Inter Milan vs Sampdoria Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Inter Milan vs Sampdoria in the Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match in the Serie A.
What time is Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Inter Milan vs Sampdoria of October 29th, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Sampdoria live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Sampdoria in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Sampdoria in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the hundred and forty-second time that these two teams will meet in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the history and reduce the balance, which is very leaning to the side of Milan, with 75 wins, 41 draws and 24 for Sampdoria.
Last 5 matches
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, the streak has been on Inter's side, with 3 wins, the most recent one being a draw, leaving Sampdoria with a victory,
Internazionale 3-0 Sampdoria, May 22, 2022, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 2-2 Internazionale, 12 Sep, 2021 Italian Serie A
Internazionale 5-1 Sampdoria, 8 May, 2021, Italy Serie A
Sampdoria 2-1 Internazionale, 6 Jan, 2021, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 2-1 Sampdoria, 21 Jun, 2020, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 3-0 Sampdoria, May 22, 2022, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 2-2 Internazionale, 12 Sep, 2021 Italian Serie A
Internazionale 5-1 Sampdoria, 8 May, 2021, Italy Serie A
Sampdoria 2-1 Internazionale, 6 Jan, 2021, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 2-1 Sampdoria, 21 Jun, 2020, Italy Serie A
How are Inter coming?
The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from a 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, so they will want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories.
Internazionale 4-0 Viktoria Plzen, 26 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Internazionale 4-0 Viktoria Plzen, 26 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Fiorentina 3-4 Internazionale, 22 Oct, 2022, Serie A
Internazionale 2-0 Salernitana, 16 Oct, 2022, Serie A
Barcelona 3-3 Internazionale, 12 Oct, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Sassuolo 1-2 Internazionale, 8 Oct, 2022, Serie A
How is Sampdoria coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last win against Cremonese, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Cremonese 0-1 Sampdoria, 24 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 2-2 Ascoli, 20 Oct, 2022, Coppa Italia
Sampdoria 0-1 AS Roma, 17 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Bologna 1-1 Sampdoria, 8, Oct, 2022, Italy Serie A
Sampdoria 0-3 Monza, 2 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 0-1 Sampdoria, 24 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 2-2 Ascoli, 20 Oct, 2022, Coppa Italia
Sampdoria 0-1 AS Roma, 17 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Bologna 1-1 Sampdoria, 8, Oct, 2022, Italy Serie A
Sampdoria 0-3 Monza, 2 Oct, 2022, Italian Serie A
Watch out for this Inter player
Argentine striker, Lautaro Martinez has performed well, playing in 10 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals and 2 assists in Serie A, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments, being the one who has more goals in less games played.
Watch out for this Sampdoria player
The Serbian forward, Filip Djuricic has not had a good performance, playing in 9 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, scoring in the last game, so he will seek to return to the path of the goal and take his team to the top of the table, as they are in the eighteenth place.
Lukaku returns
Inter's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku returned to training with his teammates on Thursday after almost two months on the sidelines due to his left thigh flexor muscle injury.
The medical tests he underwent reassured the coaching staff, who still preferred him to work individually, according to local media.
Now back in action, Lukaku is awaiting his coach's decision on whether to call him up, although it is expected that if he does make the squad he will not start.
The medical tests he underwent reassured the coaching staff, who still preferred him to work individually, according to local media.
Now back in action, Lukaku is awaiting his coach's decision on whether to call him up, although it is expected that if he does make the squad he will not start.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Inter Milan vs Sampdoria match, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium, at 13:45.