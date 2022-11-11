Tottenham vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the match Tottenham vs Leeds live and online in the Premier League
To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can find it at Peacock.
Leeds latest lineup
1. I. MESLIER.
21. P. STRUIJK.
6. L. COOPER.
5. R. KOCH.
25. R. KRISTENSEN.
8. MARC ROCK.
12. T. ADAMS.
10. C. SUMMERVILLE.
7. B. AARONSON.
11. J. HARRISON.
19. RODRIGO.
Tottenham's latest lineup
1. H. LLORIS.
33. B. DAVIES.
34. C. LENGLET.
15. E. DIER.
19. R. SESSEGNON.
12. EMERSON.
5. P. HØJBJERG.
38. Y. BISSOUMA.
30. R. BENTANCUR.
14. I. PERIŠIĆ.
10. H. KANE.
Leeds' key player
He will have to be present in the Leeds offense so that the team can face one of the biggest in the Premier League.
Tottenham's key player
He currently has a total of 11 goals this season, so he will want to continue down this same path for the biggest competition in international soccer.
Leeds United want more points
In fact, in their last Premier League match, they took a 4-3 victory in an emotional match against Bornemouth. Will they manage to repeat the victory?
Tottenham wants to recover
Unfortunately in their previous game they were beaten by Liverpool by a score of 2-1 in which Kane scored the stoppage goal for Spurs.
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium
In this first level stadium, the home games of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club of the English Premier League are played and its inauguration date was April 2019.
This property does not have much history due to its recent construction, which was built in the same place as its predecessor, White Hart Lane.
Thanks to the number of spectators it can hold, it is the seventh largest stadium in the United Kingdom and the third largest in the Premier League, behind only Old Trafford and the London Olympic Stadium.
It was officially inaugurated on April 3, 2019 with a match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace corresponding to the thirty-first day of the Premier League, where Son Heung-min, a Spurs player, scored the first official goal in the history at minute 55'.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Tottenham vs Leeds United Live Updates!
Today we have prepared for you a meeting that will surely be very interesting between a Big Six team and a mid-table challenger.
It will be very interesting to see the position of Tottenham that, to tell the truth, has shown a downward football in the last two games, so currently it is only enough to be in fourth place in the general table, being barely displaced the previous day for Newcastle.
For its part, Leeds United wants to add points that will help it get out of the 12th place, where it finds itself with only 15 points added and with only two victories in the last five games.