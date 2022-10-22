Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 7 on VAVEL US.
What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers of October 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Background Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers
The historical series is tied at 7 wins apiece, although the last meeting was in the Super Bowl won by the Chiefs; besides Kansas City has won four of the last five games and something that both franchises have in common is that Joe Montana played for them.
San Francisco 49ers 20-31 Kansas City Chiefs, 2020 (Super Bowl)
San Francisco 49ers 27-38 Kansas City Chiefs, 2018
Kansas City Chiefs 17-22 San Francisco 49ers, 2014
San Francisco 49ers 10-31 Kansas City Chiefs, 2010
San Francisco 49ers 0-41 Kansas City Chiefs, 2006
Key Player San Francisco 49ers
The main thing in every game for Jimmy Garoppolo is not to make mistakes and he had them against the Falcons, which were very costly, so he will have to take care of the ball against a defense that usually pressures a lot, although he should also have help from the ground attack that disappeared in the most recent matchup.
Key player Kansas City Chiefs
There is no doubt that the player to follow will be Patrick Mahomes because of the talent he has in his arm, feet and brain to make magic and turn broken plays into extraordinary actions. On the season he has 65.9 completions for 1736 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.
San Francisco 49ers: recovering from injuries
The San Francisco 49ers is a team full of injuries and suffered it in the last week where surprisingly for some they lost at home to the Atlanta Falcons. They will have to give priority to the defensive issue where they were very vulnerable and, above all, because they are playing against an elite quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs: getting back on track
After another epic battle against Josh Allen, the Kansas City Chiefs could not and lost to the Buffalo Bills. In spite of that, with their 4-2 record they kept the lead in the AFC West, but the Chargers are already on their heels and cannot afford another defeat, so they will have to go all out and, especially, give protection to Mahomes, who always has to extend plays and sometimes has made mistakes because of that.
The Kick-off
The Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levis Stadium, in Santa Clara, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.