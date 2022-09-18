Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image: VAVEL

12:31 AM14 hours ago

Tune in here Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia live match, as well as the latest information from the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:26 AM14 hours ago

How to watch Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:21 AM15 hours ago

What time is Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia of September 19th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Televisión Pública, ESPN, Star+, ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Brazil: 9:30 PM en Star +
Chile: 8:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
Spain: 2:30 AM (15 de septiembre)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Star +, Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Peru: 7:30 PM en Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 9:30 PM en Star + and ViX

12:16 AM15 hours ago

Key player - Defensa y Justicia

In Defensa y Justicia, the presence of Gastón Togni stands out. The 26-year-old left winger has done a good job within the irregularity of his team, not only scoring, but also assisting. He has two goals so far in the tournament.

12:11 AM15 hours ago

Key player - Estudiantes

The presence of Mauro Boselli stands out in Estudiantes. The 37-year-old experienced striker is not only an insignia for the club, but also its top scorer so far this season. In his return, the Argentinean has scored 16 goals.

12:06 AM15 hours ago

Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since the arrival of the Falcon to the first division, we count eight encounters. The statistics are in favor of Defensa y Justicia, who have been victorious on four occasions, while Estudiantes have won on two occasions, leaving a balance of two draws.
12:01 AM15 hours ago

Defensa y Justicia

Defensa y Justicia has just won at home against Argentinos Juniors, but has not yet found the necessary regularity; that is why they must win if they want to move away from the last places in the table and finish the championship in a better way.

11:56 PM15 hours ago

Estudiantes

Estudiantes is on a good streak. The pincha is coming from a one-goal draw with Rosario Central, but in a good moment, adding with that, five matches in a row without defeat. However, they are obliged to get the victory if they still want to aspire to get into the fight for the title.

11:51 PM15 hours ago

The match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium

The Estudiantes de La Plata vs Defensa y Justicia match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, located in the city of La Plata, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1907, has a capacity for 32,530 spectators.
11:46 PM15 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Estudiantes vs Defensa y Justicia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
