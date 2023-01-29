Wrexham vs Sheffield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Wrexham vs Sheffield United live in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wrexham vs Sheffield United live in the fourth round of the FA Cup, as well as the latest information from The Racecourse Ground. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday online live in the FA Cup fourth round?
Wrexham vs Sheffield United will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch the match via Streaming you can watch it through the Star+ app.
If you want to watch the match online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday match in the FA Cup fourth round?
This is the kick-off time for the Wrexham vs Sheffield United match on January 29 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 09:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
USA (ET): 10:00 A.M. USA (ET): 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 16:00 hours
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Dean Whitestone, who will have a tough job, having to bring order to this match that gives away a ticket to the next round in the FA Cup.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this fourth round of the FA Cup tournament.
Background
These two teams have never met, however, the favorite to win and get the ticket to the next round is Sheffield United, who has a better squad as well as a better momentum, we expect a great match with two teams looking to be in the next round.
How does Sheffield United arrive?
Sheffield United comes from defeating Hull City 1-0 in the Championship, a match they suffered but finally managed to get the 3 points in another match day, in the Championship they are in the 2nd position with 57 points and a record of 28 games played, 17 games won, 6 draws and 5 defeats, this way both teams reach the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.
How does Wrexham arrive?
El Wrexham viene de derrotar 3-0 al Gateshead en su liga local en un partido donde dominaron el juego, el Wrexham es un equipo cuya mayor virtud es ser muy ofensivo, pero en momentos claves tienen muchos errores en defensa, buscarán avanzar a la siguiente ronda, pero se enfrentarán a un equipo difícil como el Sheffield United, en su liga local son los líderes generales con 65 puntos y un récord de 27 partidos jugados, 20 partidos ganados, 5 empates y solo 2 derrotas.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Wrexham vs Sheffield United in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at The Racecourse Ground, at 10:30 am.