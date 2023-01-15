Morocco vs Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match
The Coach!

  Coaching Morocco for the first time in the main team, already that Beerschot, the lead technician, is on vacation after the World Cup.
Morocco!

Team should not count on the World Cup stars that are with their clubs in the 2022-23 season.
How does Morocco arrive?

Morocco comes into the match with a lot of morale, after having had a brilliant World Cup, finishing in fourth place and eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal.
Speak, Burhan Tia!

 “I think our group is the best. It's very tough with the teams we know. Like the others, we have high hopes of going through to the second round. We have players who have gained experience by participating in several final stages. I am convinced that we have the possibility of obtaining better results and we will fight to get through to the next stage; 1ª back, as the first objective.''

"I remain optimistic and I have a lot of confidence in the stars of the national team and in their ability to overcome themselves in difficult games,"

Probable Sudan!

Abou; Elfadni, Nemer, Karshoum, Mohamedein; Al-Rasheed, Khidir, Omer, Hamed, Omer; Eisa.
How does Sudan arrive?

Sudan arrives for the confrontation with three defeats and two draws in the last five games. With two straight losses to Egypt and Nigeria.
African Nations Championship

African Nations Championship also known as CHAN, is a secondary tournament of national teams on the African continent, behind the African Cup of Nations, the famous CAN. The cup is organized every two years by the Confederation of African Football, with different organizers from the other tournament.

The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.

Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.

Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.

In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.

The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.

In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.

There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.

In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.

The game will be played at Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium

The Morocco vs Sudan game will be played at Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, with a capacity of 40.000 people.
