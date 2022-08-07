Summary and highlights of Koln 3-1 Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense match with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: KOLN WINS
90'
The referee adds four minutes of extra time even though the match is already decided;
GOOOOOAAAALLL
The home team reacts quickly to secure the first three points, Jan Thielmann puts in a cross that Dejan Ljubicic finishes with a header;
GOOOOOAAAALL
Schalke 04 cut the deficit from a set piece after Thomas Ouwejan's cross was touched by Marius Bulter, sending the ball into the back of the net.
75'
Florian Dietz's header, but it goes over the goalkeeper's head;
70'
Florian Kainz looked for his double with his shot, but Alexander Schwolow saved the ball;
VAR CHANGES DECISION: GOAL GOES UP ON THE SCOREBOARD
After the goal was reviewed by the VAR, the goal was added to the scoreboard and Koln increased its lead;
GOOOOOOAALL ANNULLED
Kainz scores, but the goal is disallowed for offside;
58' First change for Schalke 04
Enter Marius Bulter for Rodrigo Zalazar Martinez, who scored a goal, but the VAR annulled it;
Yellow card
Cedric Brunner receives the first card of the match for his tackle
GOOOOAAAALL
Koln takes the lead and takes advantage of the superiority after a cross from Hector that Kilian finishes off to put Koln ahead on the scoreboard;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The players return to the field for the second 45 minutes of this match.
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee will add four minutes of pronlogación
Schalke 04 down to 10 men
Dominick Drexler is sent off for the foul that the VAR has reviewed
34'
The referee reviews Dominick Drexler's tackle in the VAR;
25'
Florian Dietz rises above the opposing defense to head home a precise cross, but goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow makes a phenomenal save.
21'
Tielz's shot hits the Shalke 04 goalkeeper and sends the ball for a corner;
17'
A corner kick in favor of Koln is awarded and the central defender Chabot is about to score the first goal for Koln;
The GOAL does not go up on the scoreboard
The VAR after reviewing the action annulled the goal because Yoshida was in an offside position and bothered the goalkeeper;
GOOAAAALLL
A lateral free kick is cleared by the defense and Zalazar's fierce strike gives Shalke 04 the lead.
LATEST NEWS
Modeste will be the new player of Dortmund after Haller's sensitive low tomorrow the agreement will be closed;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match goes to Schalke 04.
All set
Schroder will be in charge of the match, the players are already in the locker room;
First round in the DFB Pokal
While Shalke 04 thrashed Bremer 5-0 to advance to the next round of the German Cup, Koln were eliminated on penalties by German Second Division leaders Regensburg;
Attention with:
Adamyan, one of Koln's signings after his great season last year, Cologne has bought the center-back on loan from Mainz. 2 million has been paid by the German team, tying the center back to them until 2025. Today he starts from the bench;
Player to watch:
Simon Terodde, who was the top scorer of the team and the league last year, with 30 goals and also participated with 5 assists. Today he starts on the bench due to physical problems;
XI Schalke 04
Schalke 04 return to the Bundesliga with this eleven: Schwolow, Brunner, Yoshida, Kaminski, Ouwejan, Krauß, Kral, Zalazar, Drexler, Mohr, Polter.
XI Koln
Schwäbe - Schmitz, Kilian, Chabot, Hector - Skhiri - Schindler, Ljubicic, Kainz - Thielmann, Dietz.
1 hour
In 1 hour the Bundesliga match between Koln and Schalke 04 will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Koln vs Schalke 04?
The match between Koln and Schalke 04 can be followed on television on DAZN.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Koln vs Schalke 04 in Bundesliga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:11:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Summary of the last time these two teams met in the Bundesliga
Koln and UEFA Conference League
The German team will have to play the final of the Playoff to play the Conference League, their opponent in their elimination round will be the winner between Mol Feherver and Petrocub, all signs point to the Hungarian team that won the first leg by 5-0.
How are Schalke 04 coming along?
The German team returns to Germany's top flight, the Bundesliga, after achieving promotion, thanks to three consecutive victories in the last three matches. They finished first with 65 points, only two points ahead of second-placed Werder Bremen. During this preseason they have played a total of seven matches in which they have won in three, they have also drawn in three and in one they suffered defeat;
How does Koln get there?
The 21/22 season was one with ups and downs, in which little by little the team was catching level and scoring a lot. Most of the season they were in the 8th position, but always fighting for that pass to the Conference that has given so much joy to the city. With several rounds to go, a bad run by Hoffenheim helped the team to jump to the 7th position where, despite two defeats in the last two matches, they managed to get that European place. In DFB Pokkal they lost in the round of 16 to Hamburg. They lost 3-4 on penalties after a very close match that ended 1-1 after 120 minutes. In the two previous rounds they had eliminated FC Carl Zeiss Jena and Stuttgart. In this preseason they have played six friendlies with a balance of four wins, one draw and one defeat. They have already played their first official match of the season and were defeated in the first round of the DFB Pokal on penalties by Regensburg.
Background
In the meetings between Koln and Schalke 04, Koln has a favorable balance with a total of 55 victories, while Schalcke 04 has only managed 41. On 29 occasions the match ended in a draw. The last time these two German clubs met was in January of this year in a friendly match that ended in a 2-2 draw. The last time they met in an official match was on May 22, 2021, when Koln won 1-0. The ú last time Shalcke 04 won in this duel was in 2018 in the DFB Pokal, while to remember their ú last Bundesliga win against Koln you have to go back to 2016
Venue: The match will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion, a stadium built in 1923 with a capacity of 50,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Koln and Schalcke 04 face each other in the match corresponding to the first matchday of the Bundesliga;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Koln vs Schalke 04 in Bundesliga.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL