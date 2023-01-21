Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
Brennan Johnson, a must see player!
The Nottingham striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Johnson is looking to continue his development in English football and be a key player for Nottingham in attack. This is one of the promises of the Tricky Trees and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 53 games where he got 9 assists and 19 goals. The Belgian had a great start to the season and, for now, has 6 goals and 1 assist in 23 games played.
How does Nottingham get here?
Nottingham continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in eighth position with 20 points, after 5 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses. The Tricky Trees are located 5 points away from the relegation places and that is the objective in mind of the team, to get away from the relegation and be able to think about achieving a comfortable position in the middle of the table. These come from eliminating the Wolves in the EFL Cup to get into the semifinals, where they will seek to surprise ManU to seek a place in the final. Some interesting names in this group are Renan Lodi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Danilo, Remo Feuler and Taiwo Awoniyi, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the football season. These march as the favorites to win this duel and could continue moving away from the relegation zone and complicating that objective for Bournemouth.
Philip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Bournemouth in attack. This is one of Bournemouth's promises and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he got 11 assists and 10 goals. The Dane had a great start to the season and, for now, he has 4 goals and 1 assist in 15 games played.
How does Bourne arrive?
Bournemouth continues with its football process in the 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in the fourteenth position with 16 points, after 4 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. The Cherries are located 3 points away from the relegation places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has been very interesting, leaving Norwich City out on penalties, after drawing 2 goals, in addition, they knocked out Everton in the third round by a 4-1 win. Some interesting names of this group are that of Philip Billing, Marcus Tavarnier, Kieffer Moore, Dominic Solanke and Lloyd Kelly, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the roster for the remainder of the football season. These do not march as the favorites to advance to the next round, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Vitality Stadium located in the city of Bournemouth will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 11,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest match, corresponding to Date 18 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, at 10 o'clock.