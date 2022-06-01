Mexico vs Uruguay: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mexico vs Uruguay Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Mexico vs Uruguay with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Mexico - Uruguay live on TV, your options are: TUDN USA and UniMas
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App and Univision NOW App
Key player Uruguay
Edinson Cavani | In the absence of Luis Súarez for this match due to injury, the now former Manchester United player is the striker to watch out for and the Mexican defensive line should be wary of. At 35 years of age, Cavani will play in what could possibly be his last World Cup and he is taking advantage of these preparation matches to get in shape and arrive in the best shape for the World Cup. Cavani is already a historic South American in the old continent: he is Paris Saint-Germain's top scorer with 200 goals and Napoli's sixth best with 104. The Charrúa striker has a good height to get to head in a set piece in addition to his power to shoot from outside the area. Undoubtedly, the player who will have to have a good mark to avoid his goals.
Key player Mexico
Erick Gutierrez | This midfielder, a midfielder of the Tuzos del Pachuca and current player of PSV, is one of the most outstanding players in this call-up as far as players playing in the old continent are concerned, however, Guti wants to fill Martino's eye since his place is not totally assured to go to the World Cup in Qatar. That is why this match against Uruguay will be a good test for the talent of Erick Gutiérrez to be present in the midfield of the Mexican national team. Great qualities to go forward and above all to contain the opponent's offense, will be good qualities to stop the Charrúa attack.
Last lineup Uruguay
Sergio Rochet; Ronald Araújo, Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Matías Viña; Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde; Diego Rossi, Nicolás De la Cruz y Edinson Cavani.
Last lineup Mexico
Rodolfo Cota, Erick Aguirre, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Fernando Beltrán, Luis Romo, Andrés Guardado, Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez y Rodolfo Pizarro.
History of Mexico vs Uruguay
In official matches, Mexico and Uruguay have met nine times, including FIFA World Cups, Copa América and Pan American Championship. In World Cups, they met in the 1966 World Cup in England with a goalless draw and in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with a narrow victory for Uruguay.
Uruguayan National Team: A crushing beginning
On the other hand, the Uruguayan national team coached by Diego Alonso has had a great start this year, as out of the four matches it has played in 2022, it has obtained four victories, all of them since Diego Alonso's arrival. La Celeste qualified for the World Cup in Qatar by finishing third in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers behind only Argentina and Brazil. In its most recent match, the Uruguayan national team is coming off a late 2-0 win over Chile, with goals from Luis Suárez and Federico Valverde at 79' and 90' respectively.
Mexican National Team: To give the surprise
The Mexican team coached by Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has two friendly matches pending and, without a doubt, this is the most difficult opponent. Prior to playing the CONCACAF Nations League, Mexico had three matches scheduled. The first match ended in a 2-1 victory against Nigeria, where the goals were scored by Santiago Giménez at 12' and an own goal by William Troost-Ekong at 56'; on the Nigerian side, Cyriel Dessers scored the equalizer. Mexico is undefeated during this 2022, so this match against Uruguay could be a difficult test today.
The match will be played at the State Farm Stadium
The friendly match between Mexico's National Team and Uruguay's National Team will be played at the State Farm Stadium, in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:00 pm (ET).
Friendly Match
We are ready for the soccer recess of the local leagues around the world, however, there is a lot of activity in terms of friendly matches and tonight, we will have a very attractive match that will face two of the most important teams in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. The Mexican national team will be looking for a win to continue with its preparation matches for the Qatar World Cup and this time it will face the Uruguayan national team, which is undoubtedly one of the most historic and best teams in its confederation. A great match between both teams awaits us today.
