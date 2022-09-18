Goals and Highlights LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo: in MLS
1:14 AM14 hours ago

Summary:

12:42 AM14 hours ago

12:40 AM14 hours ago

It's over

LAFC won the home game against Houston Dynamo with a score of 3-1, with Carlos Vela scoring twice from the penalty spot on both occasions, while Houston could not complete their last passes to finish the game.
12:34 AM14 hours ago

90'

LAFC substitution, Eddie Segura is replaced by Jesús Murillo. 
3 minutes of stoppage time are added. 
12:30 AM14 hours ago

86'

Houston substitute Fafà Picault is replaced by José Carlos Cracco Neto.
12:27 AM14 hours ago

83'

Houston substitutes Sebastian Ferreira and Matias Vera for Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Darwin Cerén.
12:23 AM15 hours ago

79'

LAFC substitution, Denis Bouanga and José Cifuentes for Christian Tello and Latif Blessing.
12:19 AM15 hours ago

75'

Rodriguez came close to a second, trying to put a free kick into the left corner of the LAFC goal, but the ball rattled the post and went wide.
12:14 AM15 hours ago

71'

Both teams are going from one area to the other, looking for one to increase the score and the bull to reduce it.
12:10 AM15 hours ago

66'

Houston substitutes Darwin Quintero and Corey Baird for Memo Rodriguez and Nelson Quiñones.
12:06 AM15 hours ago

63'

LAFC substitution, Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango come on for Gareth Bale and Kwadwo Opoku.
12:05 AM15 hours ago

62'

Houston does not know how to get into the home area to score, showing frustration. 
12:01 AM15 hours ago

57'

Houston looks disoriented on the pitch, having little attack in the box. 
11:56 PM15 hours ago

52'

GOOOOL! for LAFC, Ryan Hollingshead found a ball after a rebound, taking a defender with him and smashing a shot off the post.
11:53 PM15 hours ago

50'

The game starts with both teams moving the ball around, playing in midfield, they have not looked for the goal.
11:48 PM15 hours ago

45'

Start of the second half of LAFC's partial victory over Houston Dynamo.
11:31 PM15 hours ago

45+7'

The first half of LAFC's partial victory over Houston Dynamo came to an end, in a match with several errors.
11:29 PM15 hours ago

45+5'

GOOOOOL! by LAFC, Carlos Vela again from the 11 steps to score from the right side, despite guessing the side, he failed to get the ball out.
11:27 PM15 hours ago

45+3'

Penalty for LAFC following a VAR review.
11:26 PM15 hours ago

45+2'

New controversy in the game due to another alleged handball in the visitors' area.
11:24 PM15 hours ago

45'

4 minutes of compensation are added.
11:22 PM16 hours ago

43'

The Angelinos try to arrive, showing more rhythm in attack, looking for Vela and Arango, where the latter has not been able to stand out.
11:17 PM16 hours ago

38'

LAFC have not looked superior on the pitch, being a very even game.
11:11 PM16 hours ago

33'

After a review, the penalty is not awarded, but a previous foul, for which the locals claim.
11:10 PM16 hours ago

31'

Denis Bouanga receives contact in the Houston area, calling for a penalty, ends up being reviewed on VAR.
11:08 PM16 hours ago

30'

Dynamo dominated these minutes, with the home side showing several defensive errors that almost cost them a second goal.
11:04 PM16 hours ago

25'

GOOOOL! for the Dynamo, Corey Baird slipped between two defenders to get in front of the goal and lofted over the Angeleno keeper to equalize.
11:01 PM16 hours ago

23'

Houston was unable to convert Quintero's free kick cross, as Ferreira tried to head it in, but was not comfortable and sent it over. 
10:57 PM16 hours ago

18'

Dynamo tries to get down the left flank, but they rushed and ended up with a corner kick. 
10:52 PM16 hours ago

13'

Denis Bouanga tried to surprise the goalkeeper with a shot from a third of the field, but his shot went wide.
10:47 PM16 hours ago

8'

GOOOOL! by LAFC, Carlos Vela took advantage of the 11 steps to beat the goalkeeper and open the scoring. 
10:46 PM16 hours ago

7'

Penalty for LAFC, Griffin Dorsey received a yellow card after bringing down Arango.
10:45 PM16 hours ago

5'

Both teams started with everything, looking for space to create danger and open the scoreboard.
10:39 PM16 hours ago

The match kicks off

The match between LAFC and Houston is ready to kick off at the Banc of California Stadium, where there is a good attendance.
10:34 PM16 hours ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this MLS match at the Banc of California Stadium.
10:29 PM16 hours ago

Dynamo's XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Banc of California Stadium, duel corresponding to MLS.
10:24 PM17 hours ago

LAFC's starting XI

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Banc of California Stadium, a duel corresponding to MLS.
10:19 PM17 hours ago

LAFC's upcoming matches

The home side are motivated after a 1-1 draw against Minesotta last matchday, but still have several games left to play to close out the tournament.
Sun. Oct. 2 Portland Timbers vs. LAFC, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA    
Sun. Oct. 9, LAFC vs Nashville SC, U.S. Major League Soccer
10:14 PM17 hours ago

Houston's upcoming matches

The visitors are coming off a 3-1 win over the New England Revolution, but still have several games left to play to close out the tournament.
Sun. Oct. 2, Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo FC, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer, USA    
Sun., Oct. 9 Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy, U.S. Major League Soccer
10:09 PM17 hours ago

100 games

Mexican striker, Carlos Vela, reached 100 games in MLS, but the celebration was ruined as they lost 2-1 against FC Dallas. Things got complicated for the Los Angeles team when just 13 minutes into the game, Ryan Hollingshead was sent off. 
Gareth Bale came on for Vela, but he could not help, having a very bitter celebration. 
10:04 PM17 hours ago

Complicated season

Things have not turned out as Héctor Herrera and the Houston Dynamo had thought. After the Mexican midfielder's arrival last July, considered as the possible major, the Dynamo have plummeted, being officially eliminated from the fight to reach the MLS Cup playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
9:59 PM17 hours ago

New eyes

With the current campaign over and Herrera recovering from injury, the Houston team must focus on rebuilding for 2023. They will do so with a new coach after the dismissal of Paulo Nagamura. 
Most of the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of the new head coach, and in a recent conversation with Jeff Carlisle, Onstad indicated that in his search it is crucial that the ideal candidate "has MLS experience" and a "track record of success in the league".
9:54 PM17 hours ago

Difficult arrival

Former Juventus defender Giogio Chiellini revealed that when he arrived at LAFC, the most difficult thing was learning the names of his teammates, as he only knew Carlos Vela.
"The hardest thing was remembering the names of all my teammates. To be honest when I arrived, I had never met anyone before, only Carlos. But I started watching all the LAFC games and when I arrived I knew everyone's names. And the same for the opponents: we played Minnesota and until a few months ago I never knew (Emanuel) Reynoso or (Luis) Amorilla, and now I have to know!"
9:49 PM17 hours ago

May he have a bad day

LAFC's Mexican striker, Carlos Vela gave something to talk about, because despite having refused to participate with the Mexican National Team, this does not imply that he does not want the team to do well and, therefore, he hopes that, against Argentina, Messi gets off on the "wrong foot". 
"Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world today and in the history of world soccer, but I hope that in the World Cup he has a bad day against Mexico," he said during the live broadcast. 
9:44 PM17 hours ago

Improving his card

Héctor Herrera starred in a comical moment when he found out his FIFA 23 sheet, was dissatisfied and upgraded his evaluation. The midfielder revealed the numbers with a fan. Herrera considered his ratings to be higher than they turned out to be in the end.
"In pass I think it should be more, but it's okay, there is no ped*," resigned the Houston Dynamo player.
 
9:39 PM17 hours ago

Tune in here LAFC vs Houston Dynamo in the MLS

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Houston Dynamo match in the MLS.
9:34 PM17 hours ago

What time is LAFC vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Houston Dynamo of September 18th, in several countries:

México: 21:30 horas CDMX

Argentina: 00:30 horas

Chile: 00:30 horas

Colombia: 21:30 horas

Perú: 21:30 horas

EE.UU.: 22:30 horas ET

Ecuador: 21:30 horas

Uruguay: 23:30 horas

Paraguay: 22:30 horas

España: 05:30 horas

9:29 PM17 hours ago

Where and how to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo live and in real time

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
9:24 PM18 hours ago

Antecedents

In their 10 meetings that these two teams have played, the balance is in favor of the Angelinos, with 4 wins, leaving 1 win for their rivals and 4 draws, so they will want to win and put a recent victory.
9:19 PM18 hours ago

Last 5 meetings

In their last 5 meetings the scales are very even, with 1 win for both teams and 3 draws, so they'll be looking to score to tip the scales.
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 LAFC, 31 Aug, 2022, Major League Soccer USA
LAFC 1-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 19 Jun, 2021, US Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 1-1 LAFC, 1 May, 2021, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 28 Oct, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 3-3 Houston Dynamo FC, 13 Jul, 2020, U.S. Major League Soccer
9:14 PM18 hours ago

How are LAFC coming?

The locals come from a not very good streak, coming from a 1-1 draw against Minnesota, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses, so they will want to reverse this negative streak.
Minnesota United FC 1-1 LAFC, 13 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
FC Dallas 2-1 LAFC, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 2-0 Real Salt Lake, 4 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 LAFC, 31 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Austin FC 4-1 LAFC, 26 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer, U.S. Major League Soccer
9:09 PM18 hours ago

How are Dynamo doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their recent win against New England Revolution, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, an unfavorable streak for the team.
Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 New England Revolution, 13 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Houston Dynamo FC 0-0 Sporting Kansas City, 10 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 4 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 LAFC, 31 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC, 27 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
9:04 PM18 hours ago

Watch out for this LAFC player

Cristian Arango, 27 year old Colombian striker, has played 25 games this season, 6 as a substitute, scoring 16 goals and 4 assists, so he will be looking to continue scoring, looking for a streak and continue to be a protagonist in his team, being a protagonist in the front of his team, establishing himself in the team despite the stars of the club.
8:59 PM18 hours ago

Watch out for these Dynamo players

Forward Sebastian Ferreira has performed well, playing in 26 games as a starter and two as a substitute, scoring 10 goals and 3 assists, being the team's main striker.
8:54 PM18 hours ago

From bad to worse

Gareth Bale joined LAFC in July after finishing his 9-year contract with Real Madrid, going on loan to Tottenham. Now, after a good start with goals, Bale is experiencing a repeat of his last moments in the white shirt. He hardly counts for Steve Cherundolo, who is trying to find a place for him on the pitch.
He has played 10 games out of a possible 13 since signing for the club, scoring 2 goals. His participation is reduced to only 27% of the minutes played, being lower the percentage of times he has started in the starting eleven (15%).
 
8:49 PM18 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Houston Dynamo, an MLS match. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium, at 22:30.
 
