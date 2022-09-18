Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Televisión Pública, ESPN, Star+, ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Brazil: 9:30 PM en Star +
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
Spain: 2:30 AM (15 de septiembre)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Star +, Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Peru: 7:30 PM en Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 9:30 PM en Star + and ViX
Key player - Defensa y Justicia
In Defensa y Justicia, the presence of Gastón Togni stands out. The 26-year-old left winger has done a good job within the irregularity of his team, not only scoring, but also assisting. He has two goals so far in the tournament.
Key player - Estudiantes
The presence of Mauro Boselli stands out in Estudiantes. The 37-year-old experienced striker is not only an insignia for the club, but also its top scorer so far this season. In his return, the Argentinean has scored 16 goals.
Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia history
Defensa y Justicia
Defensa y Justicia has just won at home against Argentinos Juniors, but has not yet found the necessary regularity; that is why they must win if they want to move away from the last places in the table and finish the championship in a better way.
Estudiantes
Estudiantes is on a good streak. The pincha is coming from a one-goal draw with Rosario Central, but in a good moment, adding with that, five matches in a row without defeat. However, they are obliged to get the victory if they still want to aspire to get into the fight for the title.