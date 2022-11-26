Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:48 AM14 minutes ago

End of First Half

Japan 0- 0 Costa Rica
5:44 AM17 minutes ago

44'

Yellow card for Miki Yamane.
5:42 AM20 minutes ago

41'

Yellow card for Anthony Contreras.
5:34 AM28 minutes ago

33'

After 33 minutes, Japan has had possession of the ball, but Costa Rica has been more reactive. There are no clear goal scoring options at the moment.
5:24 AM37 minutes ago

24'

No shots on goal have been registered so far, the teams are approaching the opponent's area but without effectiveness.
5:18 AM43 minutes ago

18'

The teams have not had clear options in the rival goals, the opposition has worked so far.
5:11 AMan hour ago

10'

There is no clear dominance in the match, they are not hurting for now.
5:06 AMan hour ago

5'

Little by little Costa Rica comes out of the pressure and is already proposing in the opponent's field.
5:03 AMan hour ago

2'

In two minutes, everything is played in Costa Rican territory, the ball has not crossed the half of the field.
5:00 AMan hour ago

THE GAME KICKS OFF

The match between Japan vs Costa Rica is underway.
4:55 AMan hour ago

The hymns are playing

Acts of protocols in minutes the initial whistle.
4:52 AMan hour ago

The fans bring their color to the stands

 Japanese fans came to the stadium en masse to support the samurai; the color, joy and culture of the Japanese is exemplary in this World Cup.
4:49 AMan hour ago

How to play today in Qatar 2022

This is the complete schedule for this Sunday at Qatar 2022. 
Photo: FIFA
Photo: FIFA
4:44 AMan hour ago

Qualifiers can be defined on this day

If Japan and Spain win their respective matches, Costa Rica and Germany will have to pack their bags to return home. The only thing that remains to be decided is who will occupy first and second place, which will be decided in a direct duel between the Iberians and the Japanese. 

This option would be lost if Costa Rica or Germany win or draw their matches this Sunday, so both Costa Ricans and Germans have a golden opportunity to improve and postpone the definition to the last day of the group stage.

4:37 AMan hour ago

Suarez admits Costa Rica will fight against Japan

The Colombian coach is not living his best hours as coach of the Ticos, despite this, Suarez does not lose faith in what his team can achieve. 

This Saturday at a press conference he said: "I expect the best Japan so I don't have any excuses. I want to face a team that is open and plays well," he also said: "We have to expect the maximum from Japan and give the maximum of ourselves. I want them to play the best they know how and for us to give our best version, which has to be a very different version from the 7-0 against Spain."

Finally on his team's chances, he said: "Rebirth? To be reborn you have to be dead. You are reborn if you are dead. But we are not dead".

4:30 AM2 hours ago

News - Costa Rica

Despite the defeat, Luis Fernando Suárez, the questioned coach of the Ticos, only made two changes with respect to the team that played against Spain. Carlos Martinez and Jewinson Bennette are out of the XI, and in their place are Kendall Waston and Gerson Torres, for the game against Japan.
4:27 AM2 hours ago

News- Japan

Coach Moriyasu made several changes for this match, leaving out Hiroki Sakai, Ao Tanaka, Junta Ito, Takefusa Kubo and Daizen Maeda who started against Germany, giving the opportunity to Miki Yamane, Ritsu Doan, Hidemasa Morita, Yiku Soma and Ayase Ueda.
4:20 AM2 hours ago

Starting XI- Costa Rica

Photo: FIFA
Photo: FIFA
4:17 AM2 hours ago

Starting XI- Japan

Photo: FIFA
4:13 AM2 hours ago

Start of coverage

We are kicking off our coverage of the second match of Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, between Japan vs Costa Rica, and we will share with you everything that happens in this match here on VAVEL.
3:00 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Japan vs Costa Rica

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Costa Rica live, as well as the latest information from the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the Japan vs Costa Rica match live with VAVEL's comments.
2:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live?

If you want to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live on TV, your option is: Telemundo Deportes and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Fox Sports APP and Peacook. 
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
2:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is Japan vs Costa Rica?

This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs Costa Rica match on November 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 7:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 6:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 18:00 hrs. - Gol Mundial
Mexico: 4:00 hrs. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
2:45 AM3 hours ago

Possible starting XI- Costa Rica

Keylor Navas; Carlos Martínez, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Keysher Fuller, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewinson Bennette; Joel Campbell y Anthony Contreras.
2:40 AM3 hours ago

Possible XI titular- Japan

Shuichi Gonda; Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Kou Itakura, Hiroki Sakai; Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Junya Ito, Daechi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo; Daizen Maeda.
2:35 AM3 hours ago

Pre-match conference

Luis Fernando Suarez was reflective and blunt about the hard loss against Spain: "We did the opposite. We didn't have the ball, there was no offensive proposal, we tried to recover the ball and lost it quickly. We were not productive at all".
 
On how to approach the match against Japan, he warned: "I have to tell my players that we did this wrong, this on a regular basis and we have to be aware of the responsibility, starting with mine, for my faults. After that, when we talk, forget everything. I know it is complicated, but it is the first step. In the next games we have to do totally different things. There are players to do different things.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said after his team's success against Germany: "On the day of a match we celebrate if we win or feel frustrated if we lose, but we always think about the things we could have done better and start to prepare for the next game in a positive way".

2:30 AM4 hours ago

Team Roster - Costa Rica

Coach Luis Fernando Suarez called up 26 players for the orbital tournament, these are the selected players of the Costa Rica team. 
Photo: Twitter Selección Costa Rica
Photo: Twitter Selección Costa Rica
2:25 AM4 hours ago

Team Roster - Japan

Coach Hajime Moriyasu called up 26 players for the orbital tournament, these are the selected players of the Japanese team. 
Photo: Jfa_samuraiblue oficial
Photo: Jfa_samuraiblue oficial
2:20 AM4 hours ago

Match Officials

Referee: Michael Oliver (Inglaterra)
Assistant 1: Stuart Burt (Inglaterra)
Assistant 2: Simon Bennett (Inglaterra)
Fourth official: Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal)
VAR: Jerome Brisard (Francia)
AVAR: Benoit Millot (Francia)
Offside VAR: Cyril Gringore (Francia)
Support VAR: Adil Zourak (Marruecos)
2:15 AM4 hours ago

Key player - Costa Rica

One of Costa Rica's most outstanding players is 30-year-old Joel Campbell. Currently playing for Club Leon of Liga MX, the Tico winger-goalkeeper is playing in his third World Cup, having already played 8 games in World Cups, scoring just one goal. In the first match against Spain, Campbell was a starter, playing all 90 minutes in the loss to La Roja. 
2:10 AM4 hours ago

Key player - Japan

One of the most prominent players in Japan is 33-year-old Shuichi Gonda. Currently playing for Shimizu S-Pulse in the J1 League, the goalkeeper is playing in his first World Cup, although he was called up for the World Cup in Brazil 2014, he did not have minutes in that tournament. In the first match against Germany, Gonda was one of the stars of the match after his participation in Russia 2018, and during the European Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup he played four matches, scoring three goals.
2:05 AM4 hours ago

History Japan vs Costa Rica

This will be the third meeting between Japan and Costa Rica in their history, although the first in official competitions. 
The first meeting took place on June 2, 2014, prior to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, with Japan winning 3-1. 
While, the second meeting was played on September 11, 2018, with Japan winning 3-0. 
For the Japanese, this is their 7th participation in the World Cup finals, who have not missed the World Cup since France 98', while Costa Rica is now in its 6th participation in the World Cup, accumulating three consecutive participations, being a regular attendee since the Brazil 2014 edition. 
2:00 AM4 hours ago

News - Costa Rica

Costa Rica qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after placing fourth in the CONCACAF octagonal final, with 25 points out of a possible 42, with a 59.52% performance, which forced them to play the World Cup playoff against New Zealand, an opponent they defeated in a single match by a score of 1-0. In total, they played 15 games in the qualifiers, won 8, drew 4 and lost 3, scored 14 goals and conceded 8. 
Last three matches
Uzbekistan 1 - 2 Costa Rica (International Friendly)
Costa Rica 2 - 0 Nigeria (International Friendly)
Spain 7 - 0 Costa Rica (1st matchday World Cup)
1:55 AM4 hours ago

News - Japan

Japan qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after winning Group F of the AFC qualifiers with 24 points out of a possible 24, while in the final hexagonal qualifying round they were placed in Group B, where they obtained 22 points out of 30 points to qualify in second place, avoiding the World Cup play-offs. In total, it played 18 matches in the qualifiers, winning 15, drawing 2 and losing 1, scoring 58 goals and conceding 8. 
Last three matches
Japan 0 - 0 Ecuador (International Friendly)
Japan 1 - 2 Canada (International Friendly)
Germany 1 - 2 Japan (1st matchday World Cup)
1:50 AM4 hours ago

The stadium

The Japan vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, located in the city of Al Rayyan in Qatar. This venue, inaugurated on December 18, 2020, on the occasion of the final of the Amir Cup 2020, has a capacity of 45,302 spectators, although its capacity can be adapted depending on the event. The venue will host seven matches in total: six group matches and one match in the round of 16.
1:45 AM4 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Japan vs Costa Rica, valid for date one of group E of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, where if it is no more on VAVEL. 
VAVEL Logo