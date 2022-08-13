Summary and highlights of Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic in Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: CELTIC'S GOAL
GOOOOOAAALLL
Georgios Giakoumakis heads in the fifth for the Glasgow side
GOOOOOAAALLLL
Carl Starfelt picks up a rebound to score Celtic's fourth.
70'
Hydration break;
66' Celtic changes
Turnbull, Maeda and Furuhashi leave the field and are replaced by Abada, Mooy and Giakoumakis
55'
Carl Starfelt comes in for Moritz Jenz, who has to leave the field after suffering from discomfort;
50'
Kyogo takes a free kick but the ball hits the crossbar.
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
The protagonists are back in the limelight for the time being without changes
END OF THE FIRST PART
Here is Jenz's goal
GOOOOOAAAALL
Jenz scores from a corner kick to put the 0-3 on the scoreboard
Here is Jota's great goal
Yellow card 🟨
The second yellow card of the match goes to Donnelly after fouling Jota;
41' Forced substitution for the home team
Jeriel Dorsett is unable to continue playing due to injury. He is replaced by Calum Waters
36' Celtic could have scored a third
Jota's shot, but Samuel Walker stretches to save the goal;
34' GOOOOOOAAALLL
Jota's second goal of the season to give Glasgow a further advantage
30'
David Turnbull picks up a rebound, but his shot goes over the goal;
22' Time to cool off
The referee stops the match so that the players can cool off due to the high temperature conditions we are experiencing at the match venue;
Yellow card 🟨
McKenzie gets the first card of the match after a foul on Juranovic.
18'
O'Riley's cross, but Walker comes out decisively and gets the ball;
This was Celtic's first goal
GOOOOOAAAALL
Taylor's pass in midfield that splits the defense finds Maeda, who assists Kyogo to put the visitors ahead in the early stages;
3'
They call for penalty when Kyogo isá grounded in the área
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling at Rugby Park
All set
The players are already in the locker room to play the game and take the field;
Player to watch at Kilmarnock
Shaw was the second top scorer in the Championship with a total of 14 goals and two assists. In the League Cup, the Scottish striker has already scored four goals and today he will be back in the starting line-up at the top of Kilmarnock's attack;
Player to watch at Celtic:
Jota has started the season in a fantastic way in these two games has already a goal and three assists, so he has participated in four of the five goals scored by Celtic and today he will start again. The Portuguese last season scored ten goals and shared ten assists in 29 matches he played;
Celtic Glasgow Fact
The Glasgow team has not lost away from home since February 24, when it lost to Bodo in the UEFA Conference League round of 32.
XI Kilmarnock
Mayo returns to Kilmarnock's eleven
XI Celtic
Postecoglou has the same eleven as in the last game;
1 hour
In 1 hour begins the match between Kilmarnock vs Celtic both the previous and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic?
The match will start at 7:00 PM. and can be seen on Sport Premium.
The match will start at 7:00 PM. and can be seen on Sport Premium.
What time is Kilmarnock vs Celtic?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Summary of the last meeting between Kilmarnock vs. Celtic Glasgow
Coach Postecoglou's statement
It's like anything else, it's beneficial if we use it right. We've been planning it for a while and it gives us the opportunity to do some really solid work with the guys physically and around our game model;
How are Celtic coming along?
Good last season for the Scottish team in the balance of the season. They finished with the Premiership title with a total of 93 points in their locker in the 38 matches they played with five of their chaser, the Rangers. In the Scottish Cup they were eliminated in the semi-final round after losing in extra time despite starting ahead with Taylor's goal. They were League Cup champions after finishing in first place thanks to a Furuhashi brace. In Europe they finished third in the group stage and qualified for the Conference League where they lost to Norwegian side Bodo in the round of 32 with a 1-5 aggregate score. In the pre-season they have played six matches of which they have won three. In the Premiership they have won both matches they have played against Ross County and Aberdeen, right now they are leaders with the same points as Rangers;
How does Kilmarnock arrive?
Kilmarnock returns to the Premiership, i.e. the golden age of Scottish football, after achieving promotion by finishing in first place with 67 points. During the preseason they have played a total of five friendly matches in which they have won four and drawn one. They also played the League Cup with a good balance, winning three matches and losing one in the penalty shootout. They have already played two games in the National League where the first one they drew at home against Dundee United and the second one they lost at home to Rangers. Right now they have only one point and are in the standings in the top position;
Background
Kilmarnock and Celtic have met on numerous occasions, so far the balance is in favor of the Glasgow team that has won a total of 169 times, while Kilmarnock has only won 31. 50 times the duel ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the Premiership in February 2021 where Celtic won 0-4. In the last nine matches it has been a win or draw for the Glasgow side, Kilmarnock's last win against this team was in September 2018 where they won 2-1 at home.
Venue: The match will be played at Rugy Park, a stadium located in the United Kingdom that was built in 1899 and has a capacity of 17,889 spectators.
Preview of the match
Kilmarnock vs Celtic will face each other in the third round of the Premiership, the Glasgow side will be looking for their third win while Kilmarnock will be looking for their first victory;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the Kilmarnock vs Celtic Premiership match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.