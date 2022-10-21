Everton vs Crystal Palace: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Everton vs Crystal Palace for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Crystal Palace of 22th October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Watch out for this Everton player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Neal Maupay, the French center forward is known to be a real killer of the Premier League and a reference to the attack with the set of Everton, so it will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Odsonne Edouard, the French center forward is known to be a real killer in the Premier League and a reference to the attack with the Crystal Palace team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Last Everton lineup:
J. Pickford; D. McNeil, V. Mynkolenko, C. Coady, J. Tarkowsky, S. Coleman; A. Onana, I. Gueye, A. Iwobi; N. Maupay, D. Gray.
Last Crystal Palace line-up:
V. Guaita; T. Mitchell, J. Ward, J. Andersen, N. Clyne; K. Phillips, L. Milivojevic, J. Ray-Sakyi; O. Edouard, J. Mateta, J. Ayew.
Background:
Everton and Crystal Palace have met on a total of 55 occasions (23 wins for Everton, 19 draws and 13 wins for Crystal Palace) where the scales are slightly tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, both teams tend to score against each other, with 94 goals for the home side and 64 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 33 of last season where Everton won at Goodison Park 3-2 against Crystal Palace.
About the Stadium:
Goodison Park is a soccer stadium located in the city of Liverpool and is intended for the practice of professional soccer, it is currently the home of Everton Football Club, a team that belongs to the First Division of England or better known Premier League. It has a capacity for 39,000 spectators and is one of the oldest stadiums in the country.
More top flight soccer matches have been played at Goodison Park than at any other stadium in the United Kingdom and it was the only English club stadium to host a 1966 World Cup semi-final.
Little by little they want to get back on track
The Everton team has had a difficult season in the Premier League, however, little by little they are trying to get back on track and get out of the danger zone this season. At the moment Everton is in 15th place overall with 11 games played that have resulted in 2 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats, collecting a total of 10 points. Likewise, in the statistics they have a total of 8 goals for and 12 against, leaving a -4 goal difference. Last match they faced Newcastle United and lost by the minimum difference.
Winning on the road
The Crystal Palace team faced Wolverhampton last matchday, the Palace team was able to impose itself against the Wolves and ended up winning 2-1 to take 3 points last matchday. At the moment, the Crystal Palace team is in the 10th position with 10 games played that have been the product of 3 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats that have given them a total of 13 points. In the statistics they average a total of 12 goals for and 13 against, leaving them with a negative goal difference of -1 goal difference.
Halfway through the Premier League season
The 2022-23 season has reached its halfway point in England still being the best league in the world due to the high level presented by most of the clubs that have participated in these rounds. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. In this matchday, Everton and Crystal Palace will face each other at Goodison Park to define the winner of the three points, both teams are in the mid-table zone of the Premier League and are looking to continue moving up positions this season, so it will be important to get the three points in this duel.
Kick-off time
The Everton vs Crystal Palace match will be played at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
