Manchester United vs West Ham: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

Player to watch from West Ham: Declan Rice
This stadium, like many others, has also been a historic stadium, since it hosted the 1966 World Cup in England and three matches were played, which were; Portugal 3-1 Hungary, Portugal 3-0 Bulgaria, Hungary 3-1 Bulgaria
In addition to hosting the 1966 World Cup, it also hosted the 1996 European Championship, where three group stage matches were played, one quarterfinal match, Germany 2-1 Croatia and a semi-final between France and the Czech Republic (The Czechs won 5-6 on penalties)
Player to watch from Manchester United: Antony
Argentina: 1:15 PM
Bolivia: 12:15 PM
Brazil: 1:15 PM
Chile: 1:15 PM
Colombia: 11:15 AM
Ecuador: 11:15 AM
USA(ET): 11:15 AM
Spain: 6:15 PM
Mexico: 10:15AM
Paraguay: 1:15 PM
Peru: 11:15 AM
Uruguay: 1:15 PM
Last XI from West Ham
Last XI from Manchester United
When and where to watch Manchester United vs West Ham
West Ham come from a comfortable victory!
The Red Devils come from a draw!
Last matchday they faced Chelsea, who are on a decent run. The game looked like many more goals from Manchester United, but it ended in a draw, since at 87 Jorginho scored the first goal for Chelsea and in the last second of the game Casemiro tied the game.