What time is Napoli vs Juventus, matchday 18 of Serie A?
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 3:45pm
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45pm
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45 p.m.
Napoli Statements
"Juventus are full of world-class players and are always favorites. They are not a club that is content with finishing in the top four. They aim to win the title every year."
"Allegri has won a lot. You can't compare my career with his. I have immense respect for his track record. I can only learn from him."
"We must not be afraid of any match. Both teams have great characters who will try to impose themselves on the game. We want to win and so do Juve, that's what makes matches like this so exciting."
"We will approach the match without listening to what is being said from the outside and try to put into practice the things we work on week after week. How you play in the match should be the logical consequence of how you prepare on the training ground, tactically and mentally."
"We have every chance to go out on the pitch and play the game we set out to play. Then, of course, if we need to change something, we have substitutes and many quality players on the bench who can bring fresh energy and ideas to alter the course of the match."
"Allegri sums up Juve's philosophy perfectly, which is to win above all else. I think it's a clash of teams with different philosophies, but also different soccer cultures. For Juve, winning is the only thing that matters; at Napoli it's more heart and soul. There is a culture of beauty that has been passed down since Maradona's time. Diego won trophies and we try to reproduce that same mentality."
"I think Juve will leave us space to play and we will have to make sure we use the ball well without leaving ourselves exposed. We have to have a good approach and try to score goals without losing our shape. The key is to never lose our shape, both in attack and defense."
"We will try to play the soccer that our fans like. Beauty has a lot of value and it's the style of soccer I personally prefer.""Certain investments only pay off by playing for the Scudetto and winning the Champions League. It's useless to put on a cap or a false beard. Fourth place is not enough for Juve".
