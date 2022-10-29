Manchester United vs West Ham: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League
12:27 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Manchester United vs West Ham

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Manchester United vs West Ham. As well as recent information of the Old Trafford. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
12:24 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch from West Ham: Declan Rice

The English 23 year old midfielder is having a decent season for West Ham, he is obviously not the top scorer of the team, as it is Michael Antonio, but he has still participated in three goals this season (two assists and one goal) but the interesting fact about him is that he is really good at passing the ball, as he is the second player with the most chances created (behind Aaron Cresswell) he has created two big chances, and also he is the most precise player at West Ham, as he has a 91% pass completion. Will he play good tomorrow against the Red Devils?

 

12:17 AM2 hours ago

Promissing duel!

Old Trafford, located in Manchester; England will be  the field that will house Matchday 12 of the Premier League between Manchester United and West Ham.This stadium has space for 74,879. People.

 

This stadium, like many others, has also been a historic stadium, since it hosted the 1966 World Cup in England and three matches were played, which were; Portugal 3-1 Hungary, Portugal 3-0 Bulgaria, Hungary 3-1 Bulgaria

 

In addition to hosting the 1966 World Cup, it also hosted the 1996 European Championship, where three group stage matches were played, one quarterfinal match, Germany 2-1 Croatia and a semi-final between France and the Czech Republic (The Czechs won 5-6 on penalties)

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch from Manchester United: Antony

The Brazilian 22 year old sensation is having a really good season, normally players when they arrive to a team, they take time to get used to another league, but this is not the case of Antony, The Brazilian winger has participated in three goals this season, but the interesting thing is that the goals that he has scored were against big teams; he scored the wining goal against Everton, he also scored the first goal against Arsenal and he scored the first goal against Manchester City. And an interesting fact about his season is that he has the best goal frequency in the team, he scores every 164 minutes, while in second is Marcus Rashford, who scores every 284 minutes. Will he shine tomorrow?

 

 

 

12:10 AM2 hours ago

Some of the times of the match!

Some game times

Argentina: 1:15 PM

Bolivia: 12:15 PM

Brazil: 1:15 PM

Chile: 1:15 PM

Colombia: 11:15 AM

Ecuador: 11:15 AM

USA(ET): 11:15 AM

Spain: 6:15 PM

Mexico: 10:15AM

Paraguay: 1:15 PM

Peru: 11:15 AM

Uruguay: 1:15 PM

12:05 AM2 hours ago

Last XI from West Ham

Lukasz Fabiański; Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Flynn Downes, Said Benrahma; Gianlucca Scamacca. 
12:00 AM2 hours ago

Last XI from Manchester United

David De Gea; Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Marcus Rashford
11:55 PM2 hours ago

When and where to watch Manchester United vs West Ham

The game will be broadcast on Paramount Plus, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

West Ham come from a comfortable victory!

 David Moyes's team are not having the best of seasons, since last season there was a time when they were fighting for Champions League positions. This season they are in 12th place with 14 points out of a possible 36 (since they have one more game). They have four wins, two draws and six losses. Last matchday they faced a Bournemouth side that is surprising everyone, but they managed to win 2-0, with goals from Said Benrahma and Kurt Zouma. Will they be able to climb the table tomorrow?
11:45 PM2 hours ago

The Red Devils come from a draw!

The Red Devils are having a decent season, obviously not like they were fighting for the title years ago, those were spectacular seasons. This season they are in sixth place in the table with 20 points out of a possible 33, with six wins, two draws and three losses. United are two games short of fourth place Newcastle United, so if Manchester United win tomorrow they would be one point behind fourth place.

Last matchday they faced Chelsea, who are on a decent run. The game looked like many more goals from Manchester United, but it ended in a draw, since at 87 Jorginho scored the first goal for Chelsea and in the last second of the game Casemiro tied the game.

11:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the transmission of the Manchester United vs West Ham match corresponding to matchday 12 of the Premier League. The venue of the match will be at the Old Trafford at 10:15 am.
