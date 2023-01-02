Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough in Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough match in the Championship.
What time is Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough match for Championship?
This is the start time of the game Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough of January 02nd, in several countries:
México: 09:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 horas
Chile: 10:00 horas
Colombia: 09:00 horas
Perú: 09:00 horas
EE.UU.: 10:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 09:00 horas
Uruguay: 11:00 horas
Paraguay: 10:00 horas
España: 16:00 horas
Where and how to watch Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough live and in action
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough in streaming, you can watch it on Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 123rd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as Birmingham have 47 wins, 39 for Middlesbrough and 36 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has gone to Middlesbrough, who have 3 wins, leaving two wins for Birmingham, with no draws.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham City, 5 Oct, 2022, English Championship
Birmingham City 0-2 Middlesbrough, 15 Mar, 2022, English Championship.
Middlesbrough 0-2 Birmingham City, 30 Oct, 2021, England Championship
Middlesbrough 0-1 Birmingham City, 16 Jan, 2021, English Championship
Birmingham City 1-4 Middlesbrough, 19 Dec, 2020, England Championship
How are they doing in the table?
Both teams are in a different position, having 8 places difference, as Birmingham is in 16th place while Middlesbrough is in eighth place.
Place Team JJ DIF Points
8 Middlesbrough 25 +6 36
9 Norwich City 25 +4 36
10 Reading 25 -6 36
11 West Bromwich Albion 25 +7 35
12 Swansea City 25 +1 35
13 Coventry City 25 +1 35
14 Queens Park Rangers 25 -3 35
15 Preston North End 25 -3 34
16 Birmingham City 25 0 32
Watch out for this Birmingham player
The Irish striker, Scott Hogan has had a good performance, being the main player of the team this season, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, who has also been a factor in the last tournament, the Irishman played 21 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute scoring 9 goals and an assist in this tournament.
Watch out for this player of Middlesbrough
The English striker, Chuba Akpom, 27 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 18 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 12 goals and 0 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough match, corresponding to the Championship. The match will take place at St Andrew's Stadium, at 09:00.