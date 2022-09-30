Empoli vs AC Milan: LIVE Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A Match
3:50 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Empoli vs AC Milan live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Empoli vs AC Milan live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Carlo Catellani. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL Mexico's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:45 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Empoli vs AC Milan online live stream

The match will be televised on ESPN.
Empoli vs AC Milan can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online in VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:40 PM2 hours ago

What time is Empoli vs AC Milan match day 8 in Serie A?

This is the kickoff time for the Empoli vs AC Milan match on October 1, 2022 in several countries:


Peru - 13:45 hours

Chile - 2:45 p.m.

Mexico - 1:45 p.m.

Colombia - 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador - 1:45 p.m.

Bolivia - 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay - 2:45 p.m.

Venezuela - 2:45 p.m.

Argentina - 3:45 p.m.

Uruguay - 3:45 p.m.

Brazil - 3:45 p.m.

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Carlo Castellani Stadium

It is a multipurpose stadium located in Empoli, Italy, has a capacity for 16 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 12, 1965, is one of the stadiums with less capacity in Serie A, but certainly one of the most historic, will be the stadium where Empoli and AC Milan will face each other in Day 8 of Serie A.

3:30 PM2 hours ago

Referee

The central referee who will be in charge of dispensing justice in this important match will be referee G. Aureliano.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

Absences

Both teams will have very sensitive casualties, for Empoli players Lorenzo Tonelli and Tommaso Baldanzi will not see activity, while for AC Milan, there are also important players who will not see activity tomorrow are the case of Theo Hernandez and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, all these players will not be able to play due to injury, no doubt very important casualties that will be noticed on the field tomorrow.
3:20 PM2 hours ago

Background

The record is leaning towards AC Milan, as in the last 10 games, the record shows 5 wins for Milan, 4 draws and only one win for Empoli, so tomorrow AC Milan will be favored to take the 3 points and move up 2 more places in the overall Serie A table.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

Key Player AC Milan

Rafael Leao:

23 years old striker born in Portugal, he has 6 games played in the current tournament and 3 goals scored and 3 assists, a future striker of the Milan squad, a tall player, skilled and with a nose for goal like few others, he already debuted with the Portugal senior national team having 11 goals scored with no goals, he is the promises of both Milan and his national team, and will seek tomorrow to give the 3 points to his teams in the 8th match day of Serie A.

3:10 PM3 hours ago

Key player Empoli

Martin Satriano:

He is a 21 year old Uruguayan striker, in the current tournament in Serie A, he has 7 games played and one goal scored, he is a national team player with Uruguay although he only has one game played without goals, a striker who is looking to shine with Empoli in this tournament being one of the referents of the Italian team.

3:05 PM3 hours ago

How does AC Milan arrive?

AC Milan is in 5th position with 14 points and a record of 4 wins, 2 draws and a loss, if they win they could move up to 3rd position, they just lost 2-1 against Napoli, in a match full of emotions and goals, Milan will try to have a good tournament fighting for the top places and looking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
3:00 PM3 hours ago

How does Empoli arrive?

Empoli comes into this match in 14th position with 7 points and a record of 1 win, 4 draws and 2 defeats, a team that has a difficult task in this start of the Serie A tournament, coming from defeating Bologna by the smallest difference with a goal by Fillipo Bandinelli, certainly a team that will have many complications in the tournament.
2:55 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the Empoli vs AC Milan live stream, corresponding to the 8th match day of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Stadium Carlo Castellani, at 13:45.
