Osasuna vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Osasuna vs Sevilla Live Score
How to watch Osasuna vs Sevilla Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channeland Live Streamings for Osasuna vs Sevilla: match for the in Copa delRey Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
wednesday, january 425 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
18:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
wednesday, january 25, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
History
Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla | August 12, 2022
Osasuna 0-0 Sevilla | February 6, 2022
Sevilla 2-0 Osasuna | October 30, 2021
Osasuna 0-2 Sevilla | February 22, 2021
Sevilla 1-0 Osasuna | November 7, 2020
Refereeing staff
Possible Lineups
Sevilla: Bono, Bade, Rekik, Gudelj, Jordán, Fernando, Navas, Lamela, Torres, Rakitc and En-Nesyri.
Watch out for this Osasuna player
Watch out for this Sevilla player
How is Sevilla coming along?
Their last match was a win against Cadiz who is a rival battling not to be relegated.
In the Copa del Rey they have advanced in a miraculous way, they are looking to fill their trophy cabinet with their sixth Copa del Rey, since 2010 they have not been crowned again.
Their next opponents in La Liga are Barcelona and Elche.
How does Osasuna arrive?
Their next matches will be against Atlético De Madrid and Espanyol.
The illusion of the "rojillos" is present, because they have never won the Copa del Rey, with the possibility of reaching the next phase, apart from the fact that since 2004 they could not reach another final match. It was Betis that brought them glory in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.
How did they qualify for this match?
The goal was scored by Croatian Ivan Rakitic.
But Osasuna beat Betis in a great game, in regular time they could not win, they tied to 2 goals. It was on penalties where everything was resolved by 2 to 4. Rubén Santos was responsible for taking the Pamplona team.
The winner will go to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.