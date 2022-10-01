Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate Live Score in Liga Profesional Argentina 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate match for the Liga Profesional Argentina 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate match for Liga Profesional Argentina 2022?
This is the start time of the game Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate of October 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 1:30 AM
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate
The Millonarios have dominated the series in the last five matches with three wins (all in a row) to one draw and one loss, including their Copa Libertadores games.
River Plate 4-2 Argentinos Juniors, 2022
River Plate 3-0 Argentinos Juniors, 2022
Argentinos Juniors 0-2 River Plate, Copa Libertadores 2021
River Plate 1-1 Argentinos Juniors, Copa Libertadores 2021
River Plate 0-1 Argentinos Juniors, 2022
Key Player River Plate
He barely arrived this season with Los Millonarios, but little by little Pablo Solari is making his presence felt on the pitch, with talent and depth that could be key to getting the win.
Key player Argentinos Juniors
The goal distribution for Los Millonarios is well distributed, but one of the players who have been scoring is Gaston Veron, who has 3 goals in 20 games but who, at any moment, could make the difference on the field.
Last lineup River Plate
33 Ezequiel Centuríon, 22 Javier Pinola, 23 Emanuel Mammana, 5 Bruno Zuculini, 6 Héctor Martínez, 20 Milton Casco, 8 Agustín Palavecino, 31 Santiago Simon, 21 Ezequiel Barco, 16 Pablo Solari, 9 Miguel Borja.
Last lineup Argentinos Juniors
20 Federico Lanzillota, 2 Miguel Torrén, 24 Leonel González, 4 Kevin Mac Allister, 6 Lucas Villalba, 17 Franco Moyano, 26 José Herrera, 7 Marcelo Cabrera, 9 Gabriel Ávalos, 8 Alan Rodríguez, 16 Gastón Verón.
River Plate: championship fades away
Last Saturday River Plate had an unbeatable opportunity to continue adding up and lost by the minimum against Talleres, reason why they can no longer afford the luxury of dropping points and there is no margin for error if they still want to fight for the championship.
Argentinos Juniors: the last call?
Argentinos Juniors is still in the fight for the title and at the beginning of this date they started in sixth place with 33 points, however, they will have to sharpen their aim as they did last day with a 4-0 away win over Colón de Santa Fé.
The Kick-off
The Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate match will be played at the Bumeran Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga Profesional Argentina 2022: Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.