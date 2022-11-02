Sheriff vs Omonia: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Sheriff vs Omonia match.
What time is Sheriff vs Omonia match for UEFA Europa League match?
This is the start time of the game Sheriff vs Omonia of 3th November in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 13:45 hrs.
Brasil: 14:45 hrs.
Chile: 13:45 hrs.
Colombia: 12:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:45 hrs.
España: 19:45 hrs.
México: 11:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs.
Perú: 12:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs.
Watch out for this Omonia player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Roman Bezus, the midfielder with great experience in the team's football has been characterized by putting order on the pitch. Roman Bezus has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he was one of the fundamental players in this year for Omonia to reach the Europa League.
Watch out for this Sheriff player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Mouhamed Diop, the midfielder with great experience in Parisian and Dutch football has been characterized by bringing order on the pitch. Mouhamed Diop has become one of the most promising players in the midfield and was one of the key players for Sheriff to reach the Europa League this year.
Last Omonia lineup:
F. Uzoho; A. Matthews, N. Miletic, A. Lang, J. Lecjacks; Moreto Cassamá, C. Charalampous; A. Kakaoulis, R. Bezus, B. Barker; B. Felipe.
Last Sheriff lineup:
M. Koval; P. Kpozo, S. Radelijic, G. Kiki, R. Guedes; A. Rasheed, M. Salifu, M. Kyabou, M. Diop, C. Badolo; I. Atiemwen.
Background:
This will be the second meeting between the two sides in their head-to-head history, the first one was won by Sheriff by winning so now Omonia will want to even things up, however, being at home, Sheriff will be looking to increase the advantage and close their UEFA Europa League participation with a victory.
About the Stadium:
Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena is a soccer stadium located in Tiraspol, in the Transnistria region of Moldova. It is part of the Sheriff Sports Complex as the main stadium.
It is the home ground of FC Sheriff Tiraspol and FC Tiraspol, two clubs playing in the Football Championship of Moldova. The stadium has a capacity of 13,300 seats.
They do not want to be in last place
Unfortunately, for the Omonia team there is no longer any possibility of fighting for any international title, as they are practically eliminated from the competition and there is nothing left to do but to close their participation with a victory. Currently, Omonia is at the bottom of the group with 5 matches lost, 3 goals scored and 11 conceded, leaving them with a goal difference of -8 goals. In their last match they lost 0-2 against Real Sociedad San Sebastian.
Looking to close with dignity
Unfortunately, for the team from Moldova there is no longer any possibility to continue fighting for an international title as they are practically eliminated from the tournament and there is nothing left to do but to close their participation with a victory. Sheriff team is currently in the third place in group E with 5 matches played where they got 1 win and 4 defeats, in the statistics they scored 3 goals for and 10 goals against, leaving them with a difference of -7 goals difference. In their last Europa League match they lost 3-0 against Manchester United.
UEFA Europa League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Europa League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted cup at the end of the season. This Europa League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will try to have the qualification secured before the break for the World Cup. On this third matchday, Sheriff will host Omonia in what will be the last matchday of the group stage, both clubs are already completely eliminated from the tournament, so they will try to close their participation in the tournament with a victory.
Kick-off time
The Sheriff vs Omonia match will be played at Bolshaya Sportivnaya, in Tiraspol, Moldavia. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:45 pm ET.