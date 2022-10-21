Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Huddersfield's possible line-up
For his part, Corberan may line up with the following eleven to face Middlesbrough. Nicholls, Lees, Helik, Turton, Camara, Kasumu, Jackson, Holmes, Thomas, Rhodes and Ward.
Possible Middlesbrough lineup
Percovich may field the following eleven to face Huddersfield. Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Howson, Crooks, Jones, Hackney, Watmore, Giles and Akpom.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield of 22nd October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield can be watched on the Middlesbrough channel and Sky Sport.
History between them
These teams have met 98 times. Middlesbrough have won more games than their opponents, with a difference of 10 victories. Wilder's side have won on 44 occasions, while Huddersfield have won in 34 matches. In 20 other matches they have drawn against each other.
EFL Championship standings
As for the visitors, Huddersfield is in the last position with eleven points. They are at the bottom of the EFL Championship standings, five points behind Blackpool, which is the team that limits the salvation places. So far, they have three wins, two draws and nine defeats.
EFL Championship standings
Regarding the home side, Middlesbrough is in twentieth position with sixteen points. Right now, they are out of the relegation places, which are two points away. So far, they have four wins, four draws and seven defeats.
Huddersfield's last match
The visitors lost 1-0 to Preston North End. Corberan's side were unable to pick up any points at their home stadium and dropped to last place. The first half was to end 0-0 in the first 45 minutes. Just after coming back from the break, Cunningham scored the first goal for the visitors, who got three points to move closer to the playoff places. Huddersfield fired nine shots but none were on target, leaving them unable to score in the 90 minutes.
Middlesbrough's last match
Middlesbrough got a great victory in their visit to The DW Stadium, 1-4. Percovich's side managed to come back from the home side's first goal, which they scored past the half-hour mark with Keane's goal. Before the break, Jones equalized and provided the first step in his side's comeback. At the start of the second half, Watmore put Middlesbrough ahead. Minutes later, Hackney made it a two-goal lead to put the game away. In the 70th minute, Akpom, from the penalty spot, scored the fourth and final goal of the game to give Percovich's side all three points.
