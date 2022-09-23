Northern Ireland vs Kosovo: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Nations League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Nothern Ireland vs Kosovo Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nothern Ireland vs Kosovo match.
What time is Nothern Ireland vs Kosovo match for UEFA Nations League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Nothern Ireland vs Kosovo of 24th June in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 13:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 17:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM
Watch out for this player from Kosovo:
The player to watch for this match will be star striker, Shea Charles, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Northern Ireland player:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Milot Rashica, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Kosovo's final lineup:
A; Muric; F. Aliti, M. Kryeziu, A. Rrahmani, T. Domgjoni; D. Rrudhani, F. Muslija, V. Berisha, Z. Bytyqi; M. Rashica, V. Muriqi.
Last Northern Ireland line-up:
T. Carson; B. Spencer, D. Ballard, J. Evans, C. Brown; S. Davis; S. Lavery, P. McNair, S. Charles, C. McMenamin; K. Lafferty.
Background:
Northern Ireland and Kosovo will have their second meeting between the two, the score of the first duel ended in favor of the Kosovo national team in a vibrant score of 2-3, so in this duel, Ireland will seek to tie things, although Kosovo will seek to prevail again and increase its weight in the balance.
About the Stadium:
Windsor Park is a soccer stadium located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. It is the home of Linfield FC and the Northern Ireland national soccer team, also, the stadium has a capacity of 22,000 spectators in its seats and the most important event it has received was hosting the 2021 European Super Cup between Chelsea (Champions League Champions) and Villareal (UEFA Europa League Champions).
The stadium was opened in 1905 with a match between Linfield FC and Glentoran FC, however, the majority of the stadium was designed and built in 1930.
Expectations continue to rise
The Kosovo team has had a good campaign so far and is still hoping to win the top of the group, although they will also depend on the result obtained by Greece in their corresponding match. At the moment Kosovo is second in the group, with 6 points obtained, only behind Greece that has 12 points obtained, Kosovo has won 2 games and lost 2, also, in the statistics they have a total of 5 goals for and 5 goals against, a situation that leaves them with a 0 goal difference.
In search of a new path
The Northern Ireland national team will be looking for three important points to stay alive in the competition and become group sub-leaders; however, to do so, they will have to beat Kosovo, which leads them by 4 points, and also hope that they lose again in the last matchday and that they win. At the moment, the Northern Ireland team has only 2 points from 2 draws and 2 defeats so far in the campaign, they have 6 goals against and only 4 for, leaving them with a -2 goal difference in the statistics.
UEFA Nations League kicks off
The break in the national league competitions begins and with it the 2022-23 season puts a halt for the national teams to return to action, however, begins the time where the nations dispute the last international tournament before Qatar 2022 begins. In Europe, the UEFA Nations League continues to be played, where they will once again seek to find the country that proves to be the best throughout the territory. In this match, Northern Ireland will host Kosovo at home, both teams will look for three important points and wait for the result of Greece to see if there is a possibility of being group leaders and fight for the qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Northern Ireland vs Kosovo match will be played at Windsor Park, in Nothern Ireland. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Nations League 2022: Northern Ireland vs Kosovo!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.