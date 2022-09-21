Nashville SC vs America Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Leagues Cup
Source: VAVEL

Tune in here Nashville SC vs America in the Leagues Cup

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nashville SC vs America match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is Nashville SC vs America match for Leagues Cup?

This is the start time of the game Nashville SC vs America of September 21st, in several countries:

México: 20:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 23:00 horas

Chile: 23:00 horas

Colombia: 20:00 horas

Perú: 20:00 horas

EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 20:00 horas

Uruguay: 22:00 horas

Paraguay: 21:00 horas

España: 04:00 horas

Where and how to watch Nashville SC vs América and live stream

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Nashville SC vs América in streaming you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background

This will be the first time that these two teams will meet and the first time that a Mexican club will play in Tennessee, so it will be a great commitment for both teams, who will be looking to open their history in a good way.
How is Nashville coming?

The locals are coming from a good streak, coming from a 1-1 draw against Austin FC, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses, so they will want to continue this streak, avoiding defeats.
Austin FC 1-1 Nashville SC, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Nashville SC 1-1 LA Galaxy, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 3-0 Austin FC, 3 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 4-1 Colorado Rapids, 31 Aug, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-3 Nashville SC, 27 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
How is America coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a good performance, having their recent victory in the national classic against the Chivas of Guadalajara, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats in their last 5 matches, a very favorable streak for the team.
America 2-1 Guadalajara, 17 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 3-3 Santos, 14 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-2 América, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 3-0 Atlético San Luis, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 2-1 Tigres UANL, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this América player

Henry Martin, a 29-year-old attacker, has become the azulcrema team's benchmark, this player is fundamental in the forward line this season with 16 games and 12 as a starter, he has barely scored 10 goals, fighting for the lead in the scoring table, taking advantage of the emotional blow that he and his teammates are experiencing.
Source: Imago7
Watch out for these Nashville players

Striker Hany Mukhtar has performed well, playing in 31 games, scoring 23 goals and 7 assists, being the main striker of the team, he was also the one who got the draw against Austin FC and continued the unbeaten streak.
Source: RFBMarques
Happy for the opportunity

América will be active during the FIFA break, as Oscar Jiménez has a couple of friendly matches in the United States and will be filling in for Guillermo Ochoa, who will be active with the Mexican National Team. The goalkeeper said he was happy for this new opportunity to showcase himself and make his minutes on the field count.

"The truth is very happy, I have always said it, I prepare myself very well, I train at my best, I am looking for an opportunity. I want to do my best when it's my turn to play, that's what I'm preparing for. I will not stop insisting and the few or many opportunities I have, I will take advantage of them. I am grateful to Tano (Ortiz) for the match I played against Necaxa. Not having that regularity after such a long time and continuing to do well leaves me at ease because I know how professional I have been. I am still very motivated to play, I feel committed to the institution and now in these upcoming matches, I want to take advantage of them. It is a friendly match, but all the fans who are going to watch us will want to have a good game and see us win," he said.

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Nashville SC vs América, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Geodis Park, at 21:00.
 
