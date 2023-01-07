Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Birmingham - Forest Green Rovers match live?
What time is Birmingham - Forest Green Rovers match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Birmingham - Forest Green Rovers of 07th January 2023 in several countries:
“We are absolutely delighted to be able to extend Myles' loan. He has been an extremely important player for us. We are very grateful to Brentford for entrusting his development to us. We had a great dialogue with Brentford throughout the loan. Ultimately it was up to the player. It is to Myles' credit that, despite interest from other clubs, he is really dedicated to fighting for the club. We are very happy that we can continue working together”, said Ian Burchnall.
“The way the head coach wanted to make the play immediately showed how serious he is about me as a player. It makes perfect sense that this is my new home. We are very pleased with the signing of Jordon. He is an attacking player who can play anywhere in the top three. He's powerful, he's fast and he adds something we were missing. He adds pace and directness to the team. He has come highly recommended by those in Swansea and has already had a few loans, so we are delighted to sign him. It's great to welcome Jordon to the FGR. It will add dynamism, energy and has the ability to really stretch the game," Garrick said.
The Blues passed Forest Green in a pre-season friendly six years ago. Captain Michael Morrison opened the scoring with an accurate first-half finish before more goals were scored after the break. Jack Storer, having been denied an earlier counterattack by an offside flag, headed in Viv Solomon-Otabor's cross and Diego Fabbrini found the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area in the final minute.
Referee: Sam Allison
Assistant referees: Samuel Ogles and Michael Webb
Fourth Officer: Lee Swabey
Birmingham vs Forest Green Rovers live this Saturday (07), at New Lawn, at 09:30 pm (Brasília time), for the FA Cup.
