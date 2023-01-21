Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match on TV and in real time?

Liverpool vs Chelsea
Premier League Round 21

Date: January 21, 2022

Time: 09:30 (local time)

Venue: Anfield

Broadcast: Star+.

1:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Liverpool and Chelsea will start at 8:30 am (ET), being played at Anfield, Liverpool, in the 21st round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
1:50 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE CHELSEA:

​Kepa; Chalobah, Badiashile, Thiago Silva e Hall; Kovacic, Jorginho e Gallagher; Ziyech, Havertz (Aubameyang) e Mount.
1:45 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE LIVERPOOL:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konaté e Robertson; Fabinho (Bajcetic), Thiago e Keita; Salah, Darwin Núñez e Gakpo.
1:40 AMan hour ago

JÜRGEN KLOPP:

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has criticized the way Chelsea has been conducting its negotiations in the transfer market. According to the Reds' captain, the management of the American businessman Todd Boehly will not be able to sustain this level of spending. In the current window alone, the Blues have already disbursed about a billion reais in signings.

"I can't see the investments stopping in the future, which means we will have to invest as well. I believe 100% in training, development, and team building. Other coaches believe in it too. So if they continue to spend money in this way, they will have problems. I'm not sure Chelsea will be able to maintain that for the next 10 years."

1:35 AM2 hours ago

RETROSPECT:

In the five recent meetings, the duel shows balance, Klopp's squad won twice against one triumph for Graham Potter's men, and finished without winners in two matches.

Last season, there were two draws in the league, with the scores 1×1 and 2×2.  In all, there have been 191 meetings, with Liverpool winning on 80 occasions versus 65 for the London club, and they have finished evenly on 46 occasions.

The most recent match between the teams ended in a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup, but it was Liverpool who won on penalties by 6-5.

1:30 AM2 hours ago

CHELSEA:

Chelsea's situation is similar. Graham Potter's team has won only one of its last five games played. The victory came in the most recent match, 1-0 over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The good news is that the Blues can count on the possible debut of Mykhailo Mudryk, a Ukrainian jewel recently signed from Shakhtar Donetsk.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

LIVERPOOL:

The teams are not in a good moment in the season. Saturday's game is crucial for the recovery in the championship. Both Liverpool and Chelsea have 28 points and occupy the ninth and tenth places in the table, respectively.

Homeowners Liverpool have yet to win in the Premier League in 2023. Despite a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in the FA Cup standings last Tuesday, the Reds have two defeats in Premier League matches, 3-1 against Brentford and 3-0 against Brighton.

Photo: Divulgation/ Liverpool

 

1:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Liverpool vs Chelsea is in the 21st round of the English Premier League. The match is in a late round of the Premier League.

Currently in ninth place, Liverpool has only 28 points from 18 matches. The Reds' season is way below the team's standards, with terrible form and defeats in a row. The Reds haven't won for two games in the Premier League and are looking to recover. Just for comparison, Klopp's team is behind lesser teams such as Newcastle, Fulham, Brighton, and Brentford.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is in an even worse situation. If Liverpool is the current ninth-placed team, they face the 10th-placed team. The Blues have not been in good form this season either, but they come back from a win last weekend.

Liverpool is slightly favored, even playing away from home, but the duel has everything to be very balanced, since they are two teams from the big six, with tradition and strength. The ball starts rolling for Liverpool vs Chelsea at 8:30 am ET, at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Liverpool vs Chelsea live score

Hello, soccer lover! It is now time for a decisive match between two giants of England: on one side the mighty Liverpool, of the renowned Darwin Nunez and Salah, and with Gakpo as a newcomer. On the other, Chelsea, with Ziyech, Havertz and Mount. Both teams face each other in the 21st round of the English Premier League. The match takes place at Anfield, Liverpool's home, at 08:30 am ET. The match is valid for the 21st round. Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo