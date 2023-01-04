Intercity vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match
Photo: Intercity 

Follow here Intercity vs Barcelona Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Intercity vs Barcelona live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Antonio Solana Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Intercity vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: wednesday, january 4, 2023.

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Intercity vs Barcelona: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?

This is the start time of the game Intercity vs Barcelona: of wednesday, january 4, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

wednesday, january 4, 2023

17:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

wednesday, january 4, 2023

17:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

wednesday, january 4, 2023

17:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

wednesday, january 4, 2023

17:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

wednesday, january 4, 2023

15:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

wednesday, january 4, 2023

15:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

wednesday, january 4, 2023

20:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

wednesday, january 4, 2023

15:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

wednesday, january 4, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

wednesday, january 4, 2023

14:00 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

 wednesday, january 4, 2023

17:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

wednesday, january 4, 2023

15:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

wednesday, january 4, 2023

17:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

wednesday, january 4, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

 

Who will be the referee for this game?

The referee for this game will be Valentín Pizarro Gómez, he has only twice refereed an FC Barcelona game, in both occasions he only registered 10 fouls, 2 yellow cards and no red cards.
When was FC Barcelona's last championship in the Copa?

The Culés have been champions of this competition on repeated occasions, with more than 31 cups, it is the club with the most trophies in this tournament.

In all these years, they have been the Copa del Rey champions: 1909, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1988, 1990, 1997, 1998, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

The last trophy they lifted was in 2021 at the hands of Messi, when they defeated Athletic by four goals. Their most current runner-up was in 2019 against Valencia by two goals.

Watch out for this FC Barcelona player

The azulgranas have in their ranks the promising player who has become a reality at the age of 20, Pedri Gonzalez. The young Spaniard has returned from his time in the World Cup with Spain, in this return in La Liga he was active against Espanyol.

In 15 games participating in La Liga, he scored 3 goals and at the moment he has not made any assists. This element is one of Xavi's fundamental pieces in his teams, he can play as a winger on the left, attacking midfielder and midfielder. This will be the canary's first game in the Copa del Rey.

Photo: FCB
Watch out for this Intercity player

Former FC Barcelona youth player, now Inter player, Oriol Soldevila is the element to follow, the Spaniard went through the masia, but could not clear his career in Spain, it was in England with Birmingham his penultimate step before returning home, with the Alicante team, where he signed his contract until 2024.

The Spanish midfielder, also a winger in the Third Division has been in 17 games, 1 goal and 2 assists have been scored. But in the Copa del Rey in the 2 games he was in he scored a goal.

This time he will meet the team that saw him start his career.

Photo: VAVEL
Possible line-ups

Against Espanyol, Xavi lined up a 4-3-3 with Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Gavi, De Jong, Pedri González, Raphinha, Lewandowski and Ansu Fati.

Sergio Busquets came on for Gavi, who left due to injury, Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde.

Intercity in their Copa del Rey game against Mirandes, Gustavo Siviero lined up as follows: Gaizka, Guillem, Vadik, Kecojevic, Rafa Gálvez, Cristo, Miguel Marí, Cristian, Solde, Pol Roigé and Xemi.

Bellotti, Etxaniz, Aaron Piñan and Nsue came on as substitutes.

How does Barcelona arrive?

The azulgrana team arrives to this game with a bittersweet and controversial taste of the last league game against Espanyol in La Liga, where in 90 minutes the derby was shaken by many controversial plays, full of yellow and red cards.

Those led by Xavi are presented to in the Copa del Rey, since last year 2022 when they faced Linares in the knockout round of 32, winning by two goals to one.

After this game in La Liga they will face Atletico Madrid as visitors, where they will play their leadership against the colchoneros who are fourth.

Days later they will play the Spanish Super Cup games in the semifinal against Betis. From there, depending on their results, they will see if they will play the final or return to play their games against Getafe and Girona.

Photo: FCB
How is Intercity coming along?

The team located in Alicante has come a long way in this Copa del Rey competition, after defeating Cirbonero by one goal, Mirandés in the second round.

Inter already played last year against Barcelona B in their division, drawing to zero goals, this time the challenge will be bigger, for facing one of the giants in Spanish soccer and candidates for the title, FC Barcelona.

Photo: Intercity
The Stadium

The Antonio Solana Stadium is home to two teams from the city of Alicante, Intercity and Alicante play their home games there. With a capacity of 2,500 spectators, with more than 43 years of existence, it will be the venue for this game between Intercity vs Barcelona in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Copa del Rey Match Intercity vs Barcelona Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
