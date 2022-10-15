Bayern vs Freiburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg live from the Bundesliga 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Bayern München vs SC Freiburg live for Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, in addition to the latest information from the Allianz Arena. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg online and live from Bundesliga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star +
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star +
Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
USA (ET): 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 9:30 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 12:30 p.m. on Sky
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star +
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star +
Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
USA (ET): 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 9:30 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 12:30 p.m. on Sky
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star +, ESPN2
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star +
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Sadio Mane, a must see player!
The Bayern Munich winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main goal is to establish himself as an important player in Bayern München's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season. He currently has 5 goals in 9 games played.
How does Bayern get here?
Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great movements, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and they have made up for these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best possible way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 units, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans are in Group C, called the "Group of Death" along with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen. On the first date, Bayern defeated Inter Milan by a score of 2-0 and now hopes to take the lead in the group with a positive result against Barcelona.
Michael Gregoritsch, a must see player!
The Freiburg striker is one of Freiburg's great figures. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development with Augsburg, achieving 9 goals and 1 assist in 20 games, which is why the Freiburg team brought him as a reinforcement for this season. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him become one of the team's most important references and they are fighting at the top of the Bundesliga and their UEFA Europa League group. This is Freiburg's offensive leader and, at the moment, he has 6 goals and 1 assist. His connection with Daniel Kofi Kyereh and Ritsu Doan will be essential for the German team to continue at a good pace in all their competitions.
How does Freiburg arrive?
SC Freiburg begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting you for you against the leaders of the Bundesliga. On this occasion, Freiburg have presented several additions, including Ritsu Doan, Melin Röhl, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Michael Gregoritsch. SC Freiburg's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Freiburg finished the 2021-2022 season in sixth place, 22 points behind Bayern, with a record of 15 wins, 10 draws and 9 losses, as well as earning their ticket to the UEFA Europa League. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Europa League in the Group Phase. These are leaders of Group G, where they compete against Nantes, Olympiakos and Qarabag.
Where's the game?
The Allianz Arena located in the city of Munich will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 81,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1974.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Bayern München vs SC Freiburg live, corresponding to the duel of Date 10 of the Bundesliga 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Allianz Arena, at 12:30 p.m.