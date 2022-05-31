Goals and Highlights: Australia 2-1 Jordan in Friendly Game 2022
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:11 PM16 hours ago

This was Australia's second goal

4:07 PM17 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Australia-Jordan FIFA Date game.
4:02 PM17 hours ago

End game

Australia 2-1 Jordan
3:57 PM17 hours ago

68'

Goal Australia

Awer Mabil inside the box scores the second of the afternoon.

3:52 PM17 hours ago

56'

Double change made by the Jordanian team.
3:47 PM17 hours ago

49'

Tareq Khattab, Jordan player, has been cautioned.
3:42 PM17 hours ago

46'

The second half begins. Double modification by Australia to start this period.
3:37 PM17 hours ago

Half time

Australia 1-1 Jordan.
3:32 PM17 hours ago

Goal Australia 1-1

3:27 PM17 hours ago

40'

Australia goal

Bailey Wright with the accurate header inside the box to level the match 1-1.

3:22 PM17 hours ago

38'

Jordan claimed a possible penalty that the referee indicated there was nothing.
3:17 PM17 hours ago

32'

Karacic's mid-range shot reaches the goalkeeper.
3:12 PM17 hours ago

25'

The goal was good for Jordan, who are motivated and are going on the attack in search of a second goal.
3:07 PM18 hours ago

Goal Jordan 1-0

3:02 PM18 hours ago

17'

Jordan Goal

Musa Al-Taamari's shot from outside the box goes into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

2:57 PM18 hours ago

15'

Both teams try but without much clarity after the first 15 minutes.
2:52 PM18 hours ago

9'

D'Agostino's shot from half distance goes over the top of the goal.
2:47 PM18 hours ago

4'

Dangerous free kick by Jordan that the goalkeeper flies over to deny.
2:42 PM18 hours ago

0'

The match between Australia and Jordan kicks off.
2:37 PM18 hours ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes, the game between Australia and Jordan will be underway.
2:32 PM18 hours ago

Some tests

The Australian coach will not send his full team and will make some tests before the decisive game against UAE.
2:27 PM18 hours ago

Oman substitutes

12 Malek Samih Shalabiya

22 Mahmoud Ra'ed Mahmoud Al Kawamleh

6 Baraa Marei

21 Mohammad Al Dmeiri

11 Mahmoud Al Mardi

13 Khalil Baniateyah

16 Saleh Rateb

17 Rajaei Ayed

7 Munther Abu Amara

18 Yazan Al Naimat

20 Hamza Al Daradour

33 Murad Alfaluji

2:22 PM18 hours ago

Australia substitutes

12 Andrew Redmayne

18 Danny Vukovic

2 Miloš Degenek

16 Aziz Behich

17 Gianni Stensness

20 Trent Sainsbury

21 Nathaniel Atkinson

5 Denis Genreau

10 Ajdin Hrustić

22 Jackson Irvine

6 Marco Tilio

9 Jamie MacLaren

2:17 PM18 hours ago

XI Jordan

1 Yazeed Abulaila, 23 Ehsan Haddad, 3 Tareq Khattab, 5 Yazan Alarab, 2 Mohammad Ali Hasheesh, 4 Baha Abdulrahman, 10 Musa Al-Taamari, 9 Ahmed Sameer, 8 Noor Al Rawabdeh, 14 Mohammed Abu Zrayq, 15 Ali Olwan.
2:12 PM18 hours ago

XI Australia

1 Mathew Ryan, 3 Fran Karačić, 8 Bailey Wright, 4 Kye Rowles, 19 Jason Davidson, 13 Aaron Mooy, 23 Kenneth Dougall, 14 Riley McGree, 11 Awer Mabil, 15 Nicholas D'Agostino, 7 Craig Goodwin.
2:07 PM19 hours ago

Good start

In the U23 championship, Australia got off to a great start with a 3-0 win over Kuwait.
2:02 PM19 hours ago

Next games

These are Australia's upcoming games for the month of June:
1:57 PM19 hours ago

Other friendlies

From this day on, the friendly games will begin, where Malta will face Venezuela and the United States will face Morocco, among the highlights of the day.
1:52 PM19 hours ago

To prepare

Australia will have this preparation game as the only one before facing the UAE, in what will be an attractive game to see how they arrive.
1:47 PM19 hours ago

Start

Australia will face Jordan in an attractive clash for one of the teams that still has a chance to attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the friendly game.
1:42 PM19 hours ago

Tune in here Australia vs Jordan Live Score in Friendly Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Australia vs Jordan match for the Friendly Game 2022.
1:37 PM19 hours ago

What time is Australia vs Jordan match for Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Australia vs Jordan of June 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Chile: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:32 PM19 hours ago

Last games

Despite what many might believe, the series between these two nations is fairly even in the last five matches with the Oceanic side winning three and losing two.

Australia 1-0 Jordan, 2021 AFC Asian Qualifiers

Jordan 0-1 Australia, 2019 Asian Qualifiers

Australia 0-1 Jordan, 2019 AFC Asian Cup

Australia 5-1 Jordan, 2016 Asian Qualifiers

Jordan 2-0 Australia, 2015 Asian Qualifiers

1:27 PM19 hours ago

Key player Jordan

Ali Olwan is one of the most technically gifted players on the field and also has a lethal strike on goal, in past games he scored a brace in the 3-1 win over New Zealand.
1:22 PM19 hours ago

Key player Australia

Australia needs goals in key games and these matches will be a good warm-up for Bruno Fornaroli in order to sharpen his aim for the clash against UAE and in a hypothetical final match in the last re-qualification.
Photo: As
Photo: As
1:17 PM19 hours ago

Last lineup Jordan

4 Baha'a Abdelrahman, 3 Mohannad Khair All, 8 Noor Al-Rawabdeh, 2 Mohammad Abuhasheesh, 3 Mousa Al-Tamari, 16 Ali Olwan, 12 Malek Shalabiya, 10 Yazan Al Naimat, 13 Mahmoud Al Mardi, 23 Ehsan Haddad, 19 Abdallah Nasib.
1:12 PM19 hours ago

Last lineup Australia

1 Mat Ryan, 20 Trent Sainsbury, 16 Aziz Behich, 19 Gianni Stensness, 2 Nathaniel Atkinson, 6 Martin Boyle, 11 Awer Mabil, 5 James Jeggo, 17 Denis Genreau, 10 Ajdin Hrustic, 9 Bruno Fornaroli.
1:07 PM20 hours ago

Jordan: nothing to lose

Jordan should take advantage of these preparatory games to make themselves known and show that they can be at a level to qualify for the next edition of both the Asian Cup and the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
1:02 PM20 hours ago

Australia: key preparation game

Australia is still alive to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will play, first, an Asian re-qualification against the UAE but before that they will hold this preparation game to arrive well tuned and for the coach to check the last details before the next crucial games.
12:57 PM20 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Australia vs Jordan match will be played at the Al Wakrah Stadium, in Al Wakrah, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
12:52 PM20 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2022: Australia vs Jordan!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo