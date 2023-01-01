Lens vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lens vs PSG in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lens vs PSG match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Lens vs PSG match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Lens vs PSG of January 01st, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Lens vs PSG and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Lens vs PSG in streaming, it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch Lens vs PSG in streaming, it will be available on Star+.
Background
This will be the 7th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams who will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little on their side, as the Parisians have 3 wins, 1 of Lens and 2 draws.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Lens, Apr 23, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lens 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 4 Dec, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lens, 1 May, 2021, French Ligue 1
Lens 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 10 Sep, 2020, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Lens, 7 Mar, 2015, French Ligue 1
How are Lens coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have not known defeat in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Toulouse before the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence facing the resumption of this tournament.
Nice 0-0 Lens, Dec 29, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lens 2-1 Clermont Foot, 12 Nov, 2022, French Ligue 1
Angers 1-2 Lens, 5 Nov, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lens 3-0 Toulouse, 28 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
Marseille 0-1 Lens, 22 Oct, 2022, French Ligue 1
How are PSG coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against AJ Auxerre, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Strasbourg, Dec 28, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 US Quevilly, 21 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Paris FC, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 AJ Auxerre, 13 Nov, 2022, France Ligue 1
Lorient 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 6 Nov, 2022, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this Lens player
The Belgian striker, Loïs Openda has performed well, being the main player of the team this season, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, who has also been a factor in the last tournament, the Belgian played 11 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute scoring 7 goals in this tournament.
Watch out for this PSG player
The French striker, Kylian Mbappé, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 13 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals and 2 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has.
Explodes against Neymar
The attacker Neymar did not have a happy return to PSG after the World Cup, last Wednesday 28, the Brazilian received two yellow cards almost consecutively and ended up sent off in the second half of the 2-1 victory over Strasbourg.
The second card came out for provoking a penalty that the referee thought he was faking and gave him the card, so the French newspaper L'Équipe did not like the attitude and criticized the attacker for the sending off.
"On the day he even played a good game, [...] Neymar lost in the end in less than 10 minutes," he wrote.
"Admonished for hitting Thomasson in the eye with his hand, the Brazilian got the second caution just 26 seconds later, after a crude simulation to try to win a penalty," he fired back.
