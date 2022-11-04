Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munchen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
Photo: Bayern Munich

5:18 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Hertha Berlin vs Bayern München match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:13 PM2 hours ago

What time is Hertha Berlin vs Bayern München match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Hertha Berlin vs Bayern München of 5th November 2022in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +

USA 10:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos

Mexico 9:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +

Peru 9:30 am: Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +

5:08 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Nagelsmann!

"Manuel Neuer will travel with us and will play if everything goes well in the last training session. Leroy Sané and Lucas Hernaádez are also back in the team. They won't be starters, but we will have both as options on the bench. Matthijs de Ligt and Thomas Müller are out. Matthijs' knee did not react well again yesterday. Thomas can return next week.

They (Hertha) try to disturb the opponent's game. They will try to defend very well. I expect an intense style of play. They will play like Augsburg and we have to be prepared for that. I think Sandro Schwarz likes to have high intensity in the game, chipped balls, lots of players in the center to get second balls and make the transition. They like to cause discomfort. They will want to go into the game with a strong defense."

5:03 PM2 hours ago
4:58 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bayern Munich

Christensen; Kenny, Rogel, Kempf, Plattenhardt;  Tousart, Sunjic, Serdar; Lukebakio, Selke, Richter.
4:53 PM2 hours ago

Bayern Munich's Situation

Manuel Neuer has recovered from his sore shoulder and is now an option for Julian Nagelsmann. Lucas Hernández and Leroy Sané are back in training with the squad. On the other hand, De Ligt, with a knee injury, Thomas Müller, with a hip injury, and Sarr, with a hamstring injury, are the coach's absentees.
4:48 PM2 hours ago

Bayern Munich Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Johannes Schenk

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernández, Gabriel Marusic, Noussair Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Goretzka, Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer, Ryan Gravenberch, Arijon Ibrahimovic

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sadio Mané, Thomas Müller, Mathys Tel, Jamal Musiala 

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

4:43 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Schwarz!

"We know the quality that the Munich players possess. This is also illustrated by their results in recent weeks. It will be important for us to have a high defensive performance, good attitude and mentality, as well as being extremely aggressive and efficient. It's important to defend Bayern as a team with passion and desire and not allow too many one-on-one situations. Overall, we need a lot against these opponents: a good run of play, luck, a very good goalkeeper. We are looking forward to this task.

I could make it easy for myself and say that Bayern is the big favorite. We have the greatest respect for this opponent, but I'm not a fan of taking on this role of underdog. The Munich team presents us with many challenges, we are aware of that. We try to create a good mood with our fans, which will allow us to pull the gameplay to our side. My team's attitude, commitment and willpower are excellent. What sets the boys apart is that they never give up. That attitude will also be important".

4:38 PM2 hours ago
4:33 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Hertha Berlin

Christensen; Kenny, Rogel, Kempf, Plattenhardt; Tousart, Sunjic, Serdar; Lukebakio, Selke, Richter.
4:28 PM2 hours ago

Hertha Berlin's Situation

Sandro Schwarz will be without Dardai. The defender injured his shin, Jovetic, with hip injury, Ngankam, thigh, and Nsona, cruciate ligament. The doubts remain with Gechter, in transition, and Gechter, who has the flu.
4:23 PM2 hours ago

Hertha Berlin Squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Christensen, Tjark Ernst, RuneJarstein, Robert Kwasigroch

Defenders: Peter Pekarík, Agustín Rogel, Filip Uremovic , Jonjoe Kenny, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Marc-Oliver Kempf Marvin Plattenhardt, Márton Dárdai, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Julian Eitschberger, Linus Gechter

Midfielders: Vladimír Darida, Suat Serdar, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Lucas Tousart, Ivan Sunjic

Forwards: Davie Selke, Myziane Maolida, Dodi Lukébakio, Wilfried Kanga, Stevan Jovetic, Marco Richter, Jessic Ngankam, Kelian Nsona, Dongjun Lee, Derry Scherhant, Chidera Ejuke, Ruwen Werthmüller

Coach: Sandro Schwarz

4:18 PM2 hours ago

Bavarians' last results

Bayern Munich 2-0 Inter Milan (Champions League)

Bayern Munich 6-2 Mainz 05 (Bundesliga)

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Augsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich (DFB Pokal)

Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg (Bundesliga)

Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen (Champions League)

Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

4:13 PM3 hours ago

Bavarians

Bayern Munich have now won three in a row and are in second place with 25 points, one ahead of Union Berlin.
4:08 PM3 hours ago

Latest results for Alte Dame

Werder Bremen 1-0 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Schalke 04 (Bundesliga)

RB Leipzig 3-2 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)

Hertha Berlin 2-2 Freiburg (Bundesliga)

Hertha Berlin 1-1 Hoffenheim (Bundesliga)

Frankfurter 0-8 Hertha Berlin (DFB Pokal)

Mainz 05 1-1 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)

Hertha Berlin 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

Augsburg 0-2 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)

Hertha Berlin 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

4:03 PM3 hours ago

Alte Dame

With two wins in the competition, Hertha Berlin comes from two losses, two draws and one win. Alte Dame (Old Lady) has dropped to 14th place with 11 points, two more than Bayer Leverkusen, situated in the relegation playoff zone.
3:58 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern München, live this Saturday (5), at the Olympiastadion, at 10:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 13th round of the competition.
3:53 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga match: Hertha Berlin vs Bayern München Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
