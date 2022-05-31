Highlights and goals: France 5-0 Saudi Arabia in Toulon Tournament 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90+3' End of the match
90' Additional time
85' Last minutes
80' Final stretch of the match
75' Half hour of the second half
73' Saudi Arabia double substitution
70' 20 minutes left
63' Saudi Arabia double substitution
62' Three changes for France
56' GOOOOAL for France
53' Yellow card
50' GOOOOOAALLL for France
Second half begins
There was a change in Saudi Arabia. Suwailen Al Menhali replaces Hassan Ali Rabea.
France made a double substitution. Théo Le Bris and Adil Aouchiche came on in place of Johann Lepenant and Sékou Mara.
45+2' Halftime
45+2' Yellow card
45' Additional time
45' France had it
40' Yellow card
38' Yellow card
36' Yellow card
35' Final stretch of the first half
31' GOOOOAL for France
27' France had it!
21' GOOOOOAL for France
20' France continues to win
15' First quarter of the match
11' GOOOOAL for France
10' The tie continues
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Saudi Arabia
01. Belal Aldawaa (GK), 22. Hamed Abdullah (GK), 11. Salem Nadji, 15. Adulmalik Aljaber, 16. Hassan Sufyani, 18. Mohamed Barnawi, 19. Yazeed Jawshan, 23. Abdullah Alenazi, 24. Khalid Majrashi, 25. Suwailem Menhali.
Starting XI - Saudi Arabia
Coach: Saleh Al-Mohammadi
Substitutes - France
16. Melvin Zinga (GK), 02. Thierno Baldé, 04. Tanguy Kouassi, 05. Chrislain Matsima, 06. Lucien Agoumé, 07. Nathanäel Mbuku, 09. Hugo Ekitike, 10. Adil Aouchiche, 14. Mohamed Achi. 17. Théo Le Bris, 18. Michael Richardson.
Starting XI - France
| 20. Brandon Soppy | | 13. Ziyad Lakeche |
Coach: Bernard Diomède
Welcome back
Tune in here France vs Saudi Arabia Live Score!
Squad List - Saudi Arabia
We review the list of Saudi Arabia's squad for the 2022 Tournament in Toulon:
Squad List - France
We review the list of France's squad for the Tournament Hopes of Toulon 2022:
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia faces a last chance to aspire to qualify for the second round, after their defeat against Argentina. It will be important to correct the details so as not to suffer a similar story to that of the first match, where the draw escaped them in the last part of the game.
France
France has the obligation to show a better face than the one seen in the tournament debut against Panama, where it did not look as expected for being the home favorite. Their rival outplayed them for many moments and in the end took the result in the penalty shootout, another of the points that the French team will have to review.
Group A
Group A has had a very hectic start with Argentina achieving the first victory in the zone and now both France and Arabia are vying for the chance to try to dethrone them.
Matchday 1 results
Argentina 1 - Saudi Arabia 0
France 0 (2) - Panama 0 (4)
Here is the standings so far:
Argentina - 1 PJ - 3 pts
Panama - 1 PJ - 2 pts
France - 1 PJ - 1 pt
Saudi Arabia - 1 PJ - 0 pts