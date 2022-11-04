Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munchen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Hertha Berlin vs Bayern München match live?
What time is Hertha Berlin vs Bayern München match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 11:30 am: Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +
USA 10:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos
Mexico 9:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +
Peru 9:30 am: Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +
Speak up, Nagelsmann!
They (Hertha) try to disturb the opponent's game. They will try to defend very well. I expect an intense style of play. They will play like Augsburg and we have to be prepared for that. I think Sandro Schwarz likes to have high intensity in the game, chipped balls, lots of players in the center to get second balls and make the transition. They like to cause discomfort. They will want to go into the game with a strong defense."
Probable lineup for Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Situation
Bayern Munich Squad
Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernández, Gabriel Marusic, Noussair Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic
Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Goretzka, Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer, Ryan Gravenberch, Arijon Ibrahimovic
Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sadio Mané, Thomas Müller, Mathys Tel, Jamal Musiala
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann
Speak up, Schwarz!
I could make it easy for myself and say that Bayern is the big favorite. We have the greatest respect for this opponent, but I'm not a fan of taking on this role of underdog. The Munich team presents us with many challenges, we are aware of that. We try to create a good mood with our fans, which will allow us to pull the gameplay to our side. My team's attitude, commitment and willpower are excellent. What sets the boys apart is that they never give up. That attitude will also be important".
Probable lineup for Hertha Berlin
Hertha Berlin's Situation
Hertha Berlin Squad
Defenders: Peter Pekarík, Agustín Rogel, Filip Uremovic , Jonjoe Kenny, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Marc-Oliver Kempf Marvin Plattenhardt, Márton Dárdai, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Julian Eitschberger, Linus Gechter
Midfielders: Vladimír Darida, Suat Serdar, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Lucas Tousart, Ivan Sunjic
Forwards: Davie Selke, Myziane Maolida, Dodi Lukébakio, Wilfried Kanga, Stevan Jovetic, Marco Richter, Jessic Ngankam, Kelian Nsona, Dongjun Lee, Derry Scherhant, Chidera Ejuke, Ruwen Werthmüller
Coach: Sandro Schwarz
Bavarians' last results
Bayern Munich 6-2 Mainz 05 (Bundesliga)
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich (Champions League)
Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)
Augsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich (DFB Pokal)
Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg (Bundesliga)
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich (Champions League)
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen (Champions League)
Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
Bavarians
Latest results for Alte Dame
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Schalke 04 (Bundesliga)
RB Leipzig 3-2 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)
Hertha Berlin 2-2 Freiburg (Bundesliga)
Hertha Berlin 1-1 Hoffenheim (Bundesliga)
Frankfurter 0-8 Hertha Berlin (DFB Pokal)
Mainz 05 1-1 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)
Hertha Berlin 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
Augsburg 0-2 Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)
Hertha Berlin 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)
