Newcastle vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League Match
6:00 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the Newcastle vs Leeds live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from St James Park Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 31 December.

USA Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): NBC Sports App and USA Network.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Telemundo Deportes.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

5:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Newcastle vs Leeds: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Leeds: of Saturday 31 December 2022 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 31 December

12:00 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday 31 December

11:00 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Saturday 31 December

12:00 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Saturday 31 December

12:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday 31 December

10:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday 31 December

10:00 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Saturday 31 December

15:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday 31 December

11:00 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Saturday 31 December.

10:00 hours

In Telemundo Deportes y NBC Sports.

Mexico

Saturday 31 December

9:00 hours

 In Paramount +.

Paraguay

 Saturday 31 December

12:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday 31 December

10:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday 31 December

12:00 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday 31 December

11:00 hours

 In Star +.
5:45 AMan hour ago

Possible lineups

Leeds: 4-3-3 formation with Meslier, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Kristensen, Greenwood, Marc Roca, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Gnoto and Aaronson. 

 

Newcastle: 4-3-3 formation with Pope, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Schar, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton and Wood.

5:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Newcastle player

Miguel Almirón is the element that you should not lose track of, the Paraguayan in 16 games with the Magpies has scored 9 goals and 1 assist. His positions are attacking midfield, he can also play on the left and right flanks.
Photo: Newcastle
5:35 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Leeds player

Rodrigo is the player to watch for Leeds, in 14 games of this Premier League 22/23 season he has scored 9 goals and scored 1 assist. The Spaniard can play in different positions, midfield, center forward and attacking midfielder.
Photo: Leeds
5:30 AMan hour ago

How are Leeds coming?

The Whites' team arrives to this game with a series of friendlies against Spanish teams against Elche and Real Sociedad. Both duels were won by two goals to one. Against Monaco they lost by 4 goals to 2.

In the return to the league against Manchester City they lost by 3 goals to 1. They are currently in the 15th position with 15 points. They are 2 positions away from being in danger of relegation. Their next games will be against West Ham and in the FA Cup against Cardiff.

Photo: Leeds
5:25 AMan hour ago

How does Newcastle arrive?

The Magpies come to this match with a win against Leicester City by 3 goals to 0. With goals from Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Chris Wood.

But before the return to the Premier League they played some friendlies with Al Hilal winning by 5 goals, against Rayo Vallecano they continued in good rhythm, winning by two goals.

In the EFL Cup they beat Bournemouth in the round of 16 and qualified for the quarterfinals. They are currently in third place with 33 points.

Their next game will be with Arsenal on January 3, being their first game of the year and in the FA Cup they will play the third round against Sheffield Wednesday.

Photo: Newcastle
5:20 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

St James Park Stadium is the home of the Magpies, will host this game between Newcastle vs Leeds. Inaugurated on October 16, 1880, with 142 years of existence. With a capacity of 52 thousand spectators.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Premier League Match Newcastle vs Leeds Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
