Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham in Premier League 2022
Image: VAVEL

6:04 PM5 days ago

Goles y resumen

1:28 PM6 days ago

96'

Goal, goal, goal for Tottenham! Harry Kane ties the match with a last-gasp header. 
1:26 PM6 days ago

94'

Mendy prevents Dier from equalizing after a great save. 
1:24 PM6 days ago

89'

Chelsea change. Havertz comes off for Broja. 
1:22 PM6 days ago

83'

Tottenham look for the equalizer, but the defense is in the background. 
1:19 PM6 days ago

76'

Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea! Reece gives the home side the lead back after a long-range shot. 
1:18 PM6 days ago

73'

The match is quite close, both teams are looking for the goal. 
1:09 PM6 days ago

67'

Goal, goal, goal for Tottenham! Hojberg's long-range shot ties the match. 
1:03 PM6 days ago

61'

Raheeem's shot on goal, but the ball goes over the crossbar. 
12:57 PM6 days ago

57'

Tottenham change. Engresa Richarlison por Sessegnon. 
12:43 PM6 days ago

54'

Tottenham's defensive header after Koulibaly's cross
12:35 PM6 days ago

45'

The match restarts for the second half.
12:19 PM6 days ago

45+3'

First half ends, Chelsea leads by the minimum at halftime
12:15 PM6 days ago

44'

Close! Loftus-Cheek fails to get his header on target and misses the second.
12:12 PM6 days ago

41'

Kanté sends in a cross, but the ball is deflected by the defense.
12:06 PM6 days ago

35'

Emerson's cross ends up in Mendy's hands.
12:03 PM6 days ago

33'

Havertz's cross is turned away by the defense.
11:58 AM6 days ago

26'

Close! Ball left to Koulibaly, but the shot goes wide.
11:52 AM6 days ago

19'

Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea! Koulibaly's cannonball from outside the player's box that ends up opening the scoring.
11:47 AM6 days ago

17'

Koulibaly's shot, but the ball goes over the goal.
11:42 AM6 days ago

8'

Sterling's cross, but the ball ends up going over the end line.
11:37 AM6 days ago

0'

The match kicks off at Stamford Bridge.
11:32 AM6 days ago

Chelsea: LineUp

Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling
11:27 AM6 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of this important match.
11:22 AM6 days ago

At home

Chelsea is already at home and will be looking to remain undefeated this matchday and add its second victory.
11:17 AM6 days ago

Present

Tottenham have already arrived at Stamford, this afternoon they will go all out for the complicated task of beating Chelsea at home.
11:12 AM6 days ago

Imposing

Stamford Bridge is looking in great shape to host the first game of a new season at the home of Chelsea.
11:07 AM6 days ago

What a beauty!

This is what the Chelsea dressing room looks like, ready for the second game of the season and the first at home.

11:02 AM6 days ago

Last clash at home

Since the 1958 season, Chelsea had not faced Tottenham on their Premier League home debut, a match in which they recorded a convincing victory.
10:57 AM6 days ago

Watch out for this!

Tottenham have been victorious in only one of their last 37 away games against Chelsea.
10:52 AM6 days ago

What a tip!

Chelsea has seven matches without defeat in London, this since 2018, after a negative streak that 'The blus' had.
10:47 AM6 days ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute update on the match between Chelsea and Tottenham. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.
10:42 AM6 days ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Tottenham live, as well as the latest information from the Stamford Bridge Stadium. 
10:37 AM6 days ago

10:27 AM6 days ago

Tottenham Statement

Antonio Conte spoke before facing Chelsea: "I am very happy with our squad because compared to last season we have improved, with Richy but we lost Bergwijn. Gil went out on loan but now he is in the 20-man squad. I think in midfield we have improved with Bissouma and with WInks, and then with Lenglet at the back."

"We have signed players with common sense, to find players with the right characteristics, to help us to have the quality. To have reliable players, players ready to have a good impact."

"We are talking about good players and in January Ndombele and Lo Celso went out on loan. Every season there are different objectives and this season there is the World Cup. The players are asking to play more regularly and play matches. Some may push to leave and try to play more regularly."

"You know very well that for us Harry and Sonny are vital. Don't forget that Sonny scored 23 goals last season and was the top scorer in the league and Harry scored 17. They are two important players, but at the same time we have to find different solutions. A team with ambition needs a lot of solutions to score goals. At the same time, we have to ensure defensive solidity."

10:22 AM6 days ago

Chelsea statements

Thomas Tuchel spoke ahead of the game: "Marcos Alonso is not training because he is awaiting the completion of his transfer. It's all been agreed with Barcelona for a week, and now the club is finally expected to make it official.

I really enjoyed working with him, it was a pleasure. I have never had any problems. Some players are still your players, as you are very close. 'Auba' is one of those players. Even when we played against Arsenal, immediately there was a close bond."

"They took advantage of their situation by having a stable club, the ownership was clear. It was clear they got to the Champions League and they took advantage of that to strengthen their squad very early. It was very straightforward."

'I say that in a very friendly way that I don't imagine all the pieces he says. If he tells you right now what group he's going to pick, we're not going to imagine it.'

"If he tells you some tactical things or tells you that we are the big favorites, we are not going to believe it. All the teams coached by Antonio Conte are candidates for the title. It's always like that, in every country with every group."

He will push them to the limit, and any team with this kind of quality management, pushing players to the limit, can outperform and fight for the top four. If you fight for the top four, you fight for everything. If you're inside the race in March, you fight for all the pieces. He will never admit it, but for me, an Antonio Conte team always fights for everything."

10:17 AM6 days ago

How are Tottenham coming along?

Tottenham beat Southampton with a fairly comprehensive score, scoring four goals in their favor and only one against; coming into this match with positive numbers.

10:12 AM6 days ago

How does Chelsea arrive?

Chelsea comes after beating Everton by the minimum in the first matchday, starting their way in this competition with the right foot.

10:07 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium located in Fulham, England. The stadium has a capacity of 41,837 people. 
10:02 AM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solorzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
