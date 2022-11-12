Manchester City vs Brentford: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:52 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Manchester City vs Brentford Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Manchester City vs Brentford live match, as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:47 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the match Manchester City vs Brentford your options is UNIVERSO and Telemundo deportes en vivo.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW and USA Network

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:42 PM2 hours ago

What time is Manchester City vs Brentford match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Brentford of October 20th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +

11:37 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Brentford

In Manchester City, the presence of Ivan Toney stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has eight goals and two assists in 13 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 117 minutes.
11:32 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Manchester City

Brentford is highlighted by the presence of Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker is the most outstanding player in the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 18 goals and three assists in 12 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has played 951 minutes in total.
11:27 PM3 hours ago

Manchester City vs Brentford history

These two teams have met on 15 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Manchester City, who have come out victorious on nine occasions, while Brentford have won on five occasions, leaving a balance of one draw.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count eight duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester City with five wins, while Brentford has managed two, for a balance of a draw.

If we take into account the times that Manchester City has been at home against Brentford in the Premier League, there are four matches, where the citizens have the advantage with three wins over one that the Bees have achieved.

11:22 PM3 hours ago

Brentford

Brentford comes to this match with the need to get back to winning ways, as it has been four consecutive games in which they have not been able to get three points. What can comfort the team is that they have only lost one of those games, but surely the aspirations of their coach are not to be satisfied with being in the middle of the table and that is why it will be important for them to find victory again before the season has a break due to the World Cup in Qatar.
11:17 PM3 hours ago

Manchester City

Manchester City comes into this match in the midst of a good moment, as it is in second place in the table, still two points behind Arsenal in the fight for the lead, and also to qualify for the next round of the League Cup. However, they are not losing ground on the Gunners and have the chance to take that first place. Against an opponent that on paper has been irregular, it will be an opportunity to demonstrate again their offensive power to continue increasing the good numbers they have registered during the season. It should be noted that Pep Guardiola's men are the best home team, having won their seven matches so far.

11:12 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium

The Manchester City vs Brentford match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, located in the city of Manchester, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 59,067 spectators.
11:07 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Manchester City vs Brentford Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo