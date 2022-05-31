Goals and Highlights: Australia 2-1 Jordan in Friendly Game 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
This was Australia's second goal
Thanks
End game
68'
Awer Mabil inside the box scores the second of the afternoon.
56'
49'
46'
Half time
Goal Australia 1-1
BAILEY WRIGHT EQUALISES!!
Goodwin's delivery finds Wright who rises high to find the back of the net 💪 pic.twitter.com/rDdQfhJFE1 — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 1, 2022
40'
Bailey Wright with the accurate header inside the box to level the match 1-1.
38'
32'
25'
Goal Jordan 1-0
Mousa Suleiman opens the scoring for Jordan!
A beautiful strike from distance as he hits it first time into the side netting 🥅
Socceroos trail 1-0 on 10 and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/6Cl5tAWFLj — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 1, 2022
17'
Musa Al-Taamari's shot from outside the box goes into the back of the net to make it 1-0.
15'
9'
4'
0'
Minutes away
Some tests
Oman substitutes
22 Mahmoud Ra'ed Mahmoud Al Kawamleh
6 Baraa Marei
21 Mohammad Al Dmeiri
11 Mahmoud Al Mardi
13 Khalil Baniateyah
16 Saleh Rateb
17 Rajaei Ayed
7 Munther Abu Amara
18 Yazan Al Naimat
20 Hamza Al Daradour
33 Murad Alfaluji
Australia substitutes
18 Danny Vukovic
2 Miloš Degenek
16 Aziz Behich
17 Gianni Stensness
20 Trent Sainsbury
21 Nathaniel Atkinson
5 Denis Genreau
10 Ajdin Hrustić
22 Jackson Irvine
6 Marco Tilio
9 Jamie MacLaren
XI Jordan
XI Australia
Good start
𝐅𝐓 | Three points to kick off our 2022 #AFCU23 campaign 👊#GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/DyGT0PEmIq— Football Australia (@FootballAUS) June 1, 2022
Next games
June 2 💪— Socceroos (@Socceroos) May 29, 2022
June 8 👊
Don't miss a second of the @Socceroos' upcoming action, LIVE & FREE on @10FootballAU.#AllForTheSocceroos pic.twitter.com/jsLcm2UOdz
Other friendlies
To prepare
Start
Tune in here Australia vs Jordan Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
What time is Australia vs Jordan match for Friendly Game 2022?
Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games
Australia 1-0 Jordan, 2021 AFC Asian Qualifiers
Jordan 0-1 Australia, 2019 Asian Qualifiers
Australia 0-1 Jordan, 2019 AFC Asian Cup
Australia 5-1 Jordan, 2016 Asian Qualifiers
Jordan 2-0 Australia, 2015 Asian Qualifiers