏱82’ | MEX 1-0 GHA#HechoDeLosMexicanos | #TMR2022 pic.twitter.com/LOPZX1pLbX
Exit Zubairu Ibrahim and Abdul Abdullah.
Enter Isaac Pappoe and Mustapha Abdullah.
Diego Medina and Angel Zapata exit.
Enter Andres Montaño and Ángel Robles.
Online match
#MEXGHA | ⏱️ 45'
⏲️ HALF-TIME@miseleccionmx 🇲🇽 0-0 🇬🇭 @ghanafaofficial
🔴 LIVE 👇 https://t.co/0n0ZOUFKQd#TMR2022 — Tournoi Maurice Revello - #TMR2022 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2022
Yaw Baafi and Mohammed Yahaya exit.
Enter Isaac Mensah and Abass Salifu.
Halftime
Minutes from start
MATCHDAY - 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament (U20)— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) May 30, 2022
⚽️ Mexico 🇲🇽 v 🇬🇭 Ghana
🏟 Stade de Lattre
📍Marseille, France
⌚️ 3:30pm#BlackSatellites / #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/ssAkCq9vlv
They are already preparing for the warm-up
#MEXGHA | 🎥
The atmosphere in the @ghanafaofficial dressing room before the warm-up 🇬🇭#TMR2022 pic.twitter.com/x2vhAdmZo5 — Tournoi Maurice Revello - #TMR2022 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2022
Online Game
http://tournoimauricerevello.com
The teams have already seen the field
#MEXGHA | 📸
No stress 😄🇲🇽🇬🇭#TMR2022 pic.twitter.com/DO7PCtcTrD — Tournoi Maurice Revello - #TMR2022 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2022
Last 5 matches Ghana!
Last 5 matches Mexico!
The lineups
📋 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙓𝙄
17h30 : 🇲🇽 Mexique (@miseleccionmx) - @ghanafaofficial 🇬🇭
🏟️ @villedaubagne (Stade de Lattre)
👉 https://t.co/JJ9CVR6aPD#MEXGHA pic.twitter.com/YV0Ycq3Y30 — Tournoi Maurice Revello - #TMR2022 (@TournoiMRevello) May 30, 2022
Arrival Ghana
A walk around the pitch before warm up #TMR2022 || #BlackSatellites || #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/HWdwXeteDe— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) May 30, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here Mexico vs Ghana Live Score
What time is the Mexico vs Ghana match for the Maurice Revello Tournament 2022?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Mexico: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.