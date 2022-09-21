Nashville SC vs America Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Nashville SC vs America in the Leagues Cup
What time is Nashville SC vs America match for Leagues Cup?
México: 20:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 22:00 horas
Paraguay: 21:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
Where and how to watch Nashville SC vs América and live stream
If you want to watch Nashville SC vs América in streaming you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
How is Nashville coming?
Austin FC 1-1 Nashville SC, 17 Sep, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Nashville SC 1-1 LA Galaxy, 10 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 3-0 Austin FC, 3 Sep, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 4-1 Colorado Rapids, 31 Aug, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-3 Nashville SC, 27 Aug, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer
How is America coming?
America 2-1 Guadalajara, 17 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 3-3 Santos, 14 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-2 América, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 3-0 Atlético San Luis, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 2-1 Tigres UANL, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this América player
Watch out for these Nashville players
Happy for the opportunity
"The truth is very happy, I have always said it, I prepare myself very well, I train at my best, I am looking for an opportunity. I want to do my best when it's my turn to play, that's what I'm preparing for. I will not stop insisting and the few or many opportunities I have, I will take advantage of them. I am grateful to Tano (Ortiz) for the match I played against Necaxa. Not having that regularity after such a long time and continuing to do well leaves me at ease because I know how professional I have been. I am still very motivated to play, I feel committed to the institution and now in these upcoming matches, I want to take advantage of them. It is a friendly match, but all the fans who are going to watch us will want to have a good game and see us win," he said.