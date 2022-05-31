Highlights and goals: France 5-0 Saudi Arabia in Toulon Tournament 2022
Image: Torneo Maurice Revello (Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:28 PM19 hours ago

90+3' End of the match

The game ends at the Stade Jules-Ladoumègue. France has beaten Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the second day of the Tournament of Toulon Hopes.
1:27 PM19 hours ago

90' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the match.
1:26 PM19 hours ago

85' Last minutes

Not much happens in the last minutes of the match. France killed the whole thing off long ago.
1:25 PM19 hours ago

80' Final stretch of the match

10 minutes left in the match... It seems that both teams sign the result as it stands.
1:24 PM19 hours ago

75' Half hour of the second half

The score remains at 5-0 reflecting the authority of the French in the match.
1:23 PM19 hours ago

73' Saudi Arabia double substitution

Salem Al Najdi and Hassan Sufyani replace Walid Ayyash and Mohammed Al Marri.
1:13 PM19 hours ago

70' 20 minutes left

France continue to win comfortably in the match and control the game without worries.
1:09 PM20 hours ago

63' Saudi Arabia double substitution

Yazid Joshan and Abdulla Safoud Alemzi replace Abdulaziz Saud Al Aliwa and Meshari Al Nemer.
1:08 PM20 hours ago

62' Three changes for France

Hugo Ekitike, Mohamed Achi and Nathanaël Mbuku replace Maghnes Akliouche, Yoan Cathline and Yanis Cimignani.
12:50 PM20 hours ago

56' GOOOOAL for France

Yanis Cimignani appears again. The French striker doubles to score the fifth goal.
12:50 PM20 hours ago

53' Yellow card

Yanis Cimignani was cautioned in France.
12:42 PM20 hours ago

50' GOOOOOAALLL for France

Yanis Cimignani scores his first goal of the match with a shot low to the left post that Osama Al Mermsh could not hold.
12:41 PM20 hours ago

Second half begins

The action resumes in the match.

There was a change in Saudi Arabia. Suwailen Al Menhali replaces Hassan Ali Rabea.

France made a double substitution. Théo Le Bris and Adil Aouchiche came on in place of Johann Lepenant and Sékou Mara.

12:27 PM20 hours ago

45+2' Halftime

The first period ends with a partial victory for France.
12:26 PM20 hours ago

45+2' Yellow card

Abdullah Zaid is cautioned for Saudi Arabia.
12:26 PM20 hours ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the match.
12:26 PM20 hours ago

45' France had it

Yanis Cimignani's header goes just wide of the right post
12:26 PM20 hours ago

40' Yellow card

Hassan Ali Rabea is cautioned in Saudi Arabia
12:26 PM20 hours ago

38' Yellow card

Sékou Mara is cautioned in France
12:18 PM20 hours ago

36' Yellow card

Johan Lepenant in France was cautioned.
12:15 PM20 hours ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

France continues to control the match at will. Saudi Arabia tries to prevent further goals from their opponents.
12:05 PM21 hours ago

31' GOOOOAL for France

Sékou Mara scored France's third goal with a low shot past Mermesh.
11:59 AM21 hours ago

27' France had it!

Good volley by Cimignani, but Mermesh prevents the third goal with a good save.
11:56 AM21 hours ago

21' GOOOOOAL for France

Yoann Cathline added to the tally for the French after a pass from the right.
11:55 AM21 hours ago

20' France continues to win

For the time being, Saudi Arabia is unable to breach their opponents' goal.
11:54 AM21 hours ago

15' First quarter of the match

France continues to win comfortably in the match and keeps control of the ball.
11:52 AM21 hours ago

11' GOOOOAL for France

Maghnes Akliouche scores the first goal of the match for the French with a header from Sildilla's cross from the right.
11:49 AM21 hours ago

10' The tie continues

The game is still tied. France continues to dominate the game and frequently approaches the opponent's goal.
11:46 AM21 hours ago

5' First minutes

There are still no scoring chances in the match, although France dominates the ball.
11:46 AM21 hours ago

Match starts

The game between France and Saudi Arabia is underway.
11:37 AM21 hours ago

Teams on the field

The players of France and Saudi Arabia are already on the field.
11:25 AM21 hours ago

Substitutes - Saudi Arabia

01. Belal Aldawaa (GK), 22. Hamed Abdullah (GK), 11. Salem Nadji, 15. Adulmalik Aljaber, 16. Hassan Sufyani, 18. Mohamed Barnawi, 19. Yazeed Jawshan, 23. Abdullah Alenazi, 24. Khalid Majrashi, 25. Suwailem Menhali.

11:25 AM21 hours ago

Starting XI - Saudi Arabia

1-4-2-3-1
| 21. Osama Almermesh |
| 14. Abdulaziz Alfarah | 04. Mohammed Bakor | 27. Hassan Rubayyi | 05. Waleed Saber |
| 03. Mohamed Aldosari | 13. Abdulmalik Aloyayri |
| 07. Abdulaziz Alelewai | 08. Abdullah Alzaid | 10. Mohamed Almarri |
| 20. Meshari Alnemer |

Coach: Saleh Al-Mohammadi

11:24 AM21 hours ago

Substitutes - France

16. Melvin Zinga (GK), 02. Thierno Baldé, 04. Tanguy Kouassi, 05. Chrislain Matsima, 06. Lucien Agoumé, 07. Nathanäel Mbuku, 09. Hugo Ekitike, 10. Adil Aouchiche, 14. Mohamed Achi. 17. Théo Le Bris, 18. Michael Richardson.

11:23 AM21 hours ago

Starting XI - France

1-3-4-3
| 01. Hugo Barbet |
| 12. Kiliann Sildillia | 03. Robin Voisine | 15. Maxime Esteve |
| 21. Maghnes Akliouche | 08. Johann Lepenant |
| 20. Brandon Soppy |                      | 13. Ziyad Lakeche |
| 22. Yanis Cimignani | 19. Sékou Mara | 11. Yoann Cathline |

Coach: Bernard Diomède

11:17 AM21 hours ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between France and Saudi Arabia on the second day of the Tournament Hopes of Toulon.
2:27 AMa day ago

Tune in here France vs Saudi Arabia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the France vs. Saudi Arabia live stream, as well as the latest information from the Stade Jules-Ladoumègue. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:22 AMa day ago

How to watch France vs Saudi Arabia Live Stream on TV and Online?

The France vs Saudi Arabia match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:17 AMa day ago

What time is France vs Saudi Arabia match for Toulon Tournament?

This is the start time of the game France vs Saudi Arabia of June 1st 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 11:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 11:30 AM on beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: 5:30 PM
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 AM on Star +

2:12 AMa day ago

Squad List - Saudi Arabia

We review the list of Saudi Arabia's squad for the 2022 Tournament in Toulon:

2:07 AMa day ago

Squad List - France

We review the list of France's squad for the Tournament Hopes of Toulon 2022:

2:02 AMa day ago

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia faces a last chance to aspire to qualify for the second round, after their defeat against Argentina. It will be important to correct the details so as not to suffer a similar story to that of the first match, where the draw escaped them in the last part of the game.

1:57 AMa day ago

France

France has the obligation to show a better face than the one seen in the tournament debut against Panama, where it did not look as expected for being the home favorite. Their rival outplayed them for many moments and in the end took the result in the penalty shootout, another of the points that the French team will have to review.

1:52 AMa day ago

Group A

Group A has had a very hectic start with Argentina achieving the first victory in the zone and now both France and Arabia are vying for the chance to try to dethrone them.

Matchday 1 results

Argentina 1 - Saudi Arabia 0

France 0 (2) - Panama 0 (4)

Here is the standings so far:

Argentina - 1 PJ - 3 pts
Panama - 1 PJ - 2 pts
France - 1 PJ - 1 pt
Saudi Arabia - 1 PJ - 0 pts

1:47 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Stade Jules-Ladoumègue

The France vs. Saudi Arabia match will be played at the Stade Jules-Ladoumègue, located in the commune of Vitrolles, in the city of Marseille, France. The stadium, renovated in 2008, has a capacity of 1,500 spectators.
1:42 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Toulon Tournament match: France vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo