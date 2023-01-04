Intercity vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Intercity vs Barcelona Live Score
How to watch Intercity vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Intercity vs Barcelona: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
wednesday, january 4, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Who will be the referee for this game?
When was FC Barcelona's last championship in the Copa?
In all these years, they have been the Copa del Rey champions: 1909, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1988, 1990, 1997, 1998, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
The last trophy they lifted was in 2021 at the hands of Messi, when they defeated Athletic by four goals. Their most current runner-up was in 2019 against Valencia by two goals.
Watch out for this FC Barcelona player
In 15 games participating in La Liga, he scored 3 goals and at the moment he has not made any assists. This element is one of Xavi's fundamental pieces in his teams, he can play as a winger on the left, attacking midfielder and midfielder. This will be the canary's first game in the Copa del Rey.
Watch out for this Intercity player
The Spanish midfielder, also a winger in the Third Division has been in 17 games, 1 goal and 2 assists have been scored. But in the Copa del Rey in the 2 games he was in he scored a goal.
This time he will meet the team that saw him start his career.
Possible line-ups
Sergio Busquets came on for Gavi, who left due to injury, Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde.
Intercity in their Copa del Rey game against Mirandes, Gustavo Siviero lined up as follows: Gaizka, Guillem, Vadik, Kecojevic, Rafa Gálvez, Cristo, Miguel Marí, Cristian, Solde, Pol Roigé and Xemi.
Bellotti, Etxaniz, Aaron Piñan and Nsue came on as substitutes.
How does Barcelona arrive?
Those led by Xavi are presented to in the Copa del Rey, since last year 2022 when they faced Linares in the knockout round of 32, winning by two goals to one.
After this game in La Liga they will face Atletico Madrid as visitors, where they will play their leadership against the colchoneros who are fourth.
Days later they will play the Spanish Super Cup games in the semifinal against Betis. From there, depending on their results, they will see if they will play the final or return to play their games against Getafe and Girona.
How is Intercity coming along?
Inter already played last year against Barcelona B in their division, drawing to zero goals, this time the challenge will be bigger, for facing one of the giants in Spanish soccer and candidates for the title, FC Barcelona.