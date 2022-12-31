Newcastle vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Newcastle vs Leeds Live Score
How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): NBC Sports App and USA Network.
USA TV channel (Spanish): Telemundo Deportes.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Newcastle vs Leeds: match for the in Premier League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 31 December
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 31 December
|
11:00 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 31 December
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 31 December
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 31 December
|
10:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 31 December
|
10:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 31 December
|
15:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 31 December
|
11:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Saturday 31 December.
|
10:00 hours
|
In Telemundo Deportes y NBC Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 31 December
|
9:00 hours
|
In Paramount +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 31 December
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 31 December
|
10:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 31 December
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 31 December
|
11:00 hours
|
In Star +.
Possible lineups
Newcastle: 4-3-3 formation with Pope, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Schar, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton and Wood.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
Watch out for this Leeds player
How are Leeds coming?
In the return to the league against Manchester City they lost by 3 goals to 1. They are currently in the 15th position with 15 points. They are 2 positions away from being in danger of relegation. Their next games will be against West Ham and in the FA Cup against Cardiff.
How does Newcastle arrive?
But before the return to the Premier League they played some friendlies with Al Hilal winning by 5 goals, against Rayo Vallecano they continued in good rhythm, winning by two goals.
In the EFL Cup they beat Bournemouth in the round of 16 and qualified for the quarterfinals. They are currently in third place with 33 points.
Their next game will be with Arsenal on January 3, being their first game of the year and in the FA Cup they will play the third round against Sheffield Wednesday.