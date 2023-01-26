USA vs Serbia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is USA vs Serbia match for Gulf Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game USA vs Serbia of 25th January in several countries:
Argentina: 24:00 hrs.
USA: 22:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs.
Brasil: 24:00 hrs.
Chile: 23:00 hrs.
Colombia: 22:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs.
España: 4:00 hrs.
México: 21:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs.
Perú: 22:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 24:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Serbian player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Marko Grujić, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from the United States:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Alejandro Zendejas, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Last Serbia lineup:
V. Milinkovic-Savic; N. Milenkovic, M. Veljkovic, S. Pavlovic; A. Zivkovic, S. Lukic, S. Milinkovic-Savic; F. Kostic; D. Tadic; D.Vlahovic, A. Mitrovic.
Last U.S. lineup:
M. Turner; A. Robinson, T. Ream, W. Zimmerman, S. Dest; W. McKennie, T. Adams, Y. Musah; C. Pulisic, J. Ferreira, T. Weah.
Background:
The U.S. and Serbia have only met on one occasion in their history, being in 2017 when they met in a friendly held in January. In that match, both teams left much to be desired as they drew 0-0. Now it will be the second chapter in the history of confrontations of both nations so they will want to get the victory at this time.
About the Stadium:
The Banc of California Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Los Angeles, California. It is currently the home of LAFC, a club that plays its home matches in the United States first division or popularly known as MLS. It has a capacity for 22,000 spectators and was inaugurated in the year 2018, being one of the newest stadiums in the country.
The stadium will be part of the downtown Olympic Sports Park and will host some men's and women's soccer events when Los Angeles hosts the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
For soccer's transcendence
Serbia's team also comes from a performance in a World Cup, however, the European team saw in action for the last time several of its selected players last year because their cycle will not allow them to reach the next World Cup adventure, so like its rival, Serbia is already thinking about the next players who will get on the next destination and will have to defend with their lives the colors of their nation, bringing with it the generational replacement in the team of the old continent.
New Talent
The U.S. national team is already thinking ahead to the next World Cup, since the Stars and Stripes will not be playing in the World Cup qualifiers as hosts of the next FIFA World Cup, which is why they must already be working on the future selections that will represent Team USA. In this match, the U-23 players will be selected with an eye to the future in the search for the young talent they need to get on board the boat for the next World Cup tour.
The World Cup replacement
The Qatar 2022 adventure came to an end on December 18, 2022 and since December 19, 2022, all nations have set their next destination: Canada, the United States and Mexico 2026. From now on, the national teams will have to prepare the following teams that will face the World Cup qualifiers and will attend the greatest soccer fair to represent their nations and try to give them the glory by winning the FIFA World Cup.
Kick-off time
The USA vs Serbia match will be played at Banc of California Stadium, in L.A California. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
