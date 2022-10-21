Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in EFL Championship
Middlesbrough celebration // Source: Middlesbrough 

8:15 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield live, as well as the latest information coming out of England.
8:10 PM3 hours ago

Huddersfield's possible line-up

For his part, Corberan may line up with the following eleven to face Middlesbrough. Nicholls, Lees, Helik, Turton, Camara, Kasumu, Jackson, Holmes, Thomas, Rhodes and Ward. 
8:05 PM3 hours ago

Possible Middlesbrough lineup

Percovich may field the following eleven to face Huddersfield. Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Howson, Crooks, Jones, Hackney, Watmore, Giles and Akpom. 
8:00 PM3 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield of 22nd October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.

7:55 PM3 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield can be watched on the Middlesbrough channel and Sky Sport. 
7:50 PM3 hours ago

History between them

These teams have met 98 times. Middlesbrough have won more games than their opponents, with a difference of 10 victories. Wilder's side have won on 44 occasions, while Huddersfield have won in 34 matches. In 20 other matches they have drawn against each other. 
7:45 PM3 hours ago

EFL Championship standings

As for the visitors, Huddersfield is in the last position with eleven points. They are at the bottom of the EFL Championship standings, five points behind Blackpool, which is the team that limits the salvation places. So far, they have three wins, two draws and nine defeats. 
7:40 PM4 hours ago

EFL Championship standings

Regarding the home side, Middlesbrough is in twentieth position with sixteen points. Right now, they are out of the relegation places, which are two points away. So far, they have four wins, four draws and seven defeats. 
7:35 PM4 hours ago

Huddersfield's last match

The visitors lost 1-0 to Preston North End. Corberan's side were unable to pick up any points at their home stadium and dropped to last place. The first half was to end 0-0 in the first 45 minutes. Just after coming back from the break, Cunningham scored the first goal for the visitors, who got three points to move closer to the playoff places. Huddersfield fired nine shots but none were on target, leaving them unable to score in the 90 minutes. 
7:30 PM4 hours ago

Middlesbrough's last match

Middlesbrough got a great victory in their visit to The DW Stadium, 1-4. Percovich's side managed to come back from the home side's first goal, which they scored past the half-hour mark with Keane's goal. Before the break, Jones equalized and provided the first step in his side's comeback. At the start of the second half, Watmore put Middlesbrough ahead. Minutes later, Hackney made it a two-goal lead to put the game away. In the 70th minute, Akpom, from the penalty spot, scored the fourth and final goal of the game to give Percovich's side all three points. 
7:25 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield this Saturday 22 October at 16.00 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 17th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL. 
 
