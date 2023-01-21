Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE CHELSEA:
PROBABLE LIVERPOOL:
JÜRGEN KLOPP:
"I can't see the investments stopping in the future, which means we will have to invest as well. I believe 100% in training, development, and team building. Other coaches believe in it too. So if they continue to spend money in this way, they will have problems. I'm not sure Chelsea will be able to maintain that for the next 10 years."
RETROSPECT:
Last season, there were two draws in the league, with the scores 1×1 and 2×2. In all, there have been 191 meetings, with Liverpool winning on 80 occasions versus 65 for the London club, and they have finished evenly on 46 occasions.
The most recent match between the teams ended in a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup, but it was Liverpool who won on penalties by 6-5.
CHELSEA:
LIVERPOOL:
Homeowners Liverpool have yet to win in the Premier League in 2023. Despite a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in the FA Cup standings last Tuesday, the Reds have two defeats in Premier League matches, 3-1 against Brentford and 3-0 against Brighton.
TIME AND PLACE!
Currently in ninth place, Liverpool has only 28 points from 18 matches. The Reds' season is way below the team's standards, with terrible form and defeats in a row. The Reds haven't won for two games in the Premier League and are looking to recover. Just for comparison, Klopp's team is behind lesser teams such as Newcastle, Fulham, Brighton, and Brentford.
Chelsea, on the other hand, is in an even worse situation. If Liverpool is the current ninth-placed team, they face the 10th-placed team. The Blues have not been in good form this season either, but they come back from a win last weekend.
Liverpool is slightly favored, even playing away from home, but the duel has everything to be very balanced, since they are two teams from the big six, with tradition and strength. The ball starts rolling for Liverpool vs Chelsea at 8:30 am ET, at Anfield stadium, in Liverpool.
Premier League Round 21
Date: January 21, 2022
Time: 09:30 (local time)
Venue: Anfield
Broadcast: Star+.