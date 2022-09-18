Goals and Highlights LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo: in MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
Thank you for following the telecast on VAVEL.COM.
We hope you enjoyed the LAFC vs Houston Dynamo MLS broadcast. Keep checking back on VAVEL.COM for updates throughout the day.
It's over
LAFC won the home game against Houston Dynamo with a score of 3-1, with Carlos Vela scoring twice from the penalty spot on both occasions, while Houston could not complete their last passes to finish the game.
90'
LAFC substitution, Eddie Segura is replaced by Jesús Murillo.
3 minutes of stoppage time are added.
86'
Houston substitute Fafà Picault is replaced by José Carlos Cracco Neto.
83'
Houston substitutes Sebastian Ferreira and Matias Vera for Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Darwin Cerén.
79'
LAFC substitution, Denis Bouanga and José Cifuentes for Christian Tello and Latif Blessing.
75'
Rodriguez came close to a second, trying to put a free kick into the left corner of the LAFC goal, but the ball rattled the post and went wide.
71'
Both teams are going from one area to the other, looking for one to increase the score and the bull to reduce it.
66'
Houston substitutes Darwin Quintero and Corey Baird for Memo Rodriguez and Nelson Quiñones.
63'
LAFC substitution, Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango come on for Gareth Bale and Kwadwo Opoku.
62'
Houston does not know how to get into the home area to score, showing frustration.
57'
Houston looks disoriented on the pitch, having little attack in the box.
52'
GOOOOL! for LAFC, Ryan Hollingshead found a ball after a rebound, taking a defender with him and smashing a shot off the post.
50'
The game starts with both teams moving the ball around, playing in midfield, they have not looked for the goal.
45'
Start of the second half of LAFC's partial victory over Houston Dynamo.
45+7'
The first half of LAFC's partial victory over Houston Dynamo came to an end, in a match with several errors.
45+5'
GOOOOOL! by LAFC, Carlos Vela again from the 11 steps to score from the right side, despite guessing the side, he failed to get the ball out.
45+3'
Penalty for LAFC following a VAR review.
45+2'
New controversy in the game due to another alleged handball in the visitors' area.
45'
4 minutes of compensation are added.
43'
The Angelinos try to arrive, showing more rhythm in attack, looking for Vela and Arango, where the latter has not been able to stand out.
38'
LAFC have not looked superior on the pitch, being a very even game.
33'
After a review, the penalty is not awarded, but a previous foul, for which the locals claim.
31'
Denis Bouanga receives contact in the Houston area, calling for a penalty, ends up being reviewed on VAR.
30'
Dynamo dominated these minutes, with the home side showing several defensive errors that almost cost them a second goal.
25'
GOOOOL! for the Dynamo, Corey Baird slipped between two defenders to get in front of the goal and lofted over the Angeleno keeper to equalize.
23'
Houston was unable to convert Quintero's free kick cross, as Ferreira tried to head it in, but was not comfortable and sent it over.
18'
Dynamo tries to get down the left flank, but they rushed and ended up with a corner kick.
13'
Denis Bouanga tried to surprise the goalkeeper with a shot from a third of the field, but his shot went wide.
8'
GOOOOL! by LAFC, Carlos Vela took advantage of the 11 steps to beat the goalkeeper and open the scoring.
7'
Penalty for LAFC, Griffin Dorsey received a yellow card after bringing down Arango.
5'
Both teams started with everything, looking for space to create danger and open the scoreboard.
The match kicks off
The match between LAFC and Houston is ready to kick off at the Banc of California Stadium, where there is a good attendance.
They take the field
Both teams take the field to kick off this MLS match at the Banc of California Stadium.
Dynamo's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Banc of California Stadium, duel corresponding to MLS.
Who we're rolling with out in LA ⚡️#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/jJfJ48E6pI— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) September 19, 2022
LAFC's starting XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Banc of California Stadium, a duel corresponding to MLS.
The #LAFC Starting XI vs. @HoustonDynamo.— LAFC (@LAFC) September 19, 2022
Tonight's lineup is presented by @Delta. #LAFCvHOU pic.twitter.com/LcLWBtxVH3
LAFC's upcoming matches
The home side are motivated after a 1-1 draw against Minesotta last matchday, but still have several games left to play to close out the tournament.
Sun. Oct. 2 Portland Timbers vs. LAFC, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Sun. Oct. 9, LAFC vs Nashville SC, U.S. Major League Soccer
Houston's upcoming matches
The visitors are coming off a 3-1 win over the New England Revolution, but still have several games left to play to close out the tournament.
Sun. Oct. 2, Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo FC, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer, USA
Sun., Oct. 9 Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy, U.S. Major League Soccer
100 games
Mexican striker, Carlos Vela, reached 100 games in MLS, but the celebration was ruined as they lost 2-1 against FC Dallas. Things got complicated for the Los Angeles team when just 13 minutes into the game, Ryan Hollingshead was sent off.
Gareth Bale came on for Vela, but he could not help, having a very bitter celebration.
Complicated season
Things have not turned out as Héctor Herrera and the Houston Dynamo had thought. After the Mexican midfielder's arrival last July, considered as the possible major, the Dynamo have plummeted, being officially eliminated from the fight to reach the MLS Cup playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
New eyes
With the current campaign over and Herrera recovering from injury, the Houston team must focus on rebuilding for 2023. They will do so with a new coach after the dismissal of Paulo Nagamura.
Most of the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of the new head coach, and in a recent conversation with Jeff Carlisle, Onstad indicated that in his search it is crucial that the ideal candidate "has MLS experience" and a "track record of success in the league".
Difficult arrival
Former Juventus defender Giogio Chiellini revealed that when he arrived at LAFC, the most difficult thing was learning the names of his teammates, as he only knew Carlos Vela.
"The hardest thing was remembering the names of all my teammates. To be honest when I arrived, I had never met anyone before, only Carlos. But I started watching all the LAFC games and when I arrived I knew everyone's names. And the same for the opponents: we played Minnesota and until a few months ago I never knew (Emanuel) Reynoso or (Luis) Amorilla, and now I have to know!"
May he have a bad day
LAFC's Mexican striker, Carlos Vela gave something to talk about, because despite having refused to participate with the Mexican National Team, this does not imply that he does not want the team to do well and, therefore, he hopes that, against Argentina, Messi gets off on the "wrong foot".
"Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world today and in the history of world soccer, but I hope that in the World Cup he has a bad day against Mexico," he said during the live broadcast.
Improving his card
Héctor Herrera starred in a comical moment when he found out his FIFA 23 sheet, was dissatisfied and upgraded his evaluation. The midfielder revealed the numbers with a fan. Herrera considered his ratings to be higher than they turned out to be in the end.
"In pass I think it should be more, but it's okay, there is no ped*," resigned the Houston Dynamo player.
Tune in here LAFC vs Houston Dynamo in the MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Houston Dynamo match in the MLS.
What time is LAFC vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Houston Dynamo of September 18th, in several countries:
México: 21:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 00:30 horas
Chile: 00:30 horas
Colombia: 21:30 horas
Perú: 21:30 horas
EE.UU.: 22:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:30 horas
Uruguay: 23:30 horas
Paraguay: 22:30 horas
España: 05:30 horas
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
Antecedents
In their 10 meetings that these two teams have played, the balance is in favor of the Angelinos, with 4 wins, leaving 1 win for their rivals and 4 draws, so they will want to win and put a recent victory.
Last 5 meetings
In their last 5 meetings the scales are very even, with 1 win for both teams and 3 draws, so they'll be looking to score to tip the scales.
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 LAFC, 31 Aug, 2022, Major League Soccer USA
LAFC 1-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 19 Jun, 2021, US Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 1-1 LAFC, 1 May, 2021, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 28 Oct, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 3-3 Houston Dynamo FC, 13 Jul, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer
How are LAFC coming?
The locals come from a not very good streak, coming from a 1-1 draw against Minnesota, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses, so they will want to reverse this negative streak.
Minnesota United FC 1-1 LAFC, 13 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
FC Dallas 2-1 LAFC, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 2-0 Real Salt Lake, 4 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 LAFC, 31 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Austin FC 4-1 LAFC, 26 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, U.S. Major League Soccer
How are Dynamo doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their recent win against New England Revolution, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, an unfavorable streak for the team.
Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 New England Revolution, 13 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Houston Dynamo FC 0-0 Sporting Kansas City, 10 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 4 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 LAFC, 31 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 27 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Watch out for this LAFC player
Cristian Arango, 27 year old Colombian striker, has played 25 games this season, 6 as a substitute, scoring 16 goals and 4 assists, so he will be looking to continue scoring, looking for a streak and continue to be a protagonist in his team, being a protagonist in the front of his team, establishing himself in the team despite the stars of the club.
Watch out for these Dynamo players
Forward Sebastian Ferreira has performed well, playing in 26 games as a starter and two as a substitute, scoring 10 goals and 3 assists, being the team's main striker.
From bad to worse
Gareth Bale joined LAFC in July after finishing his 9-year contract with Real Madrid, going on loan to Tottenham. Now, after a good start with goals, Bale is experiencing a repeat of his last moments in the white shirt. He hardly counts for Steve Cherundolo, who is trying to find a place for him on the pitch.
He has played 10 games out of a possible 13 since signing for the club, scoring 2 goals. His participation is reduced to only 27% of the minutes played, being lower the percentage of times he has started in the starting eleven (15%).
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Houston Dynamo, an MLS match. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 22:30.