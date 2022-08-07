Summary and highlights of Koln 3-1 Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:36 PM13 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense match with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!
 
1:35 PM13 days ago

END OF THE MATCH: KOLN WINS

 

1:30 PM13 days ago

90'

The referee adds four minutes of extra time even though the match is already decided;
1:25 PM13 days ago

GOOOOOAAAALLL

The home team reacts quickly to secure the first three points, Jan Thielmann puts in a cross that Dejan Ljubicic finishes with a header;
1:20 PM13 days ago

GOOOOOAAAALL

Schalke 04 cut the deficit from a set piece after Thomas Ouwejan's cross was touched by Marius Bulter, sending the ball into the back of the net.
1:15 PM13 days ago

75'

Florian Dietz's header, but it goes over the goalkeeper's head;
1:10 PM13 days ago

70'

Florian Kainz looked for his double with his shot, but Alexander Schwolow saved the ball;
1:05 PM13 days ago

VAR CHANGES DECISION: GOAL GOES UP ON THE SCOREBOARD

After the goal was reviewed by the VAR, the goal was added to the scoreboard and Koln increased its lead;
1:00 PM13 days ago

GOOOOOOAALL ANNULLED

Kainz scores, but the goal is disallowed for offside;
12:55 PM13 days ago

58' First change for Schalke 04

Enter Marius Bulter  for Rodrigo Zalazar Martinez, who scored a goal, but the VAR annulled it;
12:50 PM13 days ago

Yellow card

Cedric Brunner  receives the first card of the match for his tackle 
12:45 PM13 days ago

GOOOOAAAALL

Koln takes the lead and takes advantage of the superiority after a cross from Hector that Kilian finishes off to put Koln ahead on the scoreboard;
12:40 PM13 days ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The players return to the field for the second 45 minutes of this match.
12:35 PM13 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

12:30 PM13 days ago

45'

The referee will add four minutes of pronlogación 
12:25 PM13 days ago

Schalke 04 down to 10 men

 Dominick Drexler is sent off for the foul that  the VAR has reviewed 
12:20 PM13 days ago

34'

The referee reviews Dominick Drexler's tackle in the VAR;
12:15 PM13 days ago

25'

Florian Dietz  rises above the opposing defense to head home a precise cross, but goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow makes a phenomenal save.
12:10 PM13 days ago

21'

Tielz's shot hits the Shalke 04 goalkeeper and sends the ball for a corner;
12:05 PM13 days ago

17'

A corner kick in favor of Koln is awarded and the central defender Chabot is about to score the first goal for Koln;
12:00 PM13 days ago

The GOAL does not go up on the scoreboard

The VAR after reviewing the action annulled the goal because Yoshida was in an offside position and bothered the goalkeeper;
11:55 AM13 days ago

GOOAAAALLL

A lateral free kick is cleared by the defense and Zalazar's fierce strike gives Shalke 04 the lead.
11:50 AM13 days ago

LATEST NEWS

Modeste will be the new player of Dortmund after Haller's sensitive low tomorrow the agreement will be closed;
11:45 AM13 days ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The first possession of the match goes to Schalke 04.
11:40 AM13 days ago

All set

Schroder will be in charge of the match, the players are already in the locker room;
11:35 AM13 days ago

First round in the DFB Pokal

While Shalke 04 thrashed Bremer 5-0 to advance to the next round of the German Cup, Koln were eliminated on penalties by German Second Division leaders Regensburg;
11:30 AM13 days ago

Attention with:

Adamyan, one of Koln's signings after his great season last year, Cologne has bought the center-back on loan from Mainz. 2 million has been paid by the German team, tying the center back to them until 2025. Today he starts from the bench;
Source: ReadSport
Source: ReadSport
11:25 AM13 days ago

Player to watch:

Simon Terodde, who was the top scorer of the team and the league last year, with 30 goals and also participated with 5 assists. Today he starts on the bench due to physical problems;
Source: Teknomores
Source: Teknomores
11:20 AM13 days ago

XI Schalke 04

Schalke 04 return to the Bundesliga with this eleven: Schwolow, Brunner, Yoshida, Kaminski, Ouwejan, Krauß, Kral, Zalazar, Drexler, Mohr, Polter.

 

11:15 AM13 days ago

XI Koln

Schwäbe - Schmitz, Kilian, Chabot, Hector - Skhiri - Schindler, Ljubicic, Kainz - Thielmann, Dietz.
Source: Koln
Source: Koln
11:10 AM13 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the Bundesliga match between Koln and Schalke 04 will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
11:05 AM13 days ago

Where and how to watch Koln vs Schalke 04?

The match between Koln and Schalke 04 can be followed on television on DAZN.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

11:00 AM13 days ago

What time is the match Koln vs Schalke 04 in Bundesliga?

 

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries

 Argentina: 8:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.

Brazil: 11:30 hrs.

Chile: 10:30 hrs.

Colombia: 10:30 hrs.

Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.

Spain: 17:30 hrs.

México: 10:30 hrs.

Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.

Peru: 10:30 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.

England: 16: 30 hrs

EEUU:11:30 hrs.

Australia: 01:00 hrs.

10:55 AM13 days ago

Summary of the last time these two teams met in the Bundesliga

10:50 AM13 days ago

Koln and UEFA Conference League

The German team will have to play the final of the Playoff to play the Conference League, their opponent in their elimination round will be the winner between Mol Feherver and Petrocub, all signs point to the Hungarian team that won the first leg by 5-0.
Source: Koln
Source: Koln
10:45 AM13 days ago

How are Schalke 04 coming along?

The German team returns to Germany's top flight, the Bundesliga, after achieving promotion, thanks to three consecutive victories in the last three matches. They finished first with 65 points, only two points ahead of second-placed Werder Bremen. During this preseason they have played a total of seven matches in which they have won in three, they have also drawn in three and in one they suffered defeat;
10:40 AM13 days ago

How does Koln get there?

The 21/22 season was one with ups and downs, in which little by little the team was catching level and scoring a lot. Most of the season they were in the 8th position, but always fighting for that pass to the Conference that has given so much joy to the city. With several rounds to go, a bad run by Hoffenheim helped the team to jump to the 7th position where, despite two defeats in the last two matches, they managed to get that European place. In DFB Pokkal they lost in the round of 16 to Hamburg. They lost 3-4 on penalties after a very close match that ended 1-1 after 120 minutes. In the two previous rounds they had eliminated FC Carl Zeiss Jena and Stuttgart. In this preseason they have played six friendlies with a balance of four wins, one draw and one defeat. They have already played their first official match of the season and were defeated in the first round of the DFB Pokal on penalties by Regensburg.

 

10:35 AM13 days ago

Background

In the meetings between Koln and Schalke 04, Koln has a favorable balance with a total of 55 victories, while Schalcke 04 has only managed 41. On 29 occasions the match ended in a draw. The last time these two German clubs met was in January of this year in a friendly match that ended in a 2-2 draw. The last time they met in an official match was on May 22, 2021, when Koln won 1-0. The ú last time Shalcke 04  won in this duel was in 2018 in the DFB Pokal, while to remember their ú last Bundesliga win against Koln you have to go back to 2016 
10:30 AM13 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion, a stadium built in 1923 with a capacity of 50,000 spectators.

10:25 AM13 days ago

Preview of the match

Koln and Schalcke 04 face each other in the match corresponding to the first matchday of the Bundesliga;
 
10:20 AM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Koln vs Schalke 04 in Bundesliga.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL
 
VAVEL Logo