LAFC vs Austin: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS Conference Final 2022

Tune in here LAFC vs Austin Live Score in MLS Conference Final Western Conference Semifinals 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Austin match for the MLS Western Conference Final 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is LAFC vs Austin match for MLS Conference Final 2022?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Austin of October 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 2:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 3:15 PM on TUDN
Spain: 8:15 PM
Mexico: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 1:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 3:15 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Background LAFC vs Austin FC
These two clubs have faced each other on five occasions, with three wins and two losses, but in the two games of this season, the Texan team won both the first leg and the second leg.
Austin FC 4-1 Los Angeles FC, 2022 season
Los Angeles FC 1-2 Austin FC, 2022 season
Austin FC 1-2 Los Angeles FC, 2021 season
Austin FC 0-2 Los Angeles FC, season 2021
Los Angeles FC 2-0 Austin FC, season 2020
Key player Austin
In the last game and as it has been throughout the season striker Diego Fagundez has been one of the great figures and in this Final if the ball constantly passes through his feet, the chances of the play will increase, especially if he does it in the last straight.
Key player LAFC
He has had a worthy MVP season and in this Final he is expected to take the leading role, especially playing at home, so the Mexican Carlos Vela will be the player to follow with the mission of winning his first title in U.S. soccer and he is two games away from achieving it.
Last lineup Austin
1 Brad Stuver, 4 Ruben Gabrielsen, 18 Julio Cascante, 17 Jon Gallagher, 24 Nick Lima, 7 Sebastian Driussi, 6 Daniel Pereira, 8 Alexander Ring, 2 Moussa Djitté, 14 Diego Fagundez, 13 Ethan Finlay.
Last lineup LAFC
16 Maxime Crépeau, 4 Eddie Segura, 3 Jesus Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 6 Ilie Sanchez, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 20 Jose Cifuentes, 9 Cristian Arango, 99 Denis Bouanga, 10 Carlos Vela.
Austin: breaking the odds
Few predicted that Austin would reach the Grand Final and they have done so based on good teamwork, remembering that they were runners-up in the Conference. Likewise, the Texan team is looking for the first final and championship in its history. In the Playoffs they tied Real Salt Lake 2-2 and defeated them in penalties 3-1; last week they suffered but won 2-1 against FC Dallas.
LAFC: making history
In its short history, LAFC has the opportunity to reach the Grand Final and will not want to miss it, it seems that the table is set and they have a great team to reach the next round, so they should not be confident and should show their heart and soul, if necessary, as they did in the last round by defeating the LA Galaxy of Mexico's Chicharito Hernandez 3-2 at the last minute.
The Kick-off
The LAFC vs Austin match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the MLS Conference Final 2022: LAFC vs Austin!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.