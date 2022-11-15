Saudi Arabia vs Croatia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Croatia?
What time is the Saudi Arabia vs Croatia match?
This is the time the match starts in several countries: Argentina: 6:00 AM Bolivia: 5:00 AM Brazil: 6:00 AM Chile: 5:00 AM Colombia: 4:00 AM Ecuador: 4:00 AM USA (ET): 7:00 AM Spain: 1:00 PM Mexico: 6:00 AM Paraguay: 7:00 AM Peru: 7:00 AM Uruguay: 8:00 AM Venezuela: 7:00 AM England: 12:00 AM Australia : 21:00 AM India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch in Croatia
Luka Modric is the leader of the Croatian national team on and off the field. The Real Madrid midfielder has five goals and two assists so far this season, while with his national team he has scored two goals in the UEFA Nations League.
Player to watch in Saudi Arabia
In the Saudi Arabian team, Al Shehri was the top scorer of his team in the qualification for the Asian World Cup in which he scored four goals.
How does Croatia arrive?
The runner-up in the last edition of the World Cup is looking to repeat the feat four years later. They have won four consecutive victories and five matches without defeat. Their last loss was in June, when they were defeated by Austria. They qualified for the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League after finishing first in Group 1 with 13 points, beating Denmark by one point. They managed to qualify for the World Cup by finishing first in the group after beating Russia in a direct duel.
How does Saudi Arabia get there?
This team has managed to win or draw in its last seven matches and has not lost since June, when it was defeated by Venezuela in a friendly match. They qualified for the 2022 World Cup after finishing first in the Asian qualifying group B with 23 points, beating Japan by just one point. In their last match played on November 10, they drew 1-1 against Panama.
Background
This will be the first time that Saudi Arabia and the Croatian national team will meet in a friendly match, just a few days before making their debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Venue: The match will be played at Mrsool Park, located in Riyadh, which has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Saudi Arabia and Croatia will meet in a friendly match that will serve as preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
