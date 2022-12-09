Brazil vs Croatia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player from Brazil
Neymar Jr will be the player to watch for this match where the experience, skill and leadership of the already legendary 10 of the Brazil national team will be fundamental to make the difference in the game. Neymar has won many titles throughout his career but he knows that winning the World Cup could be his greatest triumph and now that he is leading a whole new generation of Brazilian stars, he should be the example to follow to face a duel as complicated as this one.
Watch out for this Croatian player
The player to watch in these 90 World Cup minutes will be Real Madrid star and hero of the entire nation of Croatia, Luka Modrić. The Croatian midfielder became an icon after the great performance he had with his country in the Russia 2018 World Cup, after leading them in a surprising World Cup to the final where they got their first World Cup runner-up. Currently Luka is one of the most important players in the midfield worldwide and he proved it last season being one of the most important pieces for Real Madrid to win the Champions League, now, in this World Cup he will seek to complete the feat not achieved, to return to Croatia World Champions.
Latest Croatian lineup
D. Livakovic; B. Sosa, J. Gvardiol, D. Lovren, J. Juranovic; M. Kovacic, M. Brozovic, L. Modric; I. Perisic, A. Kramaric, N. Vlasic.
Brazil's final lineup:
Alisson; Éder Miliato, Marquinhos, T. Silva, Danilo; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinícius Jr; Richarlison.
Background:
The Croatian national team and Brazil have met on a total of 4 occasions (2 wins for Brazil and 1 draw) where the balance is totally in favor of the Brazilian team. In terms of goals, the Brazilian team has scored 7 goals against Croatia, while the Croatians have scored twice against Brazil. Their last duel dates back to an international friendly in 2018 where Brazil beat Croatia 2-0.
About the Stadium:
The Education Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of soccer at a professional level and is one of the architectural works in the world of sports with the most relevant technology to carry out an international sporting event. Its construction began in 2016 and ended in 2022 with the objective of being a World Cup venue, it is located in the city of Rayan in Qatar and has a capacity of 45,000 spectators. After the World Cup, the stadium will only retain 25,000 seats and will become the home of a local team.
It hosted 6 matches in the group stage, the first one between Denmark and Tunisia, and the last one between South Korea and Portugal. In addition to hosting this round of 16 match between Morocco vs Spain, it will host one more match corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
In search of the hexacampeonato
Brazil's national team arrived in Qatar with the mission of winning their sixth star to become world champions once again, and so far they seem to be the team most likely to win the Cup in this new edition of the World Cup. They got through the group stage with victories over Switzerland and Serbia; however, they suffered a setback against Cameroon, although this did not jeopardize their qualification as group winners. In the last match, they faced South Korea as part of the duel corresponding to the round of 16, the same duel that was a Brazilian carnival because with the jogo bonito, they scored, enjoyed and won, so they sealed their ticket to the next stage of the World Cup without any problems. Now they will face Croatia, a team that undoubtedly will not give their hands to twist so easily, so they should be careful with them.
The uncrowned champion
Undoubtedly, Croatia proved to be competing against the greats 4 years ago when in Russia they became one of the most surprising teams in the history of the World Cup. Without having among their ranks the best stars in the world of soccer compared to other teams, the Croatians proved to the world that great team play, union and strength make everything possible, which led them to obtain the runner-up position in the World Cup. Today, the Croatian national team is once again in the quarterfinals of a World Cup and will have to face Brazil, a team that is considered the next world champion and this plague of future talent, so Croatia will have to put their best effort if they want to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup. In their last match they faced Japan, both teams played one of the most evenly matched matches so far in Qatar 2022, ending 1-1 in regular time and extending the match to extra time and penalties, where the Croatian goalkeeper put on his hero's cape by saving 3/4 Japanese penalties, eliminating them and giving Croatia the pass to the next round.
World Cup fever continues
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has arrived with the mission of bringing new emotions, a lot of joy and above all a lot of soccer in the search to see who will be crowned as the new monarch of the world. In this third phase, the 8 teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals will compete in a single match to stay in Qatar 2022, with the objective of advancing to the next round while keeping alive the hope of being crowned as the new world champions. In the quarterfinals, the winner could be defined in penalties or extra time, so it will be very important for the teams to follow the tactics both mentally and psychologically, since in these instances the margin for error is very little where there are so many opportunities at stake. In this match, the teams of Croatia and Brazil will face each other in a totally even duel due to what both teams presented throughout the group stage, however, the squad led by Tite will have to be careful with the Kockasti team because Croatia achieved over teams like Belgium and Canada, also, they will seek to complete the feat not achieved in Russia 2018, crowning themselves world champions and bringing Croatia its first star.
Kick-off time
The Croatia vs Brazil match will be played at Education City Stadium, in Rayán, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Match 2022: Croatia vs Brazil!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.