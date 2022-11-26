Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
End of First Half
44'
41'
33'
24'
18'
10'
5'
2'
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The hymns are playing
The fans bring their color to the stands
How to play today in Qatar 2022
Qualifiers can be defined on this day
This option would be lost if Costa Rica or Germany win or draw their matches this Sunday, so both Costa Ricans and Germans have a golden opportunity to improve and postpone the definition to the last day of the group stage.
Suarez admits Costa Rica will fight against Japan
This Saturday at a press conference he said: "I expect the best Japan so I don't have any excuses. I want to face a team that is open and plays well," he also said: "We have to expect the maximum from Japan and give the maximum of ourselves. I want them to play the best they know how and for us to give our best version, which has to be a very different version from the 7-0 against Spain."
Finally on his team's chances, he said: "Rebirth? To be reborn you have to be dead. You are reborn if you are dead. But we are not dead".
How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live?
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Fox Sports APP and Peacook.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Japan vs Costa Rica?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 7:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 6:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 18:00 hrs. - Gol Mundial
Mexico: 4:00 hrs. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Pre-match conference
On how to approach the match against Japan, he warned: "I have to tell my players that we did this wrong, this on a regular basis and we have to be aware of the responsibility, starting with mine, for my faults. After that, when we talk, forget everything. I know it is complicated, but it is the first step. In the next games we have to do totally different things. There are players to do different things.
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said after his team's success against Germany: "On the day of a match we celebrate if we win or feel frustrated if we lose, but we always think about the things we could have done better and start to prepare for the next game in a positive way".
Match Officials
Assistant 1: Stuart Burt (Inglaterra)
Assistant 2: Simon Bennett (Inglaterra)
Fourth official: Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal)
VAR: Jerome Brisard (Francia)
AVAR: Benoit Millot (Francia)
Offside VAR: Cyril Gringore (Francia)
Support VAR: Adil Zourak (Marruecos)
History Japan vs Costa Rica
The first meeting took place on June 2, 2014, prior to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, with Japan winning 3-1.
While, the second meeting was played on September 11, 2018, with Japan winning 3-0.
For the Japanese, this is their 7th participation in the World Cup finals, who have not missed the World Cup since France 98', while Costa Rica is now in its 6th participation in the World Cup, accumulating three consecutive participations, being a regular attendee since the Brazil 2014 edition.
Last three matches
Uzbekistan 1 - 2 Costa Rica (International Friendly)
Costa Rica 2 - 0 Nigeria (International Friendly)
Spain 7 - 0 Costa Rica (1st matchday World Cup)
Last three matches
Japan 0 - 0 Ecuador (International Friendly)
Japan 1 - 2 Canada (International Friendly)
Germany 1 - 2 Japan (1st matchday World Cup)
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, where if it is no more on VAVEL.