Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

Tune in here Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers live, as well as the latest information from Spectrum Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers match live on TV and online?
The match Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers?
This is the start time of the Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers game on November 16, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Indiana Pacers
One of the players to watch out for in Indiana Pacers is Buddy Hield, the 28-year-old Bahamian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
Key player for Charlotte Hornets
One of the most outstanding players in Charlotte Hornets is Mason Plumlee, the 32-year-old American-born player is coming from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 18 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 5, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 preseason, where Indiana Pacers managed to win by a score of 122 points against 97 of Charlotte Hornets.
The player who scored the most points for Indiana Pacers in that game was Aaron Nesmith with 16, while the player who scored the most points for Charlotte Hornets in that game was Terry Rozier with 18.
History Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Charlotte Hornets, as of the last five games they have won three, while Indiana Pacers have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Charlotte Hornets who have scored 576 points compared to 570 for Indiana Pacers.
Actuality - Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers have been having a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 12 games, they managed to win six and lose six.
Indiana Pacers 129 - 122 New Orleans Pelicans
- Last three games
Indiana Pacers 119 - 122 Denver Nuggets
Indiana Pacers 118 - 104 Toronto Raptors
Actuality - Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets has had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 15 games, they won four and lost 11.
Miami Heat 117 - 112 Charlotte Hornets
- Last three games
Miami Heat 117 - 112 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 132 - 115 Charlotte Hornets
Oelando Magic 105 - 112 Charlotte Hornets
The match will be played at the Spectrum Center Stadium
The match between Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers will take place at the Spectrum Center Stadium in the city of Charlotte (United States), the stadium is where the Charlotte Hornets play their home games, was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 19,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
