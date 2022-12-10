Rotherham United vs Bristol City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Rotherham United vs Bristol City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Bristol City live, as well as the latest information from New York Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Rotherham United vs Bristol City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rotherham United vs Bristol City match live on TV and online?
The Rotherham United vs Bristol City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rotherham United vs Bristol City?
This is the kick-off time for the Rotherham United vs Bristol City match on December 10, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:30 hrs. -
Chile: 8:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. -
Spain: 14:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Peru: 7:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. -
Australia: 11:30 hrs. -
India: 18:00 hrs. -
Nigeria: 13:30 hrs. -
South Africa: 14:30 hrs. -
Japan: 21:30 hrs. -
Key player at Bristol City
One of the players to keep in mind in Bristol City is Tommy Conway, the 20-year-old English-born center forward has played 21 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has three assists and six goals, these against; Luton Town, Cardiff City, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Swansea City.
Key player at Rotherham United
One of the key players in Rotherham United is Richard Wood, the 37-year-old English-born central defender, has played 18 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has two assists and four goals, these against Reading, Birmingham City twice and Watford FC.
History Rotherham United vs Bristol City
In total, the two sides have met 40 times, Rotherham United dominate the record with 17 wins, there have been eight draws and Bristol City have won 15 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Rotherham United with 62 goals to Bristol City's 61.
Actuality - Bristol City
Bristol City has been having a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 21 matches they are in the 18th position in the standings with 24 points, this score was achieved after winning six matches, drawing six and losing nine, they have also scored 27 goals and conceded 29, for a goal difference of -2.
Bristol City 1 - 1 Swansea City
- Last five matches
Bristol City 0 - 1 Sheffield United
Middlesbriugh 1 - 1 Bristol City
Bristol City 1 - 3 Lincoln
Bristol City 0 - 0 Watford FC
Actuality - Rotherham United
Rotherham United has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 21 matches, they are in the 16th position in the standings with 26 points, this after winning six matches, drawing eight and losing seven, leaving a goal difference of -1, this after scoring 25 goals and conceding 26.
Cardiff City 1 - 0 Rotherham United
- Last five matches
Burnley 3 - 2 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 1 - 2 Norwich City
Sheffield United 0 - 1 Rotherham United
Luton Town 1 - 1 Rotherham United
The match will be played at the New York Stadium
The match between Rotherham United and Bristol City will take place at the New York Stadium in the city of Rotherham (England), the stadium is where Rotherham United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 12,050 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rotherham United vs Bristol City match, valid for matchday 22 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
