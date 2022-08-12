Goals and Highlights: Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla in LaLiga 2022
Image: VAVVEL

Goals and Highlights

96'

It's over! Osasuna takes the first three points of the competition.
90'

Rakitic tries, but fails to find the net.
84'

En-Nesyri is looking for a cross, but the ball is rejected.
74'

Goal, goal, goal for Osasuna! Oroz scores the second from the penalty spot.
73'

Penalty for Osasuna! Papu Gómez gets his hand in the path of the ball and the penalty is awarded.
67'

A cannon shot that Bono saves in a great way.
62'

Changes in Seville. En-Nesiry and Lamela are substituted for Mir and Corona.
53'

Osasuna began to generate danger, but Sevilla avoided the danger.
45'

The match restarts for the second half.
45+3'

The first half is over, Osasuna and Sevilla are tied at one goal at halftime.
44'

Osasuna dominates the match, but fails to get a shot on goal.
38'

Delaney's left-footed shot hits the far post.
34'

Both teams seek to generate danger, the ball is fought in midfield.
26'

Close! Gómez's shot, but the ball crashes against the post.
11'

Goal, goal, goal for Sevilla! Great control by Gomez, he gives the ball to Mir and Mir anticipates to score the equalizer.
8'

Goal, goal, goal for Osasuna! Avila heads a cross into the back of the net.
0'

The stock starts up in Spain.
Sevilla: LineUp

Bono, Navas, Gudelj, Rekik, Acuna, Fernando, Delaney, Corona, Papu Gomez, Ocampos, Mir.
Osasuna: LineUp

Herrer, Pena, Garcia, Garcia, Cruz, Moncayola, Torro, Oroz, Barja, Avila, Gomez.
To the court

Both teams are already on the field, warming up before the start of the match.
At home

Osasuna has already arrived at their home ground and will be looking for a victory in this first match.
Present

Sevilla is already at El Sadar, they will be looking for three points in this important match.
Right off the batt!

Tecatito Corona will start in this match, looking to give a great game to all the Sevilla fans.
What a beauty!

This is what the El Sadar stadium looks like, prior to this important match.

It's time to add up!

Osasuna have gone six consecutive matches without a win in this competition, a situation that makes it urgent for them to make it three points in this LaLiga kickoff.
Watch out for this!

Osasuna have not lost in their last four debut matches, and have managed to keep a clean sheet in three of them.
What a tip!

Osasuna has not beaten Sevilla in ten games and has failed to score against them on the last four occasions.
We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Osasuna and Sevilla. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the Osasuna vs Sevilla live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Osasuna vs Sevilla live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio El Sadar. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Osasuna vs Sevilla online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Osasuna vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams of the ESPN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the LaLiga 2022 Osasuna vs Sevilla match?

This is the kick-off time for the Osasuna vs Sevilla match on August 12, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours 

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours 

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 3:00 p.m. ET 

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 15:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours 

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Osasuna Statements

Jagoba Arrasate, Osasuna's coach, spoke ahead of the match against Sevilla: "I expect us to be a team that reaches the opponent's goal a lot. I expect us to be fast, vertical, electric, that we defend well away from our goal and that we don't make mistakes; that's what we aim for in every game. We also know that there will be times when Sevilla will take the initiative and subdue us, but we have to know how to handle ourselves in this type of matches. We already know what our best version is and we are probably not at that point now, but we hope to be able to play a neat game and not make mistakes because against these types of teams you pay dearly."

"We have room for improvement at home because the numbers were not good, but improving on what we did away from home is difficult. The important thing is that tomorrow we have the first opportunity and hopefully we can win; we are not thinking beyond that."

"Tomorrow I expect the best version of El Sadar. We all have to give our best and the atmosphere created in the stadium is very important. We have to do better at home, but if the atmosphere is good it's much easier for everyone."

How are Sevilla coming along?

In their last match, Sevilla beat Cádiz by the minimum, so here they will be looking to start with a very important victory.
How does Osasuna arrive?

Osasuna arrives after beating Mirandés two goals to one, so in this match they will be looking to start with the right foot their way in LaLiga.

The match will be played at the Estadio El Sadar

The Osasuna vs Sevilla match will be played at the El Sadar Stadium located in Navarra, Spain. The stadium has capacity for 23,576 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Oseasuna vs Sevilla Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
