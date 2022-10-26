Barcelona vs Bayern: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barcelona vs Bayern live, as well as the latest information from the Camp Nou Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Bayern online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Cinemax.

Barcelona vs Bayern can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Barcelona vs Bayern match on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Barcelona vs Bayern match on October 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00

Bolivia: 15:00

Brazil: 16:00

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 12:00 noon PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Barcelona's statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the game against Bayern: "I expect a very intense opponent, very physical, tactically well worked. We consider them one of the best teams in the world. It's an important match. We must win it regardless of what happens. We have to prove with play and victories that Munich was a footballing misfortune. We have to show tomorrow that we can keep up with this kind of team.

"So much for a miracle... we have a little hope. We are in a very uncomfortable situation. There are a lot of numbers for us not to go through."

"We must not lose our mentality. After the Clasico it looked like a disaster and we reacted well against two strong opponents. We have to continue on the path of showing that we can compete against this kind of rivals, regardless of what happens in Milan."

"What if we go through? There is a little hope. It's the last thing to lose. You don't depend on yourself, that's the misfortune."

"We're going to give our all to show that we can compete against these opponents."

"We have changed the dynamic. I think it's better for the player. I'm fine with it, I don't like too much concentration in hotels. It's my decision. I'm not superstitious. If I think we win or lose because of superstition... I don't come to work anymore."

"It's been marked from the start. I understand perfectly. It doesn't matter. We have to win the match. The goal is to win and have a good feeling."

"It depends on the match. It gives us more security with the ball. We populate the midfield more and there is a free man. It's a bit of a tactical struggle for the coaches."

"We have not been at the level in many situations in the Champions League. I have the feeling that we have had it in our hands and we no longer depend on us."

"He gives you duels, he corrects very well. He marks the line very high, he is very focused. He is a guarantee. He is a brutal defender for the age he is. The maturity he has, the leadership. He has many virtues.

"It depends on the circumstances, on the match. A reference striker is important for the team, for the group. If he's not there, you can adapt to other circumstances. You can adapt. Now we have an extraordinary '9', a reference, who even goes down to play as a false '9' and generate superiority."

"Félix is a friend. I have a great relationship with him and we talk a lot. I wish him the best. I think he is an extraordinary coach. I predict they will have a great World Cup and be competitive. I've learned a lot from him, he's the one I've learned the most from as a coach."

"The team has personality. It has character and it gave us courage to lose the Clasico. The team has reacted very well. The team is a team. There's a good atmosphere and the team is winning."

How are Bayern coming along?

Bayern beat Hoffenheim two goals to nil, so they will be looking to continue their positive streak and add another victory.

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives after beating Athletic four goals to nil in LaLiga, so they will be looking for a victory to try to stay in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.

The Barcelona vs Bayern match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 31,388 people. 
