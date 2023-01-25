Osasuna vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Osasuna vs Sevilla Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Osasuna vs Sevilla live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from El Sadar Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Osasuna vs Sevilla Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: wednesday, january 25, 2023.

USA Time: 4:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channeland Live Streamings for Osasuna vs Sevilla: match for the in Copa delRey Match?

This is the start time of the game Osasuna vs Sevilla: of wednesday, january 25 th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

wednesday, january 25, 2023

18:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

wednesday, january 25, 2023

18:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

wednesday, january 25, 2023

18:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

wednesday, january 25, 2023

18:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

wednesday, january 25, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

wednesday, january 25, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

wednesday, january 25, 2023

21:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

wednesday, january 425 2023

16:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

wednesday, january 25, 2023

16:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

wednesday, january 25, 2023

15:00 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

 wednesday, january 25, 2023

18:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

wednesday, january 25, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

wednesday, january 25, 2023

18:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

wednesday, january 25, 2023

17:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

 

10:45 AM3 hours ago

History

In 21 duels between Sevilla and Osasuna they have only drawn on 5 occasions, 13 wins for the Sevillians. Only 3 wins for the Pamplona side. Since 2009 these two teams have faced each other.

Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla | August 12, 2022

Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla | February 6, 2022

Sevilla 2-0 Osasuna | October 30, 2021

Osasuna 0-2 Sevilla | February 22, 2021

Sevilla 1-0 Osasuna | November 7, 2020

10:40 AM3 hours ago

Refereeing staff

Ricardo De Burgos Bengoeceha will be the central referee for this Copa del Rey game. Xavier Estrada Fernández will be on the VAR.
10:35 AM3 hours ago

Possible Lineups

Osasuna: Budimir, Avíla, Barja, Gómez, Brasanac, Ibáñez, Sánchez, García, Hernández, Moreno and Fernández.

Sevilla: Bono, Bade, Rekik, Gudelj, Jordán, Fernando, Navas, Lamela, Torres, Rakitc and En-Nesyri.

10:30 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Osasuna player

Chimy Avila in 19 games between Copa and La Liga has scored 7 goals with one assist. The Argentinean has not been able to score a goal in the 3 games he has played in the Copa del Rey. His positions are center forward and winger on both wings.
10:25 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Sevilla player

On the Sevilla side we have the World Cup sensation striker with Morocco, Youssef En-Nesyri who has a hat-trick of goals in the Copa del Rey. But in La Liga he still can't score again after 14 goals.
10:20 AM3 hours ago

How is Sevilla coming along?

Sevilla is not doing very well in La Liga, being in the 15th position with 18 points, with the possibility of battling the relegation places, with 2 places below, with a difference of one goal.

Their last match was a win against Cadiz who is a rival battling not to be relegated. 

In the Copa del Rey they have advanced in a miraculous way, they are looking to fill their trophy cabinet with their sixth Copa del Rey, since 2010 they have not been crowned again.

Their next opponents in La Liga are Barcelona and Elche.

10:15 AM3 hours ago

How does Osasuna arrive?

Los Rojillos come into this game with a draw against Elche, being seventh in La Liga with 28 points. Those from Pamplona are tied on points with Betis, where they are playing for the 6th position to enter the European places.

Their next matches will be against Atlético De Madrid and Espanyol.

The illusion of the "rojillos" is present, because they have never won the Copa del Rey, with the possibility of reaching the next phase, apart from the fact that since 2004 they could not reach another final match. It was Betis that brought them glory in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

Photo: Osasuna
Photo: Osasuna
10:10 AM3 hours ago

How did they qualify for this match?

Sevilla qualified after beating Alavés, by a score of one to zero.

The goal was scored by Croatian Ivan Rakitic.

But Osasuna beat Betis in a great game, in regular time they could not win, they tied to 2 goals. It was on penalties where everything was resolved by 2 to 4. Rubén Santos was responsible for taking the Pamplona team.

The winner will go to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

10:05 AM3 hours ago

Where will it be played?

El Sadar Stadium is the home of Osasuna, formerly called the Reyno de Navarra, with a capacity of 23, 576 spectators. It is located in Pamplona, Spain. This will be the venue for this Copa del Rey quarterfinal game.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’scoverage of the 2022 in Copa del Rey Match Osasuna vs Sevilla Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo