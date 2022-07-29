Summary and highlights of the Espanyol 1-5 Brighton in Friendly Match
Source: VAVEL

  .
END OF THE MATCH: BRIGHTON'S GOAL

 

90'

Darder tries to connect with Joselu, but Robert Sá nchez is ahead to get the ball in the last arrival of Espanyol in the match 
 
Change at Espanyol

Calero leaves and leaves his place to Lozano 
82'

Joselu's shot goes wide after an attempted header.
78' GOOOOAAAALL

Espanyol reduces the distance on the scoreboard after Sergi Darder's good pass filtered to Joselu who with a good definition cuts the distance on the scoreboard;
75'

Rober Sánchez's save to prevent Espanyol's first goal after the header 
Second change for Brighton

Mac Allister for Alzate.
71' Yellow card

Yellow card for Simo for his hard tackle 
69' GOOAAALL

Trossard scores his hac trick after a perfect team combination to further increase the lead;
GOOOOOAALLL

Another great play inside the area by Trossard who scores the fourth for Brighton with a tight shot;
57'

Espanyol substitute Luca enters the field and Keidi Barde replaces him.
54' GOOOOAALL

The cross is headed clear by an Espanyol defender, but the rebound falls to Trossard who volleys the ball into the back of the net;
 
48' GOOOAALLL

Dunk heads past Lecomte to score Brighton's second;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The protagonists return for the second 45 minutes of the game
END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES

 

39'

Rubén's shot from outside the area, but the shot is blocked by a rival defender 
32'

The first card of the match goes to Nico Melamed for his tackle;
24'

Good arrival of Vinicius Costa, but the Brazilian's cross bounces off an Espanyol player and it is a goal kick for Brighton;
17' GOOOOAALLL

Brighton takes the lead after a corner kick taken by Gross and headed in by Webster to put the English side ahead;
8'

Good play by Brighton after Torssard's back pass to Welbeck, but the ball crashed against the defender of an Espanyol player;
THE GAME BEGAN

The first possession of the match goes to Espanyol;
All set

The players are ready to take the field in the locker room;
 
When do the official competitions start ?

Brighton kick off at Old Trafford where they will host Manchester United, while Espanyol kick off on August 13 playing at Balaídos 
Brighton preseason

Brighton drew 0-0 against Royale United, 1-4 against Brighton beat Reading 1-2. While  against Brenford lostó by 1-0 
Espanyol preseason

The Spanish team won the first friendly 2-0 against Montepllier, while they drew 0-0 against Las Palmas. Then they beat Lille and finally lost against Linense;
XI Espanyol

There are also several changes compared to the match against Linenese;
Fuente: Espanyol
XI Brighton

Brighton change their entire eleven from the match against Brenford
Fuente: Brighton
1 hour

In 1 hour Espanyol vs Brighton will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of this friendly match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Espanyol vs Brighton ?

If you want to watch the Espanyol vs Brighton match live on TV, your option is RCD Espanyol Youtube .

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

What time is the Espanyol vs Brighton Friendly Match ?

 Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

México: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs

EEUU:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs

Here are Rober Sánchez's best saves during training .

Thanks to saves like these, the goalkeeper is one of the undisputed players in the Spanish national team's call-up list.

 

With this last training in Marbella, Espanyol will prepare the match against Brighton.

 

9:17 AMa day ago

How does Brighton arrive?

As for the English side, this will be their fifth match of the pre-season. Potter's side won 1-2 against Reading. The Englishmen have picked up their second consecutive pre-season victory. In their first match, they drew against Unió n Saint-Gilloise. In their most recent match, they were unable to overcome Brentford and lost 1-0;
How does Espanyol arrive?

Espanyol ended last season in LaLiga Santander in 14th place with 42 points, four points clear of the relegation zone. They finished with seven consecutive matches without a victory, their last win in an official match was on April 10 when they beat Celta Vigo at home. In this preseason they have played four matches, with victories against the two French rivals, Montpellier and Lille, a draw against Las Palmas and a defeat against Linense;
Background

This will be the first meeting between these two teams, as they have never faced each other throughout history. Brighton has played four times against Spanish teams with a balance of two defeats, one draw and one victory. While Espanyol has played six times against English teams, winning three times, drawing once and being defeated twice;
Venue: The match will be played at The Amex Stadium, a stadium inaugurated in July 2011 with a capacity of 31800 spectators.

Source: American Express Brighton
Preview of the match

Brighton and Espanyol will face each other in a pre-season friendly match. This will be the fifth for the English team, while also the fifth for the Spanish team.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the Espanyol vs Brighton friendly match.

